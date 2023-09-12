Milt's Pit BBQ Milt's Pit BBQ - LO
Sandwiches
BIRDSNEST SANDWICH
1/4 lb brisket and ½ link of sausage piled high on a bun with BBQ sauce!
LOST TEXAN
⅓ lb pulled pork topped with slaw and BBQ sauce.
SLICED BRISKET SANDWICH
⅓ lb sliced brisket topped with BBQ sauce.
CHOPPED BRISKET SANDWICH
⅓ lb chopped brisket topped with BBQ sauce.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
⅓ lb pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce
TURKEY SANDWICH
⅓ lb turkey breast topped with BBQ sauce.
SAUSAGE SANDWICH
1/3 lb Sliced Sausage of your choice - Regular or Jalapeno Cheese.
Pulled Chicken sandwich
1/4 chicken pulled off the bone topped with BBQ sauce.
BBQ Plates / Meals
1 MEAT
1/3 LB meat served with two sides.
2 MEAT
¼ lb each of your 2 favorite meats, served with 2 sides.
3 MEAT
3 MEATS - 1/4 LB SERVING EACH - served with your choice of 2 sides.
FAMILY MEAL
(Feeds 3-4) *1 lb brisket, ½ lb sausage, 2 pint sides. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and bread.
TEXAN
(Feeds 6-8) *1.5 lbs Brisket, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 1 lb Sausage, 2 quart sides. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and bread.
BIG TEX
(Feeds 10-12) *2 lbs brisket, 1.5 lbs sausage, 1 lb Pulled Pork, 3 quart sides. Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce and bread.