Popular Items

Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.

Burrito Bowl

$8.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.

3 Carnitas Tacos

3 Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)


DIY TACO KITS

Mission Fiesta Kit

Mission Fiesta Kit

$99.00

Party on the go! Choose 2 of our Taco Kits, and you'll get a 1/2 pint each of Guacamole, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Habanero, & Salsa Verde, plus Esquites, Sweet Plantains, and our precious Hottie Bear. Our way of trying to send a little piece of our dining room to your dining room. (Margaritas sold separately ;)

Carnitas Taco Kit

Carnitas Taco Kit

$28.00

Crispy carnitas, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro. (Contains dairy.) Served with our fresh masa tortillas. Approx. 8 tacos.

Grilled Chicken Taco Kit

Grilled Chicken Taco Kit

$28.00

Guajillo glazed chicken (not spicy) done on the wood grill, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 8 tacos)

Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit

Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit

$32.00

Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)

Mushroom Al Pastor Taco Kit

$24.00

Grilled mushroomss in an al pastor marinade alongside a caramelized pineapple salsa. Served with our fresh masa tortillas. *vegan* =) Approx. 8 tacos

SALSAS & GUAC

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00+

That green gold. Choose yr size (16 / 8 / 4 oz). Comes with chiiiiips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Fresca

Salsa Fresca

$8.00+

Fresh chopped salsa of tomato, tomatillo, onion, jalapeno & cilantro. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$8.00+

Fresh green salsa. Raw, limey and bright. Tomatillo, lime, cilantro, garlic, and onion. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Roja

Salsa Roja

$8.00+

Roasted tomato, tomatillo, chipotles, onion & garlic. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Salsa Habanero

$8.00+

The hot hot heat. Tomato, habanero chiles, tomatillos, cliantro, onion & garlic. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.

Bag O Chips

Bag O Chips

$2.00+

...cause you can never have too many.

Hot Sauce

$1.00

SNACKS & QUESADILLAS

Nacho Kit

Nacho Kit

$20.00

NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$9.00

Freshly ground masa dough, filled with grilled plantains, poblano peppers, and queso Oaxaca. Served with crema. GF

Esquites

Esquites

$6.00

Our take on Mexican style street corn topped with lime mayo, queso fresco, and chile piquin. Pairs well with every taco.

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Fried plantains. Perfect for dessert.

Churros

Churros

$6.00

Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce. GF

Mission Quesadilla

$9.00

A big ol' corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)

Rice And Beans

$6.00

TACOS

3 Carnitas Tacos

3 Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.

3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos

3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.

3 Mushroom Al Pastor

$10.00

3 grilled mushroom tacos in an al pastor marinade, topped with a caramelized pineapple salsa, all served on our fresh masa tortillas. *vegan* =)

Tacos Quesabirria

$15.00

3 Quesabirria tacos served with Mexican beef stew, shred cheese and Garnish onions ,cilantro and 3 oz consomme All served on our fresh masa Tortillas

BURRITOS / BOWLS

Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.

Burrito Bowl

$8.00

White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.

BEBIDAS (DRANKS)

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

That good sugar!

Jarrito's

Jarrito's

$3.00

The bodega classic. Sweet on their own, or they make a great mixer ;P

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet tea made from hibiscus flowers. 10oz. (no caffeine)

Horchata Agua Fresca

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.00Out of stock

Sweetened rice milk flavored with cinnamon. 10oz. (Contains dairy)

Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Our Horchata Pour Over made with locally roasted OX coffee. Sweet and easy, yet super caffeinated (!!!) 10oz.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

MISSION ESSENTIALS!!!

Mission House Margie Mix

Mission House Margie Mix

$18.00Out of stock

Our very own House Margie Mix, just like we do at Mama Mission. All you have to do is mix with your favorite tequila ;)

Hottie Bear Hot Sauce

Hottie Bear Hot Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Spice up your life! Mission's signature hot sauce in our cutesie lil Hottie Bears (trademark ;) 8 oz bottle. 3 out of 5 alarms.

Fresh Tortillas

Fresh Tortillas

$5.00

A stack of our fresh corn tortillas with our housemade masa. (10 pieces)