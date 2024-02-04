MiNiKaKe’s Café
Espresso
- Cappuccino$3.85+
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam.
- Americano$3.35+
Espresso with hot water.
- Shot (Solo)$2.45
- Double Shot (Doppio)$2.75
- Macchiato$2.85
Double shot of espresso marked with a dot of foam,
- Latte$3.85+
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam.
- Flat White$4.65+
Ristretto shot of espresso with a splash of steamed milk and marked with a dot of foam.
- Cortado$3.75
Double shot of espresso with equal parts milk.
Coffee
- Light Roast$2.55+
Light roast fruity and floral brewed coffee.
- Medium Roast$2.55+
Medium Roast slightly bitter-sweet brewed coffee.
- Dark Roast$2.55+
Dark roast strong, bold brewed coffee.
- Cold Brew$3.95+
Coffee steeped in cold water over a long period of time.
- Decaf Coffee$2.55+
- Greek Frappe$3.50
Organic instant Coffee frothed into a foam, topped with ice, water, and a splash of milk.
- Cold Brew Cream Soda$3.95+
Tea
- Dandelion Tea$2.85+
- Lemon Ginger Tea$2.85+
- Chamomile Tea$2.85+
- Raspberry Tea$2.85+
- Green Tea$2.85+
- Earl Grey$2.85+
Black tea with notes of citrus and lavender.
- Blueberry Tea$2.85+
- Iced Chai Latte$4.75+
Black tea and a blend of spices with milk served over ice.
- Hot Chai Latte$4.35+
Black tea mixed with a blend of spices and topped with milk.
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.75+
Green Tea served with milk over ice.
- Hot Matcha Latte$4.35+
Green Tea served with milk.
Simple Smoothies
- Peanut Butter Banana$5.00+
Milk blended with Peanut Butter, Banana, and Honey.
- Strawberry Banana$5.00+
Strawberry and Banana blended with Yogurt.
- Mango Strawberry$5.00+
Milk blended with Mango, Strawberry, Carrot, and Lemon
- Tropical Smoothie$5.00+
Coconut Milk blended with Mango, Pineapple, and Banana.
- Blueberry Pomegranate$6.00+
Yogurt blended with Blueberries, Pomegranate Juice, and Honey.
- Green Smoothie$6.00+
Kale, Avocado, Green Apple, Banana, Almond Milk, Matcha
- Mixed Berry$6.00+
Strawberry, Blueberries, Blackberry, and Raspberry blended with Yogurt and Orange Juice.
- Sunshine Smoothie$6.00+
Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut
Silly Smoothies
- Cinnamon Roll Smoothie$6.00+
Almond milk, Vanilla, Yogurt Oast, Banana, Honey and Cinnamon
- Orange Cream$6.00+
Orange, Banana, Almond milk, Vanilla
- Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$6.00+
Banana and Pumpkin Puree blended with Almond Milk, Yogurt, Pumpkin Pie Spice, and Maple syrup.
- Coffee Smoothie$6.00+
Cold Brew blended with milk, yogurt, and a banana.
- Choco-nut$6.00+
Coconut milk blended with Banana, Cacao Powder, Coconut Flakes, and Vanilla.
Build Your Own Smoothie
Hot Drinks
Adrenal Cocktail
Tractor Beverage
Toast Spreads
- Coconut Banana$4.00
Mashed banana sprinkled with coconut flakes and a honey drizzle.
- Hummus Tomato$4.00
Red pepper hummus topped with cherry tomatoes.
- Peanut Butter Banana$4.00
Natural Peanut Butter and banana slices.
- Almond Butter Peach$5.00
Almond Butter with peach slices sprinkled with cinnamon.
- Avocado Egg$4.00
- Caprese$5.00
Soft mozzarella, tomato, and basil with a sweet balsamic drizzle.
- Cream Cheese Blueberry$5.00
Nancy's cream cheese topped with whole blueberries and chia seeds.
- Hazelnut Strawberry$5.00
Hazelnut spread topped with strawberry slices.
- Single Toast$1.25
Super Smoothies
- Memory Boost$7.00
Yogurt blended with Blueberry, Almond, Protein, Spinach, Turmeric, and Black pepper.
- Anti-Anxiety$6.50
Yogurt blended with Orange, Almond, Banana, Oats, and Sunflower seeds.
- Anti-Inflammatory$7.00
Yogurt, Ginger, Water, Chili, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cherry, Dark Chocolate
- Fatigue Fighter$7.00
Yogurt blended with Blueberry, Mango, Spinach, Walnuts, and Pumpkin Seeds.
- Mood Boosting$8.00
Brewed Black Tea blended with Honey, Blackberry, Cherry, Banana, Cashew Milk, and Spinach.
- Hangover$8.00
Water, Kiwi, Mango, Pineapple, Papaya, Banana, Avocado, Matcha
- Immunity Smoothie$7.50
Yogurt and Water blnded with Blueberry, Orange, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mango, Coconut oil, and Elderberry.
- Indigestion$7.00
Water blended with Mint, Yogurt, Ginger, Blueberry, Spinach, Broccoli, and Honey.
- Skin Health$8.00
Brewed Chamomile Tea blended with Walnut, Papaya, Spinach, Carrot, Lemon, and Pumpkin.
- Muscle Repair$8.00
Milk blended with Almonds, Spinach, Pumpkin Seeds, Oats, and Orange.