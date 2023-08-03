San Daniele 110 West Sandy Lake Road
Main Menu
Antipasti
Sandwiches
Pasta
Entrees
Pizza
Sides
Liquor
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Angels Envy Bourbon Whiskey
$15.00
Basil Hayden Bourbon Whiskey
$15.00
Blantons Whiskey
$18.00
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey
$8.00
Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey
$10.00
Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey
$10.00
Crown Royal Whiskey
$10.00
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey
$8.00
Jack Daniels Whiskey
$8.00
Jameson Whiskey
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey
$10.00
Puni Sole Italisn Whiskey
$20.00
Redemption Rye Whiskey
$8.00
Whistle Pig Rye 10 Year Old Whiskey
$18.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
$12.00
San Daniele 110 West Sandy Lake Road Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 793-8466
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM