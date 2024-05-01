Minnesota Nice Cafe
Featured Items
- Meat Omelet$12.00
choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- BLT$12.25
five slices of delicious bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and salad dressing on toasted slices of your choice of bread.
BREAKFAST
Anytime Favorites
- 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$9.50
house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.
- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$10.50
house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.
- Breakfast Wrap$12.00
scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, with baby red potatoes OR hashbrowns, a touch of country gravy, and onion with American and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Corned Beef Hash$13.00
house roasted, beer braised corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, and toast or pancakes.
- Country Fried Steak$14.00
country fried beef steak covered in country gravy, with a choice of potato, eggs any style and toast or pancakes.
- Grilled Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
grilled English muffin bread, scrambled eggs, American and Swiss cheese, with choice of bacon, ham or sausage and choice of potato.
- Load 'em-up Spuds$13.25
crisp hash browns topped with taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with black olives and salsa and sour cream on the side. Served with two eggs any style and toast or pancakes.
- LumberJill Breakfast$11.25
two eggs any style, with choice of bacon, ham or sausage and toast or pancakes.
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$5.50
served with brown sugar, raisins and 2% milk on the side. Add warm, house seasoned baked apples for $1 more.
- Steak & Eggs$15.25
7-8 ounce hand carved sirloin steak, two eggs, choice of potato and toast or pancakes.
- Breakfast Poutine$13.75
Omelets & Skillets
- Meat Omelet$12.00
choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- 3 Meat Omelet$13.25
includes ham, bacon, and sausage with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- 4 Meat Omelet$14.00
includes ham, bacon, sausage and corned beef brisket with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Corned Beef Hash Omelet$12.50
house roasted beer braised corned beef hash brisket topped with Swiss cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Denver Omelet$12.25
ham, green and red peppers, onions, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Southwestern Omelet$13.00
taco meat, onions, tomatoes, olives and American and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Spinach, Bacon & Feta Omelet$12.50
spinach, bacon, and feta cheese with sauteed mushrooms and onions with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Steak Omelet$15.75
steak bits cooked in A-1 sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, Swiss and bleu cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Veggie Omelet$12.50
green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Wild Rice Omelet$13.00
bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
- Cheese Omelet$11.75
- Meat Skillet$12.00
choose ham, bacon, OR sausage built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- 3 Meat Skillet$13.25
ham, bacon, and sausage built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- 4 Meat Skillet$14.00
ham, bacon, sausage, and beer braised corned beef built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet$12.50
house roasted, beer braised corned beef hash built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- Denver Skillet$12.25
ham, green and red peppers, and onions built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- Paleo-ish Skillet$12.75
The “no potato almost paleo” skillet! Choice of eggs, served on a bed of wild rice, with sauteéd onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with pancakes or toast. Add cheese - 50¢
- Southwestern Skillet$13.00
taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and olives, built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- Spinach, Bacon & Feta Skillet$12.50
spinach, bacon, and feta with sautéed mushrooms and onions built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and feta cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- Steak Skillet$15.75
steak bits cooked in A-1 sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach and bleu cheese sauce built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
- Veggie Skillet$12.50
green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too! *NOTE: Veggie Skillet will NOT come with bacon bits in the red potatoes unless bacon is requested in the comments section.
- Wild Rice Skillet$13.00
bacon, onion, and wild rice built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese and hollandaise sauce. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Bennys
- Classic Eggs Benedict$13.00
traditional Benedict with a slice of ham and a generous portion of hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
- Eggs Florentine$13.50
The veggie lover’s benedict - tomato slices and spinach topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
- Irish Benedict$13.50
our thick cut, house roasted, beer braised corned beef brisket and spinach topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
- Bacon Avocado Benedict$13.50
two slices of bacon, tomato, and avocado topped with a generous portion of hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
Griddleicious
- Shortstack$10.50
three of our famous house made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes stacked high.
- Baby Blue Platter$13.00
two blueberry cakes topped with our house made mixed berry sauce and fresh made whipped cream, with two scrambled eggs topped with melted cheddar jack cheese.
