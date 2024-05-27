Milwaukee Burger Company Hudson
MBC Liquor Menu*
Vodka
- Rail Vodka$5.50
- Absolut$6.25
- 45th Parallel$7.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Tito's$5.75
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.50
- Trumies Bacon Vodka$6.50
- Trumies Jalapeno Habanero Vodka$6.50
- Trumies Dill Vodka$6.50
- Trumies Horseradish Vodka$6.50
- Trumies Garlic Vodka$6.50
- Huckleberry Vodka$6.00
- New Amsterdam Lemon Vodka$5.50
- DBL Rail Vodka$7.50
- DBL Absolut$8.75
- DBL 45th Parallel$9.50
- DBL Absolut Peppar$8.75
- DBL Bakon Vodka$8.50
- DBL GL Cit/Hon Vodka$8.50
- DBL GL Rehorst Vodka$8.50
- DBL Grey Goose$9.50
- DBL Pearl Cucumber$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff Citrus$7.50
- DBL Smirnoff Razz$7.50
- DBL Tito's$8.25
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Canadian Club$6.50
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- 45th NR Rye$9.50
- Windsor$7.00
- Rail Whiskey$5.50
- Bubbas Burnt Sugar Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Border$11.50
- DBL Buffalo Trace$9.50
- DBL Canadian Club$9.00
- DBL Crown Apple$10.50
- DBL Crown Royal$10.50
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.50
- DBL Jameson$10.50
- DBL Jim Beam$9.50
- DBL Makers Mark$10.50
- DBL Pendleton$10.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$9.50
- DBL Sheepdog$9.50
- DBL Southern Comfort$9.50
- DBL 45th NR Rye$12.00
- DBL Windsor$9.50
Scotch / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
- Amaretto$5.00
- Baileys$6.50
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Dr. Cherry$6.00
- Dr. Menthol$6.00
- Dr. Vanilla$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Grand Marnier$8.50
- Jackson Morgan Banana Cream$5.50
- Jackson Morgan Orange Cream$5.50
- Chambord$8.00
- DBL Amaretto$7.50
- DBL Baileys$9.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$7.50
- DBL Cointreau$10.00
- DBL Creme D Menthe$7.50
- DBL Dr. Cherry$8.50
- DBL Dr. Vanilla$8.50
- DBL Dr. Menthol$8.50
- DBL Fireball$8.50
- DBL Frangelico$8.50
- DBL Goldschlager$9.50
- DBL Hennessy$11.00
- DBL Jagermeister$9.50
- DBL Kahlua$9.50
- DBL Rumchata$9.50
MBC Bar Menu*
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$5.75
- Almond Joy$4.25
- Amar Stone Sour$5.75
- Apple Pie Dlight$5.00
- Baby Guins Shot$3.50
- Bahama Mama$4.25
- Beergarita$5.50
- Big Buck Hunter$7.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Blonde Russian$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$6.50
- Carmel Apple Martini$6.00
- Colorado Bulldog$5.25
- Concussion$5.25
- Daiquiri 16oz$5.25
- Daiquiri 22 oz$6.00
- Dirty Girl Scout$4.00
- Citrus Squeeze$4.50
- Dr Cherry Bomb$4.50
- Dreamsicle$4.50
- Flyin' Hawaiian$4.75
- Fuzzy Navel$5.25
- Gimlet$4.50
- Gin Mule$6.99
- Grasshopper$7.00
- Greyhound$4.00
- Hot Brandy$4.00
- Huckle Mule$8.99
- Irish Coffee$5.00
- Irish Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Jag Bomb$5.00
- Blackberry Marg$10.99
- Jalapeno Marg 16$5.50
- Jalapeno Marg 22$6.50
- John Daly$7.00
- Kamakazee$3.75
- Kool Aid Shot$3.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.00
- Lunch Box$5.00
- Mamas RB Float$5.00
- Manhattan$5.50
- Margarita 16oz$6.00
- Margarita 22oz$8.00
- Lemondrop Martini$7.00
- Martini$6.00
- MBC Tea 16oz$6.99
- MBC Tea 22oz$8.99
- Melon Juicer$4.00
- Melon Ball Shot$3.75
- Mimosa$5.00
- Mochatini$6.00
- Mojito$5.00
- Mudslide$7.00
- Mule$6.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$4.50
