Ministry Of Coffee - Westwood 1010 Glendon Ave
Coffees&Teas
Moc Signature Coffees
- Single Espresso$3.50
Discover our specialty coffee with a single shot espresso.
- Espresso Macchiato$4.25
Discover our specialty coffee with Espresso Macchiato.
- Piccolo$4.25
Discover our specialty coffee with Piccolo.
- Latte$5.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Latte.
- Cappuccino$5.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Cappuccino.
- Mocha$6.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Mocha.
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
Discover our signature Cold Brew.
- Long Black$4.00
Discover our specialty coffee with our style! You may say Americano but it's called Long Black.
- Flat White$5.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Flat White.
- Affogato$7.00
Discover our Affogato! The perfect blend of our specialty coffee and delicious ice cream.
- Cortado$4.75
Discover our specialty coffee with Cortado.
- Drip Coffee$4.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Drip Coffee.
- Cafe Au Lait$4.50
Discover our specialty coffee with Cafe Au Lait.
- Double Espresso$4.00
Discover our specialty coffee with Double Espresso.
Specialty Lattes
Teas
Pastries
- Vanilla Cruffin$5.00
Discover our delicious Vanilla Cruffin.
- Nutella Cruffin$5.00
Discover our delicious Nutella Cruffin.
- Pumpkin Bread (GF)$4.50
Discover our delightful Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread.
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.50
Discover our delightful Lemon Poppyseed Muffin.
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.50
- Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.50
Discover our delightful Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin.
- Maple Nut Muffin$4.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Discover our delightful Blueberry Muffin.
- Apple Danish$4.50
Discover our delightful Apple Danish.
- Cheese Danish$4.50
- Banana Bread (GF)$4.50
Discover our delightful Gluten Free Banana Bread.
- Croissant$4.50
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
- Single Bagel$4.50
- Almond Croissant$4.75
Discover our delightful Almond Croissant.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Discover our delightful Chocolate Croissant.
All Day Brunch Menu
Breakfast Menu
- Mediterranean Breakfast Plate$17.00
Discover our delightful Mediterranean Breakfast Plate.
- Eggs On Toast$14.50
Discover our delightful Eggs On Toast.
- Rose Bay Roll$14.00
Discover our delightful Rose Bay Roll.
- Bacon Egg Roll$13.50
Discover our delightful Bacon Egg Roll.
- Egg Sandwich$14.50
Discover our delightful Egg Sandwich.
- Mushroom Madness$17.50
Discover our delightful Mushroom Madness.
- Egg Benedict$17.00
Discover our delightful Egg Benedict.
- Egg Royale$18.50
Discover our delightful Egg Royale.
- Egg Florentine$17.50
Discover our delightful Egg Florentine.
Omelette Menu
Toastie
- Ham & Cheese Toastie$14.00
Discover our delightful Ham&Cheese Toastie.
- Grilled Cheese$13.00
Discover our delightful Grilled Cheese Toastie.
- Avo On Toast$15.50
Discover our delightful Avo On Toast.
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$7.50
Discover our delightful Bagel and Cream Cheese.
- Salmon Bagel$18.50
Discover our delightful Salmon Bagel.
- Burrata on Toast (GF)$16.50
Discover our delightful Gluten Free Burrata on Toast.
- Dill Tuna Melt$15.50
Bowls&Waffle&Sides
Bowls
- Yogurt Bowl$10.50
Discover our delicious Yogurt Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious!
- Acai Bowl$13.50
Discover our delicious Acai Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious!
- Fruit Bowl$5.50
Discover our delicious Fruit Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious!
- Chia Bowl$10.50
Discover our delicious Chia Bowl. It's healthy, fresh, vibrant and oh-so-delicious!
Sides
- Smoked Salmon$7.50
Discover our delightful Smoked Salmon.
- Scrambled Eggs$6.50
Discover our delightful Scrambled Eggs.
