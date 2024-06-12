Milwaukee Burger Company Appleton
Cheese Curds
- Classic Curds App
The ones that made us famous$11.29
- Mozzarella Curds App
Beer-battered mozzarella served with our house marinara$11.49
- Curd Sampler
Try 'em all! Classic, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, and fair curds on one plate!$14.99
- Fire Curds App
Pepper Jack cheese coated in chipotle beer batter$11.49
- Fair Curds App
Smaller, traditional curds from Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery$11.99
Bar Bites
- Fried Pickles App
With chipotle ranch dipping sauce$9.99
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with loads of cheddar jack cheese, chipotle chicken, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno. Served with seasoned sour cream and house salsa.$13.99
- Pepper Jack Chicken Nachos
Chipotle fajita chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, and roasted corn over fried tortilla chips with pepper jack cheese sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream, and house salsa.$15.99
- Buttermilk Onion Rings APP
Hand-battered in a buttermilk salt and pepper breading$9.49
- Pretzel Bites App
Warm pretzel bites salted and served with our Spotted Cow cheese sauce and pepper jack cheese sauce$11.49
- Firecracker Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Sweet and spicy fried shrimp served in lettuce wraps with pickled shredded carrots, sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, minced onion, lime and cilantro$13.99
- Brat Bites App
Delicious beer battered sliced bratwurst, served with ale mustard.$11.99
- Hot Honey Cauliflower App
Breaded and fried cauliflower tossed in hot honey sauce served with ranch$12.99
Specialty Burgers
- Milwaukee Melt
Marble Rye Bread, American Cheese, Midwest Beef, Pabst Onions and Burger Co. Sauce$13.99
- Hickory Cheddar
Midwest Beef, Wisconsin Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Straws, House BBQ and Garlic Mayo$14.99
- Wisconsin Sourdough
Sourdough, Midwest Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Mushrooms, BBQ and Mayo$14.99
- The Hangover
Midwest Beef, Double American, Cheesy Hash Browns and a Fried Egg$13.79
- Brown Sugar & Smoked Cheddar
Midwest Beef, Smoked Cheddar, Brown Sugar Bacon, House BBQ and Pabst Onions$15.99
- Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss
Midwest Beef, Swiss Cheese, A1 Steak Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Burger Co. Sauce$14.29
- Cheese Curd Burger
Midwest Beef, Provolone Cheese, Classic Cheese Curds and Burger Co. Sauce$13.99
- Spicy Curd Burger
Jalapeno, Bacon and Cheese Infused Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Curds, Jalapeno Bacon and Chipotle Mayo$15.79
- The Do Gooder
Hot Pepper Jelly, Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese, Roasted Jalapeno, More Mac & Cheese and More Hot Pepper Jelly$14.99
- Spotted Cow Pub Burger
Midwest Beef, Brew Pub Mustard, Wisconsin Cheddar, Spotted Cow Cheese Sauce, Fried Onion Straws and a Pretzel Bun$15.99
- The Defibrillator
Two Midwest Beef Patties, Double American Cheese, Chicken Fried Bacon, Classic Cheese Curds and Burger Co. Sauce$17.99
- Wisconsin Smashed
Two Thinly Smashed Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Burger Co. Sauce$13.99
- Jalapeno & Smoked Cheddar Infused Burger
Chipotle Mayo, Jalapeno, Bacon & Cheese Infused Patties, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Fresh Jalapeno$14.99
- Milwaukee Style Smashed
Two Thinly Smashed Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato and Burger Co. Sauce$15.99
- Turkey Smashed
Two Smashed House Turkey Patties, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Onion Straws and Garlic Mayo$16.99
Salad & Wraps
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes served with ranch$14.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served over romaine and mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, and sun flower seeds. Served with bleu cheese dressing$14.99
- BLT Turkey Ranch Salad
Romaine and mixed greens topped with house-roasted turkey, carrots, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, bacon and avocado and served with ranch$15.99
- Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad
Fajita marinated chicken with peppers, onions, and roasted corn over mixed greens with shredded carrots. Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, black beans, and chipotle ranch$15.29
- Balsamic Bacon Chicken Salad
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carots, parmesan, thick cut bacon, candied almonds and a grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic dressing$14.99
- MBC House Salad
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, chopped onion, fresh tomato and croutons$6.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served over romaine and mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, sun flower seeds and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a choice of side.$14.99
- BLT Turkey Ranch Wrap
Romaine and mixed greens topped with house-roasted turkey, carrots, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, bacon, avocado and ranch. Served with a choice of side.$15.99
- Bacon & Fajita Chicken Wrap
Fajita marinated chicken with peppers, onions, and roasted corn over mixed greens with shredded carrots. Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, black beans, and chipotle ranch. Served with a choice of side.$15.29
- Balsamic Bacon Chicken Wrap
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carots, parmesan, thick cut bacon, candied almonds and a grilled chicken breast and balsamic dressing. Served with a choice of side.$14.99
Pub Sandwiches
- MBC Chicken
Fried chicken sandwich on a buttery bun with dill pickles and burger co. sauce. Served with a choice of side.$14.29
- Chicken Fajita Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with fajita chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, minced onion, cilantro and lime with chipotle ranch.$14.99
- Hot Honey Shrimp Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with hot honey breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, minced onion, cilantro and lime.$14.99
- Milwaukee Cheesesteak
Seared steak with pepper jack cheese sauce, Burger Co. sauce, jalapenos, onions and green peppers in grilled bread.$16.99
- Pepper Jack Bacon Turkey
House roasted turkey breast on a pretzel bun topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.$15.99
- Chipotle Chicken Grilled Cheese
Sourdough with muenster, provolone and swiss with shredded chipotle chicken and chipotle mayo.$13.99
Kids Menu
- BK Breakfast Burger$6.99
- BK Brown Sugar Bacon Burger$6.99
- BK Curd Burger$6.99
- BK Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- Kids Buttered Noodles$6.99
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.99
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
- Kids Cup of Chili$6.99
- Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$6.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
- Kids Nachos$6.99
- Kids Side Salad$6.99
- Kids Rootbeer$2.00
- Kids Lemonade$2.00
- Kids OJ$2.00
- Kids Apple Juice$2.00
Extra Sides
- Side Beer-Battered Fries$3.99
- Bleu Cheese Potato Salad$3.99
- Cheesy Hashbrowns$4.99
- Crock of Soup$7.99
- Crock PJ Mac & Cheese$7.99
- Cup of soup$4.99
- Fresh Fruit$4.99
- Fresh-Cut Chips$3.99
- Side Hand-Cut Fries$3.99
- Old Bay Tater Tots$4.99
- Side Onion Rings$6.99
- Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Roasted Broccoli$4.99
- Side Salad$6.99
- Side Sweet Potato Tots$4.99
- Side Classic Curds$6.99
- Side Fire Curds$6.99
- Side Mozz Curd$6.99
- Side Fair Curds$6.99
- Side Regular Tots$4.99