6 Month Coffee Subscription

Enjoy fresh Minnesota Nice Cafe Blend coffee beans delivered right to your door every month! (6 Month Subscription) Choose to receive one or two 12oz. bags of fresh roasted coffee each month. Parable Coffee Co. will ship your coffee directly the first Tuesday of every month beginning the next month of your order. Price includes shipping. ***Please include shipping address in the ‘Special Instructions’ area of your order and if you’re gifting it, please include your recipient’s name.