- Cinnamon French Toast$13.00
four pieces of French toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
- Caramel Apple French Toast$13.00
two pieces of French toast topped with our caramel sauce, baked apples and toasted pecans, with 2 strips of bacon.
- The French Babe$13.00
three pieces of French toast with cream cheese spread, topped with our house made mixed berry sauce and fresh whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
- Strawberry Rhubarb French Toast$13.50Out of stock
- Waffle$11.50
- Chicken & Waffles$15.50
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Sausage Link$2.50
- 1 Sausage Patty$2.50
- 1 Strip Bacon$2.00
- 1/2 Baby Red Potatoes Side$3.25
- 1/2 Corned Beef Hash Side$6.75
- 1/2 Hashbrowns Side$3.25
- 2 Strip Bacon$3.50
- Baby Reds$5.50
- Bacon Side (3)$5.00
- Cake Side 1$3.50
- Cake Side 2$7.00
- Chocolate Chips Side$1.00
- Corned Beef Hash Side$8.00
- Country Gravy Side$1.50
- Cream Cheese Spread$1.00
- Egg Side$2.50
- Fr Tst Side 1$3.25
- Fr Tst Side 2$6.50
- Fr Tst Side 3$9.75
- Fruit Sauce$1.50
house made mixed berry fruit sauce. Blueberries, raspberries and cranberries with lemon, cornstarch and sweetened with just a touch of sugar.
- Fruit Side Cup$4.00
- Fruit Side Bowl$5.00
- Hollandaise$2.00
- Ham Side$5.00
- Hashbrowns Side$5.50
- Hashbrowns with cheese and onion$6.75
- Peanut Butter Side$0.50
- Sausage Gravy$3.50
- Sausage Links Side (2)$5.00
- Sausage Patties Side (2)$5.00
- Steak Side$8.00
- Toast Side$2.00
- Warm Applesauce$2.00
- Whip Cream$1.00
- Sausage Links$2.50+
LUNCH
Salads
- Nice Salad$12.75
lettuce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, boiled egg, and cheese. Choice of two meats: ham, bacon, fresh house roasted turkey, grilled or crispy chicken. Served with a dinner roll and your choice of dressing.
- 1/2 Nice Salad$11.75
smaller portion of lettuce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, boiled egg, and cheese. Choice of two meats: ham, bacon, fresh house roasted turkey, grilled or crispy chicken. Served with a dinner roll and your choice of dressing.
- Nice Rice Bowl$13.75Out of stock
grilled or crispy chicken, over wild rice, red beans, cabbage, avocado, cilantro, fresh jalapenos, and Asian style yum-yum sauce garnished with a lime wedge.
- Taco Salad$12.25
southwest seasoned ground beef on a bed of lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, olives and cheddar jack cheese. Served in a fried tortilla shell with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Baskets
Burgers
- Hamburger$13.00
Burgers are 8oz. Angus beef blend of sirloin, chuck, and short rib patties seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic and cooked to your specified temp and served on a black pepper, sea salt, poppy and sesame seed bun. All burgers are served with pickles and chips (or fries at no extra charge!)
- Cheeseburger$13.50
Uff Dah Original Burger--with melty American cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Uff Dah Original with melty American cheese and two pieces of crispy bacon
- California Burger$14.25
Uff Dah Original with salad dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion
- Patty Melt$14.50
Uff Dah Original on grilled wheat bread with sautéed onions, Swiss and American cheese
- Robust Mushroom Burger$14.50
Angus beef patty, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and melty Swiss cheese topped with beef gravy
- Brisket Burger$15.75
Angus beef patty, tender house roasted corned beef brisket, melty Swiss cheese and sauerkraut topped with thousand island dressing
Nice & Hearty
- Roast Beef$13.00
sliced white bread with tender fresh house roasted beef, large scoop of REAL mashed potatoes, delicious gravy over all, vegetable of the day and homemade chunky applesauce or cranberries.
