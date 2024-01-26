Minn Cha 116 1/2 Fort hill Rd, Groton CT 06340
Sweets & Savory
Croffles
- Original Croffle (Vegan Croffle Available)$3.50
Original Croffle Savor the perfect harmony of buttery croissant layers and the satisfying crunch of a waffle.
- Vanilla & Cheddar$6.50
smooth vanilla ice cream and bold cheddar, expertly crafted within the layers of a warm, crispy croffle.
- Crema Lava Croffle$5.75
Crema Lava Croffle! A delightful treat that combines the buttery layers of a croissant with a luscious, molten lava Sauce and your favorite flavor of ice cream.
- Set of 4 Original Croffles$12.99
Savor the perfect harmony of buttery croissant layers and the satisfying crunch of a waffle.
Our Drinks
Milk Tea Series
- Minn Cha Milk Tea$5.50+
Assam tea sourced from Taiwan, blended with our brown sugar sauce, and perfected with delicate layers of Minn Milk foam.
- Original Taiwan Milk Tea$5.00+
Assam tea sourced from Taiwan blended with organic whole milk.
- Jasmine Oolong Milk Tea$5.00+
Jasmine Oolong Milk Tea is a delightful beverage that combines the fragrant and floral notes of jasmine-infused oolong tea with the creamy richness of milk.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.25+
Authentic Thai tea, a captivating blend of robust Ceylon tea, house made milk sauce, and aromatic spices, creating a uniquely flavor.
- Earl Gray Milk Tea$5.00+
Earl Grey tea leaves delicately infused with creamy milk, resulting in a harmonious fusion of bold citrusy bergamot flavors and velvety smoothness.
- Chai Milk Tea$5.25+
Our Chai milk tea is made with a fragrant blend of Indian imported masala, Indian tea, and organic whole milk.
- Taro Assam Milk Tea$5.75+
Experience the luscious fusion of Taro Assam Milk Tea, where the robust essence of Assam black tea intertwines with the rich, earthy notes of taro.
Milk Lava Series
- Matcha Milk Tea$7.00+
Matcha Milk Latte, crafted with premium matcha, promises a premium and authentic experience with velvety milk, resulting in a rich and flavorful latte.
- Tiger Milk Lava$5.50+
Fusion of velvety milk and rich brown sugar, creating a delightful concoction that cascades in mesmerizing lava-like swirls.
- Strawberry Milk Lava$5.50+
Savor the sweetness of our Strawberry Milk Lava—made with organic strawberry purée and fresh strawberries. It’s a simple and delightful treat, capturing the pure essence of strawberries in creamy perfection.
- Taro Tiger Milk Lava$5.75+
A smooth blend of taro and ube milk, creating a creamy, nutty flavor. It’s a simple yet indulgent experience for those seeking a delicious fusion of flavors.
- Honeydew Milk Lava$5.50+
Creamy lava with a refreshing honeydew twist. It’s a delightful treat for those seeking a straightforward and tasty indulgence.
- Mango Milk Lava$5.50+
Treat yourself to our Mango Milk Lava—a delicious mix of creamy milk and the tropical goodness of ripe mango. It’s a simple and delightful dessert, capturing the sweet essence of mango in every bite.
- Choco Milk Lava$5.50+
Satisfy your sweet cravings with our Choco Milk Lava—a simple and delicious blend of chocolate and creamy milk. It’s a delightful treat for those who love the classic combination of rich and smooth flavors.
- Midnight Strawberry Milk Lava$5.75+
Satisfy your sweet tooth with our Midnight Strawberry Milk Lava dessert—a heavenly blend of rich dark chocolate and luscious strawberry purée. It’s a simple and delightful treat for those craving a sweet and fruity indulgence.
- Matcha Strawberry Milk Tea$7.50+
Matcha Milk Latte, crafted with premium-grade matcha, promises a premium and authentic experience. This beverage seamlessly blends the vibrant, premium matcha powder with velvety milk, and layer of house made strawberry purée.
- Salted Caramel Milk Lava$5.50+
Blend of creamy milk and sweet salted caramel that transforms every sip into a delightful treat.
Lite Tea Series
- Peach Perfect Tea$4.75+
Enjoy the crisp and sweet taste of our Peach Perfect Iced Tea – a refreshing blend of tea and ripe peaches, perfect for a cool and satisfying sip.
- Passion Fruit Tea$4.75+
Enjoy the sour and sweet taste of our Passion Fruit Iced Tea – a refreshing blend of tea and ripe Passion Fruit Sauce, perfect for a cool and satisfying sip.
