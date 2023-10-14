Mineral City Mill and Grill - Fort Dodge
Food
Appetizers
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic toast with mozzarella and marinana
Buffalo Sprouts
Fried Brussels tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese
Italian Nachos
Pasta chips with melted Sicilian mix
Toasted Caesar
Chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, ceaser on cracker crust
Italian Meatballs
Meatballs with marinara and parmesan
Breaded Cheese Cubes
Served with Ranch
Sicilian Rolls
From scratch pizza rolls with marinara
Breaded Mozzarella Cheese
Served with marinara
Coconut Chicken Strips
Coconut breaded chicken strips with side of orange marmelade
Tomato Cream Mussels
Chicken Strips
Salads
Spring Sensation
Greens, strawberries, mandarins, candied walnuts, chipotle raspberry glazed chicken, raspberry vinaigrette
Coconut Chicken Salad
Coconut breaded chicken, pineapples, strawberries, almonds, lemon poppyseed
Caesar
Romaine tossed with Caesar, parmesan, croutons
Fried Chicken Salad
Romaine with garden veggies, bacon, cheddar jack, diced fried chicken.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Italian Chef
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Thin roast beef and mild giardiniera on hoagie, side au jus
Cordon Bleu
Crispy chicken, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, rosemary focaccia
Tuscan Turkey
Turkey, bacon, swiss, sun dried tomato pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia
Pollo Grigliato
Chicken, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia
Panino Italiano
Turkey, pepperoni, ham, provolone, caesar, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss, marble rye
Steak Sandwich
7 oz ribeye on hoagie
Mineral City Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Grilled blackened chicken breast on bun, side of cajun sauce
Smothered Italian Sausage
Pastas
Scampi alla MC
Linguine, shrimp, and tomatoes sauteed in a garlic butter white wine sauce, topped with parmesan.
Cheese Ravioli
Seven ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara
Lasagna
Sausage, beef, ricotta and marinara rolled up in lasagna noodles and covered in mozzarella
Asiago Bake
Shrimp, chicken, ham and penne baked in asiago cheese sauce
Chicken Alfredo Bake
Penne, mushrooms, broccoli, and chicken baked in alfredo sauce with provolone on top
Twisted Chicken Oscar
Parmesan crusted chicken breast on top of penne, crab, asparagus tossed in lemon vodka sauce
Cajun
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fresh alfredo sauce tossed in fettuccine noodles
Chicken Fettuccine
Alfredo, fettuccine, chicken, broccoli, mushrooms
Shrimp Fettuccine
Alfredo, fettuccine, shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms
Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with marianara and mozzarella, on a bed of fetttuccine noodles with marianara
Spaghetti
Marinara on spaghetti noodles with meatballs
Sausage and Peppers Bake
Mussels Linguine
Grill
Seafood
Dine Smart
Salmon Bowl
Wild rice, roasted veggies, salmon
Tuscan Gold Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken on bed of wild rice, side of roasted veggies
California Salmon
Salmon on French baguette, cucumber sauce, lettuce tomato, side of roasted veggies
Pasta Primavera
Penne, marinara, chicken, vegetable medley
Petite Spaghetti
3 meatballs on spaghetti with marinara, side of roasted veggies
Tuscan Gold Salmon
Citrus Salmon
Kids Menu
Kid's Ravioli
4 ricotta cheese ravioli with marinara
Kid's Spaghetti
Spaghetti with homemade marinara
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine with homemade alfredo
Kid's Chicken Strips
2 chicken strips with french fries
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with french fries