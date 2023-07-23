Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
Popular Items
Burrito
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
Burrito Bowl
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
3 Carnitas Tacos
3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
DIY TACO KITS
Mission Fiesta Kit
Party on the go! Choose 2 of our Taco Kits, and you'll get a 1/2 pint each of Guacamole, Salsa Fresca, Salsa Habanero, & Salsa Verde, plus Esquites, Sweet Plantains, and our precious Hottie Bear. Our way of trying to send a little piece of our dining room to your dining room. (Margaritas sold separately ;)
Carnitas Taco Kit
Crispy carnitas, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro. (Contains dairy.) Served with our fresh masa tortillas. Approx. 8 tacos.
Grilled Chicken Taco Kit
Guajillo glazed chicken (not spicy) done on the wood grill, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 8 tacos)
Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit
Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco Kit
Grilled mushroomss in an al pastor marinade alongside a caramelized pineapple salsa. Served with our fresh masa tortillas. *vegan* =) Approx. 8 tacos
SALSAS & GUAC
Guacamole
That green gold. Choose yr size (16 / 8 / 4 oz). Comes with chiiiiips. Vegan. GF.
Salsa Fresca
Fresh chopped salsa of tomato, tomatillo, onion, jalapeno & cilantro. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.
Salsa Verde
Fresh green salsa. Raw, limey and bright. Tomatillo, lime, cilantro, garlic, and onion. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.
Salsa Roja
Roasted tomato, tomatillo, chipotles, onion & garlic. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.
Salsa Habanero
The hot hot heat. Tomato, habanero chiles, tomatillos, cliantro, onion & garlic. Comes with one Bag O Chips. Vegan. GF.
Bag O Chips
...cause you can never have too many.
Hot Sauce
SNACKS & QUESADILLAS
Nacho Kit
NACHOS!! But in a way that don't get to you all soggy and gross. All you need is a sheet tray and an oven. Veggie on their own, or add proteins if you want. GF Toppings include black beans, verde, fresca, a hottie bear, crema, queso, and pickled red onions.
Empanadas
Freshly ground masa dough, filled with grilled plantains, poblano peppers, and queso Oaxaca. Served with crema. GF
Esquites
Our take on Mexican style street corn topped with lime mayo, queso fresco, and chile piquin. Pairs well with every taco.
Sweet Plantains
Fried plantains. Perfect for dessert.
Churros
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce. GF
Mission Quesadilla
A big ol' corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)
Rice And Beans
TACOS
3 Carnitas Tacos
3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.
3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
3 Mushroom Al Pastor
3 grilled mushroom tacos in an al pastor marinade, topped with a caramelized pineapple salsa, all served on our fresh masa tortillas. *vegan* =)
Tacos Quesabirria
3 Quesabirria tacos served with Mexican beef stew, shred cheese and Garnish onions ,cilantro and 3 oz consomme All served on our fresh masa Tortillas
BURRITOS / BOWLS
BEBIDAS (DRANKS)
Mexican Coke
That good sugar!
Jarrito's
The bodega classic. Sweet on their own, or they make a great mixer ;P
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
Sweet tea made from hibiscus flowers. 10oz. (no caffeine)
Horchata Agua Fresca
Sweetened rice milk flavored with cinnamon. 10oz. (Contains dairy)
Horchata Iced Coffee
Our Horchata Pour Over made with locally roasted OX coffee. Sweet and easy, yet super caffeinated (!!!) 10oz.
Bottled Water
Mexican Sprite
MISSION ESSENTIALS!!!
Mission House Margie Mix
Our very own House Margie Mix, just like we do at Mama Mission. All you have to do is mix with your favorite tequila ;)
Hottie Bear Hot Sauce
Spice up your life! Mission's signature hot sauce in our cutesie lil Hottie Bears (trademark ;) 8 oz bottle. 3 out of 5 alarms.
Fresh Tortillas
A stack of our fresh corn tortillas with our housemade masa. (10 pieces)