- 1/2 Roast Beef$12.00
- Hot Hamburger$13.00
sliced white bread with hamburger patty, large scoop of REAL mashed potatoes, delicious gravy over all, vegetable of the day and homemade chunky applesauce or cranberries.
- Liver & Onions$11.75
two slices of flour dusted and pan fried liver with sautéed onions. Served with REAL mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day and a dinner roll.
- 1/2 Liver & Onions$10.00
half size - one slice of liver
Sandwiches
- Reuben$13.50
thick slices of fresh house roasted corned beef brisket with sauerkraut. Served on toasted rye bread with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Avocado$13.50
choose grilled or crispy chicken, bacon and a half avocado on cranberry wild rice toast, with salad dressing, lettuce and tomato. A Minnesota Nice favorite!
Sides
- Avocado Side$2.00
- Beef Gravy Side$1.50
- Biscuit Side$3.50
- Chips Side$1.50
- Coleslaw Side$5.00
- Country Gravy Side$1.50
- Cranberries$1.00
- Dinner Roll Side$1.00
- Dressing Side$0.50
- French Fry Side$3.00
- Hamburger Patty Side$8.00
- Honey$0.50
- Lemons$0.25
- Mashed Potato Side$4.00
- Onion Rings Side$4.00Out of stock
- Pickles Side$0.75
- Ranch Side$0.50
- Salsa Side$0.50
- Side Salad$5.00
- Sour Cream Side$0.50
- Sweet Potato Side$4.00
- WR Extraordinaire Side$5.00Out of stock
'Nice and Light Menu
'Nice and Light
DRINKS
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Dr Pepper$3.75
- Coffee$3.75
- Caramel Mocha Iced Coffee$4.50
- Chicory Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Fresh OJ$3.50+
- Apple Juice$3.25+
- Milk$3.00+
- Chocolate Milk$3.25+
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.75
- Arnold Palmer$4.75
- Hot Cocoa$3.75
- Peppermint Hot Cocoa$4.00
- Mellow Yellow$3.75
- Raspberry Tea$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Orange Fanta$3.75
- Tomato Juice$3.25+
- Extra Cream$1.00
DESSERT
Desserts
- Almond Joy Bars$3.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Crumble Bar$4.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Scone$3.00Out of stock
- Bread Pudding$4.25Out of stock
- Brownie$4.00
- Caramel Roll$5.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Crumble Bars$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Cookie$2.00
- Cranberry White Chocolate Scone$3.00Out of stock
- GLUTEN FREE
- Humming Bird Cake$4.50
- Lemon Brownie$4.25Out of stock
- Lemon Cake$4.00Out of stock
- Muffin$3.50
- Peppermint Brownie$4.25Out of stock
- PIE$4.25
- GLUTEN FREE PIE$4.75
- Pumpkin Cake$4.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Snickerdoodle$4.25
- Raspberry Crumble Bars$4.00
- Scone - Chocolate$3.00Out of stock
- Scotcheroo Bar$4.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$5.00Out of stock
- S’mores Bar$3.50Out of stock
- Treasure Bars$4.00
- Cheesecake$6.00
RETAIL
- 6 Month Coffee Subscription
Enjoy fresh Minnesota Nice Cafe Blend coffee beans delivered right to your door every month! (6 Month Subscription) Choose to receive one or two 12oz. bags of fresh roasted coffee each month. Parable Coffee Co. will ship your coffee directly the first Tuesday of every month beginning the next month of your order. Price includes shipping. ***Please include shipping address in the ‘Special Instructions’ area of your order and if you’re gifting it, please include your recipient’s name.
- Coffee Bags$13.00
- Coloring Book$10.00
- Gift Card Sale - Online$25.00
- Maple Syrup$10.00
- Mug-MN Nice Emblem$20.00
- Pancake Mix$10.00
- Soak it Up Cloths$7.00
- Crewneck Sweatshirt$22.00+
- Sweatshirts$38.00
- T-Shirt - Mens$15.00
- T-Shirt - Womens$15.00
- Baseball Tee$20.00+
- Trucker Hat$17.00
- Winter Hat$18.00
- Wood knives$10.00