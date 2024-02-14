Miners Pizza Co 121 E 1st St
MENU
- Miner's Hawaiian Pizza$17.99+
classic red sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, whole milk mozzarella
- Miner's Combo Pizza$20.99+
classic red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mixed peppers, olives, whole milk mozzarella
- Miner's Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.99+
Ranch dressing, whole milk mozzarella, minced garlic, chicken, bacon, red onion, roma tomatoes, topping cheese
- #4 Micah's Pepperoni Pizza$15.99+
- Miner's White Sauce Favorite$21.99+
Gourmet homemade white sauce with whole milk mozzarella cheese, spinach, zucchini, mixed peppers, red onion, roma tomatoes, feta cheese
- Miner's White Sauce Gourmet Vegetable$22.99+
gourmet homemade white sauce with whole milk mozzarella cheese, spinach, zucchini, mixed peppers, red onion, roma tomatoes, feta chees
- Miner's White Gold$22.99+
Gourmet homemade white sauce with whole milk mozzarella cheese, chicken, artichoke hearts, bacon, roma tomatoes, red onion, topping cheese
- Miner's Special$19.99+
classic red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, olives, mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella
- Miner's Taco Pizza$22.99+
Refried beans with salsa base, cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, diced onion, roma tomatoes, side of sour cream
- Miner's Vegetarian Pizza$20.99+
classic red sauce, mixed onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella
- Miner's Meat Lovers Pizza$21.99+
classic red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, salami, whole milk mozzarella
- 12" Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
- The 4 Corners Pizza$22.99+
1/4 Cheese, 1/4 Pepperoni, 1/4 Hawaiian, 1/4 Combo
- Miners Cheese Pizza$18.99+
- LASAGNA$12.99+
- KETO BOWL$10.00
Sauce, cheese, meat and veggies layered together in a small pan
- Pulled Pork Pizza$19.99+
- Buffalo Chicken$19.99+
DESSERTS
- 4 pack mini New york cheesecakes$12.00Out of stock
- Brownie Box$12.00Out of stock
Brownie Box
- Whole Cheesecake (MUST order 48 HRS in Advance)$75.00
Pick any flavor you want and we can make you a cheesecake for any occasion! Call today to get our flavor list from Ashley!
- Cookie Dough Tub$15.00Out of stock
- Brownie$2.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50Out of stock
- 1 Dozen Cookies (Must order 24 hrs in advance)$20.00
- 1 Dozen Brownies (Must order 24 hrs in advance)$20.00
- 1 Dozen Mini Cheesecakes (Must order 24 hrs in advance)$36.00
- 1 Dozen Cupcakes (Must order 24 hrs in advance)$25.00
- Winegars Ice Cream Pint$6.75
- Chocolate strawberries$8.99
4-6 chocolate covered Strawberries, box quantity based on berry size.
- 4 pk White choc raspberry mini cheesecakes$12.00
- Chocolate Raspberry Mousse cup$9.50
Layers of cookie crumbs, raspberries, and chocolate mousse