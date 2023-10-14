Food

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99

Garlic toast with mozzarella and marinana

Buffalo Sprouts

$8.99

Fried Brussels tossed in buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese

Italian Nachos

$9.99

Pasta chips with melted Sicilian mix

Toasted Caesar

$10.99

Chicken, tomatoes, mozzarella, ceaser on cracker crust

Italian Meatballs

$9.99

Meatballs with marinara and parmesan

Breaded Cheese Cubes

$8.99

Served with Ranch

Sicilian Rolls

$9.99

From scratch pizza rolls with marinara

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

Served with marinara

Coconut Chicken Strips

$8.99

Coconut breaded chicken strips with side of orange marmelade

Tomato Cream Mussels

$10.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Salads

Spring Sensation

$12.99

Greens, strawberries, mandarins, candied walnuts, chipotle raspberry glazed chicken, raspberry vinaigrette

Coconut Chicken Salad

$12.99

Coconut breaded chicken, pineapples, strawberries, almonds, lemon poppyseed

Caesar

$10.99

Romaine tossed with Caesar, parmesan, croutons

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine with garden veggies, bacon, cheddar jack, diced fried chicken.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.99

Italian Chef

$12.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$13.99

Thin roast beef and mild giardiniera on hoagie, side au jus

Cordon Bleu

$12.99

Crispy chicken, ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, dijonaise, rosemary focaccia

Tuscan Turkey

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, swiss, sun dried tomato pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia

Pollo Grigliato

$12.99

Chicken, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia

Panino Italiano

$12.99

Turkey, pepperoni, ham, provolone, caesar, lettuce, tomato, rosemary focaccia

Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss, marble rye

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

7 oz ribeye on hoagie

Mineral City Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, on bun with side of honey mustard dill sauce

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled blackened chicken breast on bun, side of cajun sauce

Smothered Italian Sausage

$12.99

Pastas

Scampi alla MC

$18.99

Linguine, shrimp, and tomatoes sauteed in a garlic butter white wine sauce, topped with parmesan.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Seven ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara

Lasagna

$14.99

Sausage, beef, ricotta and marinara rolled up in lasagna noodles and covered in mozzarella

Asiago Bake

$15.99

Shrimp, chicken, ham and penne baked in asiago cheese sauce

Chicken Alfredo Bake

$15.99

Penne, mushrooms, broccoli, and chicken baked in alfredo sauce with provolone on top

Twisted Chicken Oscar

$16.99

Parmesan crusted chicken breast on top of penne, crab, asparagus tossed in lemon vodka sauce

Cajun

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fresh alfredo sauce tossed in fettuccine noodles

Chicken Fettuccine

$15.99

Alfredo, fettuccine, chicken, broccoli, mushrooms

Shrimp Fettuccine

$16.99

Alfredo, fettuccine, shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Parmesan crusted chicken breast topped with marianara and mozzarella, on a bed of fetttuccine noodles with marianara

Spaghetti

$14.99

Marinara on spaghetti noodles with meatballs

Sausage and Peppers Bake

$12.99

Mussels Linguine

$16.99

Grill

Smoked Iowa Chop

$19.99

Smoked pork chop with apple chutney

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$15.99

Parmesan crusted chicken, topped with lemon vodka sauce, side roasted veggies

Ribeye

$28.99

12 oz hand cut grilled to order

New York Strip

$32.99

14 oz choice NY strip grilled to order

Seafood

Lemon Dill Salmon

$22.99

Salmon filet with lemon pepper and lemon dill butter

Walleye

$23.99

Hand breaded and fried.

Deep Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Hand breaded

Dine Smart

Salmon Bowl

$16.99

Wild rice, roasted veggies, salmon

Tuscan Gold Chicken

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken on bed of wild rice, side of roasted veggies

California Salmon

$16.99

Salmon on French baguette, cucumber sauce, lettuce tomato, side of roasted veggies

Pasta Primavera

$14.99

Penne, marinara, chicken, vegetable medley

Petite Spaghetti

$13.99

3 meatballs on spaghetti with marinara, side of roasted veggies

Tuscan Gold Salmon

$16.99

Citrus Salmon

$18.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Ravioli

$6.99

4 ricotta cheese ravioli with marinara

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti with homemade marinara

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Fettuccine with homemade alfredo

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

2 chicken strips with french fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with french fries