- Scrambled Egg Whites$7.50
Discover our delightful Scrambled Egg Whites.
- Bacon$5.50
Discover our delightful Bacon.
- Halloumi Cheese$5.50
Discover our delightful Halloumi Cheese.
- Feta Cheese$4.00
Discover our delightful Feta Cheese.
- Goat Cheese$4.50
Discover our delightful Goat Cheese.
- Chicken$6.50
Discover our delicious Chicken.
- Mixed Green Salad$4.00
Discover our fresh Mixed Green Salad.
- Avocado$4.50
Discover our fresh, delightful Avocado.
- Cream Cheese$4.50
Discover our delightful Cream Cheese.
- Vanilla Ice Cream( 1 scoop)$3.50
Discover our delicious Vanilla Ice Cream.
- Acai (1 scoop)$5.00
Discover our delicious, fresh Acai.
Smoothies&Shakes
Smoothies
- Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie.
- Green Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Green Smoothie.
- Fruity Smoothie$10.50
Discover our tasty Fruity Smoothie.
- Red Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Red Smoothie.
- Blueberry Protein Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Blueberry Protein Smoothie.
- Banana Protein Smoothie$11.50
Discover our tasty Banana Protein Smoothie.
- Mango Strawberry Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Mango Strawberry Smoothie.
- Stay Cay Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Stay Cay Smoothie.
- Banana Berry Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Banana Berry Smoothie.
- Cinnamon Smoothie$11.00
Discover our tasty Cinnamon Smoothie.
Shakes
Grab&Go
Bars
Vegan Bowls and Parfaits
- Passion Fruit Bowl$12.95
- Golden Milk Protein Bowl$12.95
- Pistachio Parfait$12.95
- Muscle Green Bowl$12.95
- Spirulina Bowl$12.95
- Dragon Fruit Bowl$12.95
- Chiamisu Keto Bowl$12.95
- Acai Berry Bowl$12.95
- Granola Parfait$9.98
- Matcha Chia Parfait$9.98
- Cocoa Date Protein Chia Parfait$9.98
- Chia Parfait$9.98
- Strawberry Vanilla Protein Chia Parfait$9.98
- Mango Coconut Protein Chia Parfait$9.98
Cold Pressed Juices
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Wellness (Ginger)$5.00
- Pressed Juicery - Greens juice$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Greens with Ginger$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Roots with Ginger$8.50
- Pressed Juicery - Orange Tumeric$8.50
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Probiotic$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Immunity Shot$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Simple Cleanse$8.50
- Pressed Juicery Shots - Recovery$5.00
- Pressed Juicery - Elderberry Vitamin C$8.50
- Pressed Juice - Strawberry Basil Lemon$8.50
- Pressed Juicery Strawberry Orange Mango$8.50
- Pressed Juicery Mango Turmeric Lemonade$8.50
- Pressed Juicery Vitality Turmeric Shot$5.00
- Pressed Juicery Sweet Citrus$8.50
- Pressed Strawberry Orange Mango$8.50
- Pressed Sweet Citrus$8.50
- Pressed Mango Turmeric Lemon$8.50
Salad&Burritos
Soft Drinks
- Cherry Pop$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Fanta$4.00
- Healthade Berry Lemonade$5.50
- Healthade Ginger Lemon$5.50
- Healthade Passion Fruit-Tangerine$5.50
- Healthade Pomegranate$5.50
- Mountain Valley - Glass Sparkling 500ml$3.50
- Mountain Valley - Glass Spring 500ml$3.50
- Orange Juice$5.50
- Orange Nectarine$4.00
- Sanzo - Mango$3.50
- Sanzo Calamansi$3.50
- Sanzo- Lychee$3.50
- Sour Blueberry$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Young Mango$4.00
- ProH20 Red Back$5.00
- ProH20 Green Python$5.00
- ProH20 Blue Tongue$5.00
