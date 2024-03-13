Minano Ramen 11909 Sheldon Rd
Favorite Drinks
- Minano Boba Milk Tea$6.95
- Minano Boba Milk Tea with Caramel$6.95
- Minano Boba Milk Tea with Red Bean, Sea Salt Foam$6.95
- Minano Thai Milk Tea$6.95
- Jasmine Tea with Sea Salt Foam$6.95
- Passion Fruit Tea with Yakult$6.95
- Fresh Lime Tea$6.95
- Coconut Tea with Fresh Mango$6.95
- Watermelon Smoothie with Sea Salt Foam$6.95
- Taro Milkshake with Whipped Cream$6.95
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.95
- Watermelon Passion Fruit Tea$6.95
- Orange Yakult Fresh Orange Juice with Yakult$6.95
- Honeydew Slushie$6.95
- Strawberry Orange Tea$6.95
Appetizer
- Gyoza$7.00
Pari-seared pork dumplings
- Edamame$6.00
Sea salt
- Takoyaki$8.00
Savory octopus balls with bonito and nori flakes
- Grilled Squid$12.00
Whole grilled squid with Japanese glaze
- Mentaiko Fries$7.00
Tobiko aioli and nori flakes
- Haru Maki$6.00
Japanese vegetable spring rolls
- Shumai$7.00
- Fried Calamari$11.00
- Fried Oysters$10.00
- Coconut Shrimp$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura$11.00
- Chicken Wings$10.00
Yakitori
Salad
Buns
Ramen
- Tonkotsu$17.00
Egg noodles, bamboo shoots, pork chashu, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, soy egg, fish cake, pickled ginger, and wood ear mushrooms
- Spicy Tonkotsu$17.00
Egg noodles, pork chashu, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed spicy broth, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms, scallion, and wood ear mushrooms
- Curry Chicken$17.00
Served with a rich, flavorful, homemade curry broth, grilled chicken, bean sprouts, fish cake, soy egg, and scallions
- Shoyu$17.00
Wheat noodles, savory notes of soy sauce, pork chashu, bean sprouts, fish cake, scallions, soy egg, and seaweed
- Miso$17.00
Wheat noodles, soy egg, miso soy bean infused broth, pork chashu, scallions, corn, sesame, seaweed, and fish cake
- Vegetable$17.00
Vegetarian ramen buckwheat noodles, clear broth served with scallions, bean sprouts, corn, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, green vegetables, wood ear mushrooms, and seaweed
- Seafood$19.00
Wheat noodles, shrimp, scallops, scallions, green mussels, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprouts, corn, soy egg, fish cake, seaweed, and pickled ginger
- Minano$19.00
Our signature ramen egg noodles, chicken and pork chashu, bean sprouts, corn, scallions, soy egg, fish cake, wood ear mushrooms, and seaweed
- Tempura Udon$17.00
Udon, shiitake mushrooms, soy egg, wood ear mushrooms, fish cake, tempura flakes, and scallions