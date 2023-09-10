Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine Garner
APPETIZERS
Papa a la Huancaina
Potatoes/Yuca covered in a yellow creamy sauce made with Peruvian yellow chili pepper
Yuca a la Huancaina
Choros a la Chalaca (5 Mussels)
Fresh mussels steamed in their shells and topped with a tangy salsa criolla made with onions, tomatoes, corn, cilantro, and lime juice.
Choros a la Chalaca (8 Mussels)
Leche de Tigre
Citrus based broth with bits of raw tilapia fish, shrimp, onions, corn, lime juice and milk
Ceviche Appetizer
Fresh raw tilapia diced and marinated in lime juice, served with corn
Soup of the day
Changes everyday, ask the kitchen
SIDES
BEEF
Cau Cau
Peru-African tripe stew with potatoes and vegetables, served with rice
Chaufa Mixto
Peruvian style fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
Arroz Chaufa de Carne
Beef Peruvian style fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
Seco de Res
Cilantro based beef stew served with canary beans, rice, and sarza
Bistec a lo Pobre
Top sirloin steak, French fries, fried sweet plantains, fried egg, and rice
Lomo Saltado
Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice
Asado de Res
Peruvian style roast served with canary beans, rice, and sarza (peruvian style pico de gallo).
CHICKEN
Aji de Gallina
Pulled chicken breast cooked with a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce. Served with sliced potatoes, boiled eggs, olives, and white rice
Arroz Chaufa de Pollo
Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
Saltado de Pollo
Peruvian style chicken stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice
SEAFOOD
Saltado de Camarones
Peruvian style prawns stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on top of fries and jasmine rice
Chaufa de Camarones
Peruvian style fried rice with prawns, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian style seafood Paella
Pescado Frito de Tilapia
Fried Tilapia filet served with two sides of your choice
Chicharron de Camarones
Peruvian style fried prawns served with yuca, fried green plantains, and sarza
Chicharron Mixto
Peruvian style fried fish filet and seafood mix served with yucca, fried green plantains, and sarza
Ceviche de Pescado (large)
Fresh raw diced tilapia marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions
Ceviche de Pescado (regular)
Ceviche Mixto (large)
Ceviche Mixto (regular)
Ceviche de Camarones
Fresh prawns marinated with lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potatoes, lettuce and onions
VEGETARIAN DISHES
KIDS MENU
PASTAS
Tallarin Saltado de Camarones
Open flame sautéed shrimp, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce
Tallarin Lomo Saltado
Open flame sautéed beef strips, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce
Tallarin Verde con Puerco
Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with pork chop
Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
Open flame sauteed chicken strips, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce
Tallarin Verde con Bistec
Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with sirloin steak
DESSERTS
DRINKS
Presidente
Presidente is a light and refreshing lager, perfect for a hot day. It has a slightly sweet taste with a hint of bitterness.
Stella
Stella is a Belgian-style ale, it has a malty taste with a hint of fruit.
Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite Can
Inca Kola, 2 liter
Inca Kola Can
Chicha Pitcher
Chicha Glass
Maracuya Pitcher
Agua de maracuyá is a refreshing and delicious drink made from passion fruit.
Maracuya Glass
Agua de maracuyá is a refreshing and delicious drink made from passion fruit.
Pilsen Callao
Pilsen Callao is a Peruvian pilsener beer that was first brewed in 1863 in the port city of Callao, Peru. It is the oldest beer brand in Peru and is still one of the most popular beers in the country today.