Ministry of Coffee - USC 844 W 32nd St
Coffees & Teas
Moc Signature Coffees
- Espresso$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Espresso Macchiato$4.25
- Espresso Macchiato$4.25
- Piccolo$4.25
- Piccolo$4.25
- Cortado$4.75
- Cortado$4.75
- Long Black$4.00
- Long Black$4.00
You may say Americano but it's called Long Black.
- Latte$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Affogato$7.00
- Affogato$7.00
The perfect blend of our specialty coffee and delicious ice cream.
- Drip Coffee$4.00
- Drip Coffee$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$4.50
- Cafe Au Lait$4.50
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
Specialty Lattes
Teas
- English Breakfast Tea$4.00
Discover Organic English Breakfast Tea.
- Jasmine Green Tea$4.00
- Jasmine Green Tea$4.00
Organic Jasmine Green Tea.
- Peppermint Tea$4.00
- Peppermint Tea$4.00
Caffein Free, Botanical Peppermint Tea.
- Masala Chai$4.50
- Masala Chai$4.50
Organic Masala Chai Tea.
- Chamomile Tea$4.00
- Chamomile Tea$4.00
Organic, Caffein Free Chamomile Tea.
- Earl Grey Tea$4.00
- Earl Grey Tea$4.00
Botanical Earl Grey Tea.
Pastries
- Vanilla Cruffin$5.00
- Vanilla Cruffin$5.00
- Nutella Cruffin$5.00
- Nutella Cruffin$5.00
- Pumpkin Bread (GF)$4.50
- Pumpkin Bread (GF)$4.50
Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread.
- Banana Bread (GF)$4.50
- Banana Bread (GF)$4.50
Gluten Free Banana Bread.
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Apple Danish$4.50
- Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
- Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.50
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.50
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.50
- Maple Nut Muffin$4.50
- Maple Nut Muffin$4.50
- Plain Croissant$4.50
- Plain Croissant$4.50
- Chocolate Croissant$4.75
- Chocolate Croissant$4.75
- Almond Croissant$4.75
- Almond Croissant$4.75
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
- Multiseed Bagel$4.50
- Multiseed Bagel$4.50
Multiseed Single Bagel.
Foods
Toastie
- Avo On Toast$15.50
Discover our delightful, Vegan Avo On Toast. Thick Sunflower Poppyseed Toast, Smashed Avocado, Cucumbers, Sprouts, Zaatar and Sumac Seasoning, Shaved Radish, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Salmon Bagel$18.50
Discover our delightful Salmon Bagel. Toasted Multi-seed Bagel, Whipped Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Red Onions, Capari, Sprouts, Radish, Sumac Seasoning.
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$7.50
Discover our delightful Bagel and Cream Cheese. Multiseed Bagel Sandwich with Whipped Cream Cheese.
Salads&Burritos
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
Discover our delightful ToGo Chicken Caesar Salad. Roasted Checken Breasts, Romain Lettuce, Crutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Sprouts.
- Vegan Quinoa Salad$14.50
Discover our delightful ToGo Vegan Quinoa Salad. Kale, Walnuts, Red peppers, Beets, Tri Colored Quinoa, House Tahini Dressing.
- Dill Tuna Salad$15.00
Discover our delightful ToGo Dill Tuna Salad. House Dill Tuna Mix, Red Onions, Sprouts, Mixed Greens, House Pickles, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Chicken Caesar Burrito. Oven Roasted Chicken, Romain lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano, Crutans, Ceasar Dressing, Tortilla Flour.
- Chicken Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Chicken Burrito. Oven Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Gremolata Sauce, Havarti Cheese, Saffron Mayonnaise, Tomato Tortilla.
- Breakfast Egg Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Breakfast Egg Burrito. Hallumi Cheese, Scrambebled Eggs, Roasted Tomatoes, Tomatoes Tortilla.
- Breakfast Pork Burrito$11.50
Discover our delightful Breakfast Pork Burrito. Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Ham, Bacon, Tortilla Flour.
- Tuna Burrito$12.50
Discover our delightful Tuna Burrito. Tuna Mix (Dill, Mayognaise, Albacore Tuna) Pickled Cucumbers, Red Onions, Baby Arugula Spinach Tortilla.
- Salmon Burrito$12.50
Discover our delightful Salmon Burrito. Smoked Salmon, Baby Arugula, Buratta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach Tortilla.
Grab&Go
Bars & Cookies
- Raisin Oatmeal Cookie$4.50
- Raisin Oatmeal Cookie$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
- Espresso Brownie Bar$5.00
- Espresso Brownie Bar$5.00
- Granola Bar$5.00
- Granola Bar$5.00
- Coconut Chocolate Bar$5.00
- Coconut Chocolate Bar$5.00
- Data Pistachio Bar$5.00
- Data Pistachio Bar$5.00
Vegan Bowls and Parfaits
- Labneh Yogurt Bowl$10.50
- Labneh Yogurt Bowl$10.50
Yogurt Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious!
- Vegan Chia Bowl$10.50
- Vegan Chia Bowl$10.50
Vegan Chia Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious!
- Acai Bowl (In-House)$13.50
- Acai Bowl (In-House)$13.50
Vegan Acai Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious! Acai Sorbet, Mixed Berries, Nuts and Grains Granola, Coconut Flakes.