- Winter Melon Tea$4.50+
Cozy up with our Winter Melon Tea – a warm and comforting blend of tea with a hint of sweet winter melon, perfect for a soothing moment during colder days.
- Lychee Tea$4.75+
Enjoy the crisp and sweet taste of our Lychee Iced Tea – a refreshing blend of fresh tea and Lychee, perfect for a cool and satisfying sip.
- Strawberry Tea$4.75+
Enjoy the crisp and sweet taste of our strawberry Iced Tea – a refreshing blend of black tea and our strawberry sauce, perfect for a cool and satisfying sip.
- Matcha Yuzu$5.50+
Matcha Yuzu is a unique combination of traditional matcha green tea and the citrusy brightness of yuzu, resulting in a vibrant and flavorful tea experience.
- Jasmine Oolong Tea$4.00+
Sip and savor the soothing notes of our Jasmine oolong Tea. Immerse yourself in the delicate fragrance of jasmine flowers that gracefully intertwines with the crisp essence of oolong leaves.
- Black Iced Tea$4.00+
Quench your thirst with our Black Iced Tea—a classic, cool refreshment that’s perfect for any day. It’s a simple and satisfying beverage, offering the bold and brisk flavor of black tea over ice. Cheers to a timeless and refreshing drink to keep you cool and energized.
- Tropical Punch Tea$5.50+
Punch Tea is a delightful blend featuring the tropical flavors of mango, strawberry, and pineapple, creating a refreshing and fruity beverage.
Coffee Series
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50+
Iced Caramel Macchiato – a perfect mix of espresso, cold milk, and sweet caramel for a cool, satisfying treat.
- Iced Coconut Americano$5.50+
Cool down with our Iced Coconut Americano – a refreshing blend of espresso and coconut water for a simple and invigorating coffee delight.
- Iced Americano$4.25+
- Signature Dalgona Latte$5.00+
Sip our Signature Dalgona Latte – a perfect harmony of creamy milk and smooth Dalgona coffee for a delightful and satisfying coffee treat.
- Coconut Dalgona Latte$5.50+
Treat yourself to our Dalgona Coconut Latte – a delicious mix of sweet coconut milk with a velvety layer of Dalgona coffee on top, offering a sweet and satisfying sip.
Signature Smoothie Series
- Fruity Madness$7.00
Quench your thirst with our refreshing Fruit Smoothie – a vibrant blend of assorted fresh fruits, creating a deliciously sweet and satisfying beverage that's perfect for a fruity burst of energy.
- Thai Tea Slushy$7.25
Savor the rich flavors of Thailand with our Thai Tea Smoothie – a perfect fusion of robust Thai tea and creamy goodness, delivering a cool and indulgent beverage that captures the essence of Thai tea in every sip.
- Minn Cha Tea Smoothie$7.50
Experience the pure essence of Taiwanese tea in our Taiwan Tea Smoothie – a simple and satisfying blend that captures the authentic flavors of Taiwan in a refreshing, smooth concoction.
- Coconut Blue Lagoon$8.00
Delight in the tropical goodness of our Banana Pineapple Coconut Smoothie – a refreshing blend of ripe bananas, juicy pineapples, blue butterfly pea flower and creamy coconut, creating a tropical paradise in every sip.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.50
Indulge in the heavenly fusion of a Strawberry Cheesecake Bliss Smoothie, where the rich creaminess of cheesecake meets the sweet allure of ripe strawberries. It’s a decadent delight in every sip!
- Lychee on Cloud$7.00
“Lychee on Cloud” is a delightful concoction featuring a luscious layer of velvety lychee smoothie and whipped cream creating a refreshing base.
A Top 10 Best Selling
- Mango Coconut Sticky Rice$8.50
Sip on the tropical bliss of our Mango Coconut Sticky Rice Smoothie—a luscious blend of mango, sticky rice, and creamy coconut. It’s a refreshing and indulgent choice for a taste of tropical paradise in every sip.
Refresher Series
- Pink Lychee$4.75+
Pink Lychee is a delightful fusion of sweet lychee coconut milk and succulent strawberry, creating a refreshing and fruity blend that's both aromatic and delicious.
- Honey Yuzu$4.75+
Honey Yuzu is a harmonious blend of rich honey sweetness and the citrusy zest of yuzu, offering a balanced and flavorful tea with a touch of natural sweetness.
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.00+