- Old Fashioned$5.50
- WISCO Old Fashioned$7.99
- Jameson Pancake$4.00
- Packer Backer$4.00
- Peach Smash$6.99
- Peppermint Patty$4.50
- Pineapple Upside Down$4.00
- Pink Squirrel$7.00
- Red Headed Slut$4.00
- Salt Caramel Wht Russian$6.99
- Salty Dog$3.75
- Scooby Snack$3.75
- Screwdriver$4.00
- Sea Breeze$4.00
- Sex On Beach$4.25
- Sex On Lake$4.25
- Skinny Marg$6.00
- Sloe Screw$4.00
- Smith & Kern$4.00
- Snake Bite$3.75
- Summer Breeze$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Tom Collins$4.00
- Screw Up$6.50
- Ultimate Marg$10.00
- Vodka Collins$4.00
- Wash Apple Shot$4.00
- White Russian$7.00
- Wisco Mule$6.99
- Wisc Ol Fash Swt$7.00
Domestic Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Wine By The Glass
Craft Draft Beers
- 12oz Crooked Stave Midnight Blue$7.00
- 12oz More Curious Bine$7.50
- 16oz Blake's Hard Cider Triple Jam$7.00
- 16oz Downeast Cider Original$6.50
- 16oz Good City Afterglow$7.00
- 16oz MobCraft Low pHunk$7.00
- 9oz Bell's Expedition$7.00
- 9oz MobCraft Festa Brewtaliana$7.00
- 9oz New Barons Drive-Thru Dubbel$7.00
- 9oz Oliphant Supertalentfragilistic$7.00
- 9oz Toppling Goliath Strawberry Shortcake Fandango$15.00
- 16oz Fulton Hop Kingdom 300$7.50
- 12oz Half Acre Tome$7.50
- 9oz Fair State Legalize Big Doinks$7.00
- 16oz Central Waters Mud Puppy$7.50
- 16oz Spiral Mississippi Fog$7.50
- 16oz Hinterland Jamaican Haze$7.00
- 16oz Hinterland Kosmic Kolsch$7.00
- 16oz Hinterland Door County Cherry Wheat$7.00
- 9oz Hinterland WisCranSin$7.00
- 9oz NITRO Left Hand Sunkissed Dreams$7.00
- 16oz Lowland Pilsner$7.00
- 16oz Crooked Stave Coffee Baltic Porter$7.00
- 9oz Balsam Lake Anglers Amber$7.00
- 16oz Fair State Side Pull$8.00
- 9oz Surly Raging Furious$8.50
- 12oz Alaskan Wildness$7.00
- 16oz Lakefront Bumble Bear$8.00
Wednesday Brewsers
Drink Specials
Thursday 22oz Domestics
Tuesday 22oz MBC Tea's
Saturday 22oz Margaritas
MBC Food Menu*
Cheese Curds
- Classic Curds$10.29
The ones that made us famous
- Mozzarella Curds$10.49
Beer-battered mozzarella served with our house marinara
- Curd Sampler$13.99
Try 'em all! Classic, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, and fair curds on one plate!
- Fire$10.49
Pepper Jack cheese coated in chipotle beer batter
- Fair Curds$10.99
Smaller, traditional curds from Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wings
Bar Bites
- Brat Bites$10.99
Delicious beer battered sliced bratwurst, served with ale mustard.
- Buttermilk Onion Rings APP$8.49
Hand-battered in a buttermilk salt and pepper breading
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled tortilla filled with loads of cheddar jack cheese, chipotle chicken, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno. Served with seasoned sour cream and house salsa.
- Chips & Salsa App$5.99
- Firecracker Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$12.99
Sweet and spicy fried shrimp served in lettuce wraps with pickled shredded carrots, sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, minced onion, lime and cilantro
- Fried Pickles$8.99
With chipotle ranch dipping sauce
- Hot Honey Cauliflower$11.99
Breaded and fried cauliflower tossed in hot honey sauce served with ranch
- Pepper Jack Chicken Nachos$14.99
Chipotle fajita chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, and roasted corn over fried tortilla chips with pepper jack cheese sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with jalapenos, seasoned sour cream, and house salsa.