- Golden Milk Protein Bowl$12.95
Discover our Vegan Golden Milk Protein Bowl. Fresh Banana, Turmeric, Ginger, Coconut, Coconut Milk, Black Pepper, Salt, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds, Agave, All-Natural Granola, All-Natural Sliced Almonds, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Bean Powder, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Erythritol.
- Acai Berry Bowl$12.95
Discover our delicious Vegan Acai Berry Protein Bowl. Fresh Raspberry, Fresh Blackberry, Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Blueberries, Chia Seeds, All Natural Sliced Almonds, All Natural Granola, Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Vanilla Bean Powder, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Erythritol.
- Chiamisu Keto Bowl$12.95
Discover our delicious Vegan Chiamisu Protein Bowl. Chia Seeds, Coffee, Cardamom, Cocoa Powder, Cinnamon, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Vanilla Bean Powder, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Erythritol.
- Dragonfruit Bowl$12.95
Discover our delicious Dragonfruit Vegan Protein Bowl. Fresh Banana, Fresh Mango, Fresh Kiwi, Fresh Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Red Dragonfruit, Chia Seeds, All Natural Granola, Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, All Natural Sliced Almonds, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Erythritol.
- Passion Fruit Bowl$12.95
Discover our delicious Vegan Passionfruit Protein Bowl. Passionfruit, Fresh Banana, Fresh Blueberries, Fresh Pineapple, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds, All Natural Granola, Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, All Natural Sliced Almonds, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Erythritol.
- Spirulina Bowl$12.95
Discover our delicious Blue Mermaid Spirulina Vegan Protein Bowl. Fresh Strawberry, Fresh Blueberries, Fresh Banana, Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, Organic Blue Spirulina, Chia Seeds, All Natural Granola, All Natural Sliced Almonds, Coconut Milk, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Vanilla Bean Powder, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Erythritol.
- Pistachio Parfait$12.95
Discover our delicious Vegan Pistachio Parfait. Organic Pistachio Flour, Chia Seeds, Unsweetened Almond Milk, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Erythritol.
- Muscle Green Bowl$12.95
Discover our Vegan Muscle Green Protein Bowl. Fresh Banana, Fresh Blueberries, Spinach, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, All Natural Granola, Unsweetened Coconut Flakes, Unsweetened Almond Milk, All Natural Sliced Almonds, Vegan Sugar Free Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Bean Powder, Vegan Plant-Based Cream, Erythritol
- Strawberry Vanilla Protein Chia Parfait$9.98
Discover our delicious Strawberry Vanilla Protein Chia Parfait. A punchy, rose-colored mix of almond milk, fresh strawberries, plant-based protein and chia seeds. Coated by a rich, creamy layer of plant-based cream. Topped with sliced strawberries and a fresh blackberry at the hub. Perfect for pre- or post-workout.
- Matcha Chia Parfait$9.98
Discover our delicious Matcha Chia Parfait. A thick, velvety chia pudding blend of coconut milk and matcha, coated by a rich, creamy layer of plant-based cream. Topped with sliced almonds, pumpkin seeds and a fresh raspberry at the epicenter.
- Granola Parfait$9.98
Discover our delicious Granola Parfait. Organic Coconut Cream, Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Granola, Almond Milk.
- Chia Parfait$9.98
Discover our delicious Vegan Chia Parfait. A smooth, thick base of chia seeds soaked in almond milk, blanketed by a rich, creamy layer of plant-based cream. Topped with a medley of fresh, antioxidant-rich berries.
Chips
Smoothies & Shakes
Smoothies
- Banana Protein Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Banana Protein Smoothie. (Banana/Vanilla Whey Protein Almonds/2% Milk)
- Blueberry Protein Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Blueberry Protein Smoothie. (Blueberries/Vanilla Whey Protein Almonds/2% Milk)
- Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie. (Peanut Butter/Banana/Chocolate Vanilla Whey Protein/Oat Milk)
- Fruity Smoothie$10.50
Discover our tasty Fruity Smoothie. (Orange juice/Pineapple/Banana Strawberries/Raspberries)
- Red Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Red Smoothie. (Raspberries/Strawberries/Banana/Ginger Coconut Water/Cinnamon Powder)
- Mango Strawberry Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Mango Strawberry Smoothie. (Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Water)
- Stay Cay Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Stay Cay Smoothie. (Mango Chunks, Raspberry, Strawberry Coconut Water)
- Banana Berry Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Banana Berry Smoothie. (Blueberry/Strawberry/Banana/Coconut Water)
- Cinnamon Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Cinnamon Smoothie. (Oats/Oat Milk/Cinnamon/Mango/Banana)
Shakes
Cold Pressed Juices
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Recovery$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Recovery$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Wellness (Ginger)$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Wellness (Ginger)$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Vitality Turmeric$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Vitality Turmeric$5.00
- Pressed Juicery - Greens Juice$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Greens Juice$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Blackberry Lemon$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Blackberry Lemon$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Greens with Ginger$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Greens with Ginger$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Orange Tumeric$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Orange Tumeric$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Simple Cleanse$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Simple Cleanse$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Elderberry Vitamin C$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Elderberry Vitamin C$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Sweet Citrus$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Sweet Citrus$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Mango Turmeric$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Mango Turmeric$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Roots with Ginger$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Roots with Ginger$8.50