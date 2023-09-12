Sandwiches

1/3 lb meat served with a 6 oz side

BIRDSNEST SANDWICH

$13.99

1/4 lb brisket and ½ link of sausage piled high on a bun with BBQ sauce!

LOST TEXAN

$11.99

⅓ lb pulled pork topped with slaw and BBQ sauce.

SLICED BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.99

⅓ lb sliced brisket topped with BBQ sauce.

CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH

$11.99

⅓ lb chopped brisket topped with BBQ sauce.

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

⅓ lb pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.99

⅓ lb turkey breast topped with BBQ sauce.

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$10.99

1/3 lb Sliced Sausage of your choice - Regular or Jalapeno Cheese.

Pulled Chicken sandwich

$10.99

1/4 chicken pulled off the bone topped with BBQ sauce.

BBQ Plates / Meals

1 MEAT

$15.99

1/3 LB meat served with two sides.

2 MEAT

$19.99

¼ lb each of your 2 favorite meats, served with 2 sides.

3 MEAT

$24.99

3 MEATS - 1/4 LB SERVING EACH - served with your choice of 2 sides.

FAMILY MEAL

$49.99

(Feeds 3-4) *1 lb brisket, ½ lb sausage, 2 pint sides. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and bread.

TEXAN

$99.99

(Feeds 6-8) *1.5 lbs Brisket, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 1 lb Sausage, 2 quart sides. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and bread.

BIG TEX

$129.99

(Feeds 10-12) *2 lbs brisket, 1.5 lbs sausage, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 3 quart sides. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and bread.

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.49+

Coleslaw

$3.49+

Charro Beans

$3.49+

Pepper Jack Mac N Cheese

$3.49+

Garlic Green Beans

$3.49+

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$3.49+

Cornbread Fritters

$3.49+

Creamed Corn

$3.49+

Desserts

Caramel Banana Pudding

$3.49+

Uncrustable

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.50

Meat Per Pound

Sliced Brisket

$28.99

Chopped Brisket

$28.99

Spare Ribs

$19.99

Turkey

$22.99

Pulled Pork

$17.99

Chicken

$4.99+

Bone-in Chicken.

Polish Sausage

$17.99

Jalapeno Cheese Sausage

$19.99

SPECIALTY

HAYSTACK

$11.99

BBQ Frito Pie ~ a bed of corn chips topped with charro beans, chopped brisket, Cheddar Jack cheese, Pico and pickled jalapenos.

BBQ SPUD

$11.99

Baked potato piled high with butter, sour cream, meat of your choice, cheese and diced onions.

Extras

Jalapenos

$0.25

Loaf Bread

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25+