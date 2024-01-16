Milo's 454 William Avenue
Online Dinner Menu
Starters and Salads
- OUT OF STOCKSoup of the DayOUT OF STOCK$5.00+
- French Onion Soup$10.00
- Mixed Green Salad (v)
Mixed greens, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella cheese$5.00+
- OUT OF STOCKMac and Cheese AppetizerOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Tuna Poke Nachos$15.00
- Tempura Shrimp$12.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Wedges$6.00
- Buffalo Wings Half Dozen$9.00
- Buffalo Wings Dozen$16.00
Sandwiches
Entrees
- Milo's Poke Bowl
Our bright and delicious poke bowls begin with edamame, thin-sliced radishes, pickled carrots, pickled onions, cucumbers, red bell pepper, pickled ginger, green onions, sesame seeds, and avocado on top of fluffy white rice. Then top with your own protein, sauce, and optional toppings! *no substitutions*
- OUT OF STOCKMac-n-Cheese EntreeOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKOrzo SaladOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKSalmon FilletOUT OF STOCK$25.00
Dessert
Online Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Entrees
- Classic Breakfast
Two eggs cooked as you like, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes, and your choice of bread (buttermilk biscuit, english muffin, white or wheat toast)$12.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Layered corn tortillas, potatoes, refried beans, two over-easy eggs, and pepper jack cheese. Topped with spicy tomato sauce$12.00
- Country Skillet
Eggs, potatoes, bacon, onions, green peppers and cheese scrambled together. Served with your choice of bread (buttermilk biscuit, english muffin, white or wheat toast)$12.00
- Avocado Toast
Two slices of whole grain bread topped with mashed avocado, goat cheese, fried eggs, and crushed red pepper flakes$14.00
- Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
Creamy homemade sausage gravy over two fresh buttermilk biscuits$11.00
- Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes (2)
Two large fluffy pancakes. Choose plain, blueberry, or chocolate chip$10.00
- Apple Walnut Baked Oatmeal
House-made baked oatmeal with mixed berries, local maple syrup, and pecans. Served with greek yogurt$12.00
- Half Order Biscuit & Gravy
One buttermilk biscuit topped with house-made creamy sausage gravy$7.00
- veggie frittata$13.00
- OUT OF STOCKBreakfast Quiche MeatOUT OF STOCK$10.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
- BEC Sandwich
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese. Served on a bagel, English muffin, or buttermilk biscuit$9.00
- SEC Sandwich
Sausage, fried egg and American cheese. Served on a bagel, English muffin, or buttermilk biscuit$9.00
- John's Hangover Sandwich
Eggs, sausage, onions, green peppers, and pepper jack cheese. Served on a bagel, toasted English muffin, or buttermilk biscuit$10.00
- Lox Bagel
3 oz smoked Norwegian Salmon, caper cream cheese, fresh red onion, and mixed greens on your choice of toasted Everything or Plain Bagel$14.00
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Fried egg and American cheese on bagel, toasted english muffin, or buttermilk biscuit$7.50
Breakfast Sides
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.50
- Side of Toast, Muffin, or Biscuit$3.00
- Side of Bacon or Sausage
3 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage patties$4.00
- Breakfast Potatoes Side$3.00
- Pancake Side$5.00
- Blueberry Pancake Side$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Side$6.00
- Sausage Gravy Side$5.00
- Greek Yogurt Side$3.00
- Two Eggs$5.00
- One Egg$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate CroissantOUT OF STOCK$3.00