- Pretzel Bites$10.49
Warm pretzel bites salted and served with our Spotted Cow cheese sauce and pepper jack cheese sauce
Specialty Burgers
- Milwaukee Melt$12.99
Marble Rye Bread, American Cheese, Midwest Beef, Pabst Onions and Burger Co. Sauce
- Hickory Cheddar$13.99
Midwest Beef, Wisconsin Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Straws, House BBQ and Garlic Mayo
- Wisconsin Sourdough$13.99
Sourdough, Midwest Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Mushrooms, BBQ and Mayo
- The Hangover$12.79
Midwest Beef, Double American, Cheesy Hash Browns and a Fried Egg
- Brown Sugar & Smoked Cheddar$14.99
Midwest Beef, Smoked Cheddar, Brown Sugar Bacon, House BBQ and Pabst Onions
- Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss$13.29
Midwest Beef, Swiss Cheese, A1 Steak Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Burger Co. Sauce
- Cheese Curd Burger$12.99
Midwest Beef, Provolone Cheese, Classic Cheese Curds and Burger Co. Sauce
- Spicy Curd Burger$14.79
Jalapeno, Bacon and Cheese Infused Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fire Curds, Jalapeno Bacon and Chipotle Mayo
- The Do Gooder$13.99
Hot Pepper Jelly, Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese, Roasted Jalapeno, More Mac & Cheese and More Hot Pepper Jelly
- Spotted Cow Pub Burger$14.99
Midwest Beef, Brew Pub Mustard, Wisconsin Cheddar, Spotted Cow Cheese Sauce, Fried Onion Straws and a Pretzel Bun
- The Defibrillator$16.99
Two Midwest Beef Patties, Double American Cheese, Chicken Fried Bacon, Classic Cheese Curds and Burger Co. Sauce
- Wisconsin Smashed$12.99
Two Thinly Smashed Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Burger Co. Sauce
- Jalapeno & Smoked Cheddar Infused Burger$13.99
Chipotle Mayo, Jalapeno, Bacon & Cheese Infused Patties, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Fresh Jalapeno
- Milwaukee Style Smashed$14.99
Two Thinly Smashed Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato and Burger Co. Sauce
- Turkey Smashed$15.99
Two Smashed House Turkey Patties, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Onion Straws and Garlic Mayo
Food Specials
- Big Milwaukee$24.99
Eight Midwest Beef Patties, Eight Slices of American, Pabst Onions, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Jalapenos and Burger Co. Sauce
- Burger Combo$15.99
A Classic Burger with Hand-Cut Fries and a classic milkshake
- 2 Pc Fish$16.99
- 3 Pc Fish$20.99
- Burger Special$16.99
- Sandwich Special$15.99
- App Special$8.99
- Wrap Special$14.99
- Dessert Special$7.99
- Tempura Brussels Sprouts$10.50
- Fingerling Potatoes$6.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$14.99
- Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$14.99
- French Dip$17.99
BYOB
Salad & Wraps
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes served with ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served over romaine and mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, and sun flower seeds. Served with bleu cheese dressing
- BLT Turkey Ranch Salad$14.99
Romaine and mixed greens topped with house-roasted turkey, carrots, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, bacon and avocado and served with ranch
- Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad$14.29
Fajita marinated chicken with peppers, onions, and roasted corn over mixed greens with shredded carrots. Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, black beans, and chipotle ranch
- Balsamic Bacon Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carots, parmesan, thick cut bacon, candied almonds and a grilled chicken breast. Served with balsamic dressing
- MBC House Salad$5.99
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, chopped onion, fresh tomato and croutons
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wrap$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken with romaine and mixed greens, roasted corn, shredded carrots, cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, diced eggs and roasted tomatoes, ranch and a choice of side.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce served over romaine and mixed greens with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, bleu cheese, sun flower seeds and bleu cheese dressing. Served with a choice of side.
- BLT Turkey Ranch Wrap$14.99
Romaine and mixed greens topped with house-roasted turkey, carrots, cucumber, marinated tomatoes, bacon, avocado and ranch. Served with a choice of side.
- Bacon & Fajita Chicken Wrap$14.29
Fajita marinated chicken with peppers, onions, and roasted corn over mixed greens with shredded carrots. Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, fresh tomatoes, black beans, and chipotle ranch. Served with a choice of side.
- Balsamic Bacon Chicken Wrap$13.99
Romaine and mixed greens with shredded carots, parmesan, thick cut bacon, candied almonds and a grilled chicken breast and balsamic dressing. Served with a choice of side.
- Cup/Salad/Bread$8.99
- Crock/Salad/Bread$10.99
Pub Sandwiches
- MBC Chicken$13.29
Fried chicken sandwich on a buttery bun with dill pickles and burger co. sauce. Served with a choice of side.
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$13.99
Three flour tortillas filled with fajita chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, minced onion, cilantro and lime with chipotle ranch.
- Hot Honey Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Three flour tortillas filled with hot honey breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, minced onion, cilantro and lime.
- Milwaukee Cheesesteak$15.99
Seared steak with pepper jack cheese sauce, Burger Co. sauce, jalapenos, onions and green peppers in grilled bread.
- Pepper Jack Bacon Turkey$14.99
House roasted turkey breast on a pretzel bun topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and chipotle mayo.
- Chipotle Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.99
Sourdough with muenster, provolone and swiss with shredded chipotle chicken and chipotle mayo.
Desserts
Extra Sides
- Bleu Cheese Potato Salad$2.99
- Cheesy Hashbrowns$3.99
- Crock of Soup$6.99
- Crock PJ Mac & Cheese$6.99
- Cup of soup$3.99
- Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Fresh-Cut Chips$2.99
- Old Bay Tater Tots$3.99
- Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese$3.99
- Roasted Broccoli$3.99
- Side Beer-Battered Fries$2.99
- Side Classic Curds$5.99
- Side Fair Curds$5.99
- Side Fire Curds$5.99
- Side Fried Pickles$3.99
- Side Hand-Cut Fries$2.99
- Side Mozz Curd$5.99
- Side Onion Rings$5.99
- Side Regular Tots$3.99
- Side Salad$5.99
- Side Sweet Potato Tots$3.99
- Side Waffle$3.99