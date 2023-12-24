Mimi’s Pizza
Pizza
- 14" Create Your Own$18.00
Choose your sauce base, toppings and bring out your inner foodie! Get creative!
- 14" Cheese Pizza$18.00
Hand tossed NY Style cheese pizza.
- 14" The New Yorker$18.00Out of stock
This pie has attitude and it comes from our homemade spicy sauce.
- 14" The Milano$23.00Out of stock
Our homemade spicy sauce with pepperoni cups.
- 14" Hot Honey Pepperoni$27.00
Giant Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Pepper Flakes and Hot Honey Drizzle.
- 14" Vodka Pie$25.00Out of stock
Our House made vodka sauce blended with 5 cheeses on a crispy crust. Try it with Hot Honey!
- 14" Spinach Artichoke$25.00Out of stock
Artichoke and spinach blended with four cheeses in a creamy white sauce.
- 14" Locked n Loaded$26.00
Our Deluxe - Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives and tomatoes.
- 14" Veggie$22.00
Classic Veggie - Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.
- 14" Red Margherita$22.00
Red sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Basil and Olive oil.
- 14" White Margherita$22.00
Olive oil base, Parmesan cheese, Fresh Mozzarella and tomatoes.
- 14" Hawaiian$22.00
Ham, bacon and of course - pineapple. Make it a Hawaiian BBQ by adding BBQ sauce!
- 14" White Pizza$18.00
Olive oil base, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Meet Me in NY$26.00
A Mimi's Favorite! Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Ham.
- 14" Pistachio Lemon Ricotta$27.00Out of stock
House made Pistachio Pesto with our five cheese blend topped with crushed pistachios, ricotta cheese and honey - Served with a wedge of lemon.
- 18" Create Your Own$22.00
Choose your sauce base, toppings and bring out your inner foodie! Get creative!
- 18" Cheese Pizza$22.00
Hand tossed NY Style cheese pizza.
- 18" The New Yorker$22.00
This pie has attitude and it comes from our homemade spicy sauce.
- 18" The Milano$27.00Out of stock
Our homemade spicy sauce with pepperoni cups.
- 18" Hot Honey Pepperoni$30.00
Giant Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, Crushed Pepper Flakes and Hot Honey Drizzle.
- 18" Vodka Pie$29.00
Our House made vodka sauce blended with 5 cheeses on a crispy crust. Try it with Hot Honey!
- 18" Spinach Artichoke$29.00Out of stock
Artichoke and spinach blended with four cheeses in a creamy white sauce.
- 18" Locked n Loaded$29.00
Our Deluxe - Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, green peppers, onions, black olives and tomatoes.
- 18" Veggie$25.00
Classic Veggie - Mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers and tomatoes.
- 18" Red Margherita$25.00
Red sauce, Fresh mozzarella, Basil and Olive oil.
- 18" White Margherita$25.00
Olive oil base, Parmesan cheese, Fresh Mozzarella and tomatoes.
- 18" Hawaiian$25.00
Ham, bacon and of course - pineapple. Make it a Hawaiian BBQ by adding BBQ sauce!
- 18" White Pizza$22.00
Olive oil base, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheese.
- 18" Meet Me in NY$29.00
A Mimi's Favorite! Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Ham.
- 18" Pistachio Lemon Ricotta$30.00Out of stock
House made Pistachio Pesto with our five cheese blend topped with crushed pistachios, ricotta cheese and honey - Served with a wedge of lemon.
- The Sicilian$25.00
From The Oven
- Stromboli$18.00
Your choice of two toppings mixed w/ mozzarella cheese - rolled in dough and baked until golden brown.
- Calzone$20.00
Your choice of three toppings baked inside a half moon, filled with melted cheese. Ricotta cheese available upon request.
- 6 Piece Garlic knots$7.00
Garlic knots baked fresh to order with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Ask about adding toppings.
Subs
- Italian Beef Sandwich$12.00
Slow cooked, shredded beef marinated in our secret blend of spices. Dipped in au jus and topped with hot giardiniera peppers.
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$10.00
Crispy fried chicken covered in sauce and melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Eggplant Parmesan Sub$10.00
Thinly sliced and breaded eggplant in our signature Parmesan style sub.
- Meatball Sub$10.00
House made meatballs covered in sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Hot Ham and Cheese$10.00
Thinly sliced ham and cheese on a warm toasted hoagie straight from the oven.
Appetizers & Sides
- Pizza Fries$8.00
Golden waffle fries topped with pizza sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Ask about adding your favorite toppings.
- Cheese Sticks$8.00
Six crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside – cheese sticks, with marinara sauce on side.
- Chicken Fingers$7.00
Four golden crispy chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00
Ten crispy boneless wings - spin in your choice of sauce.
- Waffle Fries$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.00
Salads
- Small Italian Salad$5.00
Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Large Italian Salad$10.00
Serves 2 - Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken over Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Desserts
- Banana Pudding$5.00
Real whipped cream, bananas, nilla wafers... Yes please!
- Cannoli$5.00
A crispy yet light shell, piped with a creamy ricotta filling and chocolate chips - Dusted with powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Eclair$5.00Out of stock
Our twist on the chocolate eclair is a pudding based graham cracker and fudge topped treat. YUM!
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
Drinks
- Coca-Cola$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Coke Zero$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Sugar Free Ginger Ale$2.75
- Dasani Water$2.75
- Raspberry Tea$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Peach Tea$2.75
- VW - Focus$2.75
- VW - XXX$2.75
- Energy Drink$4.00
- 2L Coca-Cola$4.00Out of stock
- 2L Diet Coke$4.00
- 2L Coke Zero$4.00
- 2L Cherry Coke$4.00Out of stock
- 2L Sprite$4.00Out of stock