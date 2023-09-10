APPETIZERS

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$10.99

Potatoes/Yuca covered in a yellow creamy sauce made with Peruvian yellow chili pepper

Yuca a la Huancaina

$10.99

Potatoes/Yuca covered in a yellow creamy sauce made with Peruvian yellow chili pepper

Choros a la Chalaca (5 Mussels)

Choros a la Chalaca (5 Mussels)

$14.99

Fresh mussels steamed in their shells and topped with a tangy salsa criolla made with onions, tomatoes, corn, cilantro, and lime juice.

Choros a la Chalaca (8 Mussels)

$20.99

Fresh mussels steamed in their shells and topped with a tangy salsa criolla made with onions, tomatoes, corn, cilantro, and lime juice.

Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre

$13.99

Citrus based broth with bits of raw tilapia fish, shrimp, onions, corn, lime juice and milk

Ceviche Appetizer

$11.99

Fresh raw tilapia diced and marinated in lime juice, served with corn

Soup of the day

$7.99

Changes everyday, ask the kitchen

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

FRIED YELLOW PLANTAINS

$3.50

FRIED YUCA

$3.50

TOSTONES

$3.50

JASMINE RICE

$3.50

SARZA

$3.50

Thinly sliced onion with lime juice and cilantro

CANARY BEANS

$3.50

SALAD

$3.50

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$3.99

STEAMED YUCA

$3.50

BEEF

Cau Cau

Cau Cau

$14.99

Peru-African tripe stew with potatoes and vegetables, served with rice

Chaufa Mixto

Chaufa Mixto

$19.99

Peruvian style fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$16.99

Beef Peruvian style fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Seco de Res

Seco de Res

$17.99

Cilantro based beef stew served with canary beans, rice, and sarza

Bistec a lo Pobre

Bistec a lo Pobre

$20.99

Top sirloin steak, French fries, fried sweet plantains, fried egg, and rice

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$19.99

Peruvian style beef stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice

Asado de Res

Asado de Res

$17.99

Peruvian style roast served with canary beans, rice, and sarza (peruvian style pico de gallo).

CHICKEN

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$14.99

Pulled chicken breast cooked with a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce. Served with sliced potatoes, boiled eggs, olives, and white rice

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

$13.99

Peruvian style chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Saltado de Pollo

$15.99

Peruvian style chicken stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice

SEAFOOD

Saltado de Camarones

Saltado de Camarones

$22.99

Peruvian style prawns stir-fry mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on top of fries and jasmine rice

Chaufa de Camarones

$20.99

Peruvian style fried rice with prawns, green onions, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$23.99

Peruvian style seafood Paella

Pescado Frito de Tilapia

Pescado Frito de Tilapia

$16.99

Fried Tilapia filet served with two sides of your choice

Chicharron de Camarones

$22.99

Peruvian style fried prawns served with yuca, fried green plantains, and sarza

Chicharron Mixto

Chicharron Mixto

$21.99

Peruvian style fried fish filet and seafood mix served with yucca, fried green plantains, and sarza

Ceviche de Pescado (large)

$28.99

Fresh raw diced tilapia marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions

Ceviche de Pescado (regular)

$18.99

Fresh raw diced tilapia marinated in lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato, lettuce, and onions

Ceviche Mixto (large)

$32.99
Ceviche Mixto (regular)

Ceviche Mixto (regular)

$21.99

Ceviche de Camarones

$22.99

Fresh prawns marinated with lime juice, served with Peruvian corn, sweet potatoes, lettuce and onions

VEGETARIAN DISHES

Saltado Vegetariano

Saltado Vegetariano

$13.99

Peruvian-style vegetable stir-fry made with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce, and served on fries and jasmine rice

Chaufa Vegetariano

$13.99

Peruvian style vegetable fried rice

Arroz a la Cubana Especial

$13.99

Tallarin Saltado Vegetariano

$13.99

KIDS MENU

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99
Arroz a la Cubana

Arroz a la Cubana

$7.99

White rice, a fried egg, and fried plantains

Salchipapas

$7.99

Hot dog with French fries

PASTAS

Tallarin Saltado de Camarones

$22.99

Open flame sautéed shrimp, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce

Tallarin Lomo Saltado

Tallarin Lomo Saltado

$19.99

Open flame sautéed beef strips, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce

Tallarin Verde con Puerco

$17.99

Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with pork chop

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$15.99

Open flame sauteed chicken strips, noodles, onions, and tomatoes with soy sauce

Tallarin Verde con Bistec

Tallarin Verde con Bistec

$21.99

Homemade Peruvian pesto spaghetti with sirloin steak

DESSERTS

Alfajor

$2.99

Homemade Peruvian style cookie with Dulce de Leche

Arroz con Leche

$4.99

Homemade rice pudding

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

DRINKS

Presidente

Presidente

$5.00

Presidente is a light and refreshing lager, perfect for a hot day. It has a slightly sweet taste with a hint of bitterness.

Stella

Stella

$5.00

Stella is a Belgian-style ale, it has a malty taste with a hint of fruit.

Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite Can

$1.99
Inca Kola, 2 liter

Inca Kola, 2 liter

$6.99
Inca Kola Can

Inca Kola Can

$2.99

Chicha Pitcher

$8.49

Chicha Glass

$2.99

Maracuya Pitcher

$6.99

Agua de maracuyá is a refreshing and delicious drink made from passion fruit.

Maracuya Glass

$2.99

Agua de maracuyá is a refreshing and delicious drink made from passion fruit.

Pilsen Callao

Pilsen Callao

$5.50

Pilsen Callao is a Peruvian pilsener beer that was first brewed in 1863 in the port city of Callao, Peru. It is the oldest beer brand in Peru and is still one of the most popular beers in the country today.

PERUVIAN SAUCES

HUACATAY SAUCE (2 OZ)

HUACATAY SAUCE (2 OZ)

$0.99

A creamy, herbaceous sauce made with huacatay (Peruvian black mint).

HUACATAY SAUCE (8 OZ)

$3.99

ROCOTO SAUCE (2 OZ)

$0.99

A spicy and flavorful sauce featuring the Rocoto pepper, a Peruvian variety with a distinctive flavor and delayed kick.