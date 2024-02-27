Strawberry Vanilla Protein Chia Parfait

$9.98

Discover our delicious Strawberry Vanilla Protein Chia Parfait. A punchy, rose-colored mix of almond milk, fresh strawberries, plant-based protein and chia seeds. Coated by a rich, creamy layer of plant-based cream. Topped with sliced strawberries and a fresh blackberry at the hub. Perfect for pre- or post-workout.