Main Menu

Antipasti

Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza

$18.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Housemade Foccacia

$6.00

Crispy Mozzarella

$10.00

Piantto Di Antipasto

$19.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Burrata

$15.00

Goat Cheese Dip

$12.00

Salads

House

$6.00+

Caesar

$6.00+

Italian Chopped

$15.00

Caprese

$11.00

Kale and Beat

$11.00

Sandwiches

IL Lupo Sandwich

$16.00

Double Stack Cheeseburger

$15.00

The Italia

$14.00

Brisket Panini

$15.00

Caprese Panini

$15.00

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Shrimp Limone

$20.00

Carponara

$17.00

Cacio E Pepe

$15.00

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Italian Sausage

$18.00

Bolognese

$19.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiano

$21.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$30.00

Braised Short Ribs

$26.00

8 OZ Filet

$29.00

Wild Salmon

$22.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.00

Tres Pep Pizza

$18.00

Dolce Calore

$18.00

Fig and Speck ALTA Adige

$17.00

Meatball Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Italiana Pizza

$17.00

The Texan Pizza

$18.00

Elva Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Lupo Alberto Pizza

$18.00

Dolci

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Dessert Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Italian Doughnuts

$8.00

Sides

Dusted Chips

$4.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

White Corn Polenta

$6.00

Roasted Bay Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled Aspargus

$5.00

Burrata Side

$5.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Drip Decaf

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cafe Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Affogato

$7.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Decaf

Iced Americano

Iced Cappuccino

Iced latte

Iced Mocha

NA Drinks

Tea

$2.90

Soda

$2.90

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.50

Liquor

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Blantons Whiskey

$18.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

$10.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson Whiskey

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$10.00

Puni Sole Italisn Whiskey

$20.00

Redemption Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Whistle Pig Rye 10 Year Old Whiskey

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00