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

American Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side Fett Alf

$3.99

Side Spag

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Wild Rice

$3.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Twice Baked Potato

$4.99

Soup

$4.49+

Side Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Torte

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Limoncello

$6.99

Pumpkin Lava

$6.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Kid's Sundae

$2.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Add Ons

Add Roll

$0.75

Add Pickles

Add Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Grilled Onions

$1.00

Add 6 oz Chicken

$3.00

Add 1/2 Chicken

$1.50

Add Meatball

$0.75

Add Chicken Strip

$1.50

Add Au Jus

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Egg

$0.50

Add Broccoli

$1.00

Add 1 Cheese Bread

$1.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$6.00

1 Garlic Bread No Cheese

$0.75

Add Sour Cream

$0.35

Add Herbed Butter

$2.00

Add Small Shrimp

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Spirits & Cocktails

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Peach

$6.00

Absolut Mango

$6.00

Absolut Pears

$6.00

Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Kinky Pink

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Firefly Sweet Tea

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$12.00

DBL Absolut Peach

$12.00

DBL Absolut Mango

$12.00

DBL Absolut Pears

$12.00

DBL Absolut Peppar

$12.00

DBL Kinky Pink

$12.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$12.00

DBL Firefly Sweet Tea

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Empress

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Empress

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Appleton Estate

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Mezcal

$6.00

Maracame

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$12.00

DBL Patron

$14.00

DBL Mezcal

$12.00

DBL Maracame

$14.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00

VO

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Cedar Ridge

$7.00

Skrewball PB

$6.00

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskeys

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Canadian Club

$12.00

DBL Black Velvet

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

DBL VO

$12.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$12.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$12.00

DBL Cedar Ridge

$14.00

DBL Skrewball PB

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$5.00

Well Bourbon (Jim Beam)

$5.00

Dewars

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Glenlivet 18

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

$5.00

DBL Well Bourbon (Jim Beam)

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$14.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet 18

$32.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$12.00

DBL Four Roses

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Cointreau

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Mozart

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Baileys

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Domaine de Canton

$6.00

St Germain

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Galliano

$6.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Pama

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Creme de Menthe Dark

$5.00

Creme de Menthe Light

$5.00

Creme de Cacao Dark

$5.00

Creme de Cacao Light

$5.00

Wildberry Schnapps

$5.00

Creme de Banana

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$5.00

Christian Bros Apple Brandy

$5.00

Korbel Brandy

$5.00

Blackberry Brandy

Blue Curacao

DBL Well Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Disaronno

$12.00

DBL Courvoisier

$16.00

DBL Limoncello

$6.00

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Mozart

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Domaine de Canton

$12.00

DBL St Germain

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

$12.00

DBL Buttershots

$10.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Rumchata

$12.00

DBL Rumpleminze

$10.00

DBL Hot Damn

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Galliano

$12.00

DBL Peachtree Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Pama

$12.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$10.00

DBL Creme de Menthe Dark

$10.00

DBL Creme de Menthe Light

$10.00

DBL Creme de Cacao Dark

$10.00

DBL Creme de Cacao Light

$10.00

DBL Wildberry Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Creme de Banana

$10.00

DBL Triple Sec

$10.00

DBL Christian Bros Brandy

$10.00

DBL Christian Bros Apple Brandy

$10.00

DBL Korbel Brandy

$10.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

DBL Blue Curacao

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

American Pie

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Blackberry Bramble

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bloody Martin

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

BP Sour

$7.00

Butterbeer

$8.00

Butterfinger

$8.00

Carajillo

$8.00

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Cider Mule

$8.00

Circus Peanut

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Crango Mule

$7.00

Cuban Mule

$7.00

Cuban Peach

$8.00

Cucumber Martini

$8.00

Daquiri

$7.00

El Diablo

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Espresso Old Fashioned

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Fruitopia

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Georgia Mule

$7.00

Gingersnap

$7.00

Golden Cadillac

$8.00

Grapefruit Mojito

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Green Eyed Susan

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Green Apple Martini

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Italian Lemonade

$8.00

Jameson Mule

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Long Beach Tea

$7.00

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Marilyn Monroe

$8.00

MC Bloody Mary

$8.00

MC Long Island

$10.00

MC Margarita

$8.00

Mezcal Mule

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Night of the Iguana

$8.00

Nutcracker

$8.00

Nutty Russian

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Old Fashioned-Brandy

$7.00

Pama Fizz

$8.00

Patio Pounder

$8.00

Patron Margarita

$10.00

PB Fashioned

$8.00

Peach Mele

$7.00

Pineapple Mojito

$8.00

Pink Mule

$8.00

Poinsettia

$7.00

Prosecco Punch

$8.00

Raspberry Rapture

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Smith and Kearns

$8.00

Smoked Manhattan

$8.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$8.00

Snow Drift

$8.00

Southern Belle

$8.00

Southern Peach Cosmo

$8.00

Suddenly Last Summer

$8.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Hugo

$8.00

The Stanley

$8.00

The Stella

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Twilight Zone

$8.00

Twisted Julius

$8.00

Vesper

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Wild Berry Punch

$7.00

Winter Seasonal Cocktails

Golden Apples of the Sun

$8.00

The Small Assassin

$8.00

Martian Chronicles

$8.00

The Bradbury

$8.00

Long After Midnight

$8.00

A Medicine for Melancholy

$8.00

Something Wicked

$8.00

All Summer in a Day

$8.00

Hot Drinks

Apple Brandy Hot Toddy

$7.00

Bailey's Coffee

$7.00

Cocoa Loco

$7.00

French Coffee

$7.00

Hot Choc Cordial

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kahlua Coffee

$7.00

Keoke Coffee

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$7.00

Peppermint Paddy

$7.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beers