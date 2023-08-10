Drinks

Soft Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Mtn. Dew

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.00

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$9.00

Cheerwine

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.99

Water To Go 32 oz Cup

$0.50

Energy Drink Monster

$3.99

Orange Sunkist

$3.25

Orange Juice (No Refills)

$3.99

Bottled Drinks

Jarrito Fresa

$3.49

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.49

Sangria Señorial

$3.49

Jarrito Piña

$3.49

Coca-Cola (Botella)

$3.49

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Aquafina Bottle

$2.50

Jarrito (Toronja)

$3.49

Perrier Water

$3.99

Squirt

$3.49

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca - Horchata

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Jamaica

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Tamarindo

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Mango

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Guava

$3.85

Refill Horchata

$2.00

Refill Jamaica

$2.00

Refill Tamarindo

$2.00

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Peach

$3.85

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$3.85

Food

Appetizers

1/2 Sour Cream

$1.25

Nachos

$7.99+

Cheese and Bean Dip

$6.49

Cheese & Beef Dip

$8.49

Cheese Dip - Pint

$13.41

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.05

Chipotle Sauce - Pint

$7.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Choriqueso

$8.49

Golden Chicken Flautas

$14.49

Guacamole - Pint

$20.00

Guacamole Dip

$6.49

Large Guacamole Regional

$12.49

Mild Salsa - Pint

$5.50

Regular Cheese Dip

$8.49

Salsa Habanera 2oz

$1.50

Salsa Habanera 4oz

$2.50

Small Guacamole Regional

$9.49

Spicy Salsa - Pint

$5.50

Small Cheese Dip

$5.49

Salsa Serrano 2oz

$1.50

Salsa Serrano 4oz

$2.50

4oz Guacamole Regional

$6.49

Spinach Dip

$6.49

2 Chiles Toreado

$2.49

Chili Dip

$7.99

Tostada De Ceviche

$6.59

Tostada De Ceviche Mixto

$6.59

Golden Chicken Flauta Sola (1)

$5.49

4 Chiles. Toreados

$4.49

Burritos

California Burrito

$14.49

Burrito Mexicano

$11.99

Especial de Jesus

$11.99

Vegetable Burrito

$11.99

Burrito de Pollo al Carbon

$14.49

Burrito Especial

$10.49

Burrito california Texano

$16.99

Shrimp Burrito California

$16.49

Bto Mexicano Camaron

$13.75

Chicken

Acp Dinner

$13.49

ACP/ Vegetales

$14.99

ACP Texano (Dinner)

$14.99

ChoriPollo

$15.49

Guaca ACP

$15.99

Guaca Chicken

$15.99

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.99

Milanesa de Pollo

$15.39

MP - Italian Surprise

$15.35

MP - Jerk Chicken

$15.99

Pollo a la Crema

$15.50

Pollo a la Parrilla

$14.19

Pollo Fundido

$14.49

AC Supreme

$16.99

Tequila Chicken

$15.99

AC Vegetariano

$12.97

ACP Pina Y Onions

$14.99

Pechuga Rellena

$14.49

ACP (Steak&Chicken) Dinner

$13.99

Combinations

Combination (choose 3)

$12.49

Desserts

Churros Strawberry

$5.50

Flan

$3.75

Tres Leches

$5.65

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25

Choco Taco

$3.75

Churros Caramel

$5.50Out of stock

Fruit Chimichanga

$5.99

Sopapillas

$3.50

Banana Split

$4.50

Burrito Cheese Cake

$4.99

Churros Plain

$5.50

Cup Ice Cream

$3.85

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Lujo

$12.65

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.09

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.09

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.99

Super Enchiladas

$13.49

Enchiladas del Mar

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Across the Border

$17.59

Chicken Fajitas

$16.49

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.49

Pork Fajitas

$15.49

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.99

(1) Fajita Sola

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Texana Quesadilla

$16.99

Nachos Fajitas

$13.99

Shrimp Quezadilla Fajita

$18.65

Fajitas for Two

$28.59

Nacho Faj Texanos

$14.99

Fajitas Pollo & Steak

$16.99

Burrito Fajita

$14.99

(1)Fajita Quesadilla Sola

Fajita Taco Loco

$12.49

Faj X 2 De Camaron

$34.09

Nachos Faj Camaron

$16.50

Fajita Taco Salad Camaron

$14.99

Kids Menu

K1 - Hamburger

$6.99

K2 - Chk Fingers

$6.99

K3 - Burrito

$6.99

K4 - Taco

$6.99

K5 - Enchilada

$6.99

K6 - Quesadilla

$6.99

K7 - ACP

$8.99

Kid ACC (8)

$9.99

1 Chicken Finger

$2.99

Kids Taco Loco

$6.99

Kids AC Steak

$9.99

Kids Fee 12 & Up

$1.00

Kids Soup

$6.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch ACP

$9.49

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00

Lunch ACP/ Vegetales

$10.49

Daily Lunch Special

$7.85

L- Shrimp Faj Ques

$12.65

Lunch ACSteak

$11.49

Lunch ACC Shrimp

$9.49

Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.

Lunch ACP Texano

$10.99

Lunch Bto California

$10.49

Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Lunch Shrimp Califo Burrito

$11.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.49

Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$12.09

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Lunch Fee

$1.00

Lunch Special #1

$10.00

1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #2

$8.99

1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #3

$7.99

1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #4

$7.99

1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Lunch Special #5

$8.99

1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.

Lunch Special #6

$7.99

2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #7

$7.99

2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.

Lunch Special #8

$7.99

1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Lunch Special #9

$7.99

1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.99

1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Taco Loco Lunch

$8.24

1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Lunch Faja Quesa Sola

$8.99

Lunch Burrito Fajita

$10.49

Lunch Quesa Fajita Texas

$12.65

Lunch Nacho Fajita

$11.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.49

Lunch Chile Colorado

$10.50

Lunch Burrito Carbon

$10.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Lunch Ac Vegetariano

$9.49

Mi Pueblo Specials

Mar y Tierra

$65.00

Parrillada Mi Pueblo

$49.99

Special Dinner

$18.69

Guadalajara Special

$12.97

Mi Pueblo Special

$17.49

Papa Mixta

$12.49

Papa Mixta Camarones (12)

$14.49

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$12.75

Quesadilla Rellena

$11.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Taquitos

$10.99

Nachos Special

$12.49

Tamales MP

$14.29

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Alambre

$13.50

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.99

Pork

MP - Jerk Pork Tenderloin

$15.99Out of stock

MP - Carnitas Dinner

$15.49

MP - Pork in Salsa Verde

$14.99

Seafood

AC Shrimp

$17.59

(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos

$15.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$17.49

Camarones al Ajillo

$17.99

Camarones en Salsa Habanera

$15.49

Camarones y Pasta

$16.82

Ceviche Mixto - Large

$28.59

Ceviche Mixto - Small

$17.59

Mojarra Frita

$18.49

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail - Large (24)

$22.49

Shrimp Cocktail - Small (12)

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$15.99

Side

$5.50

Ceviche Camaron Small

$17.59

Ceviche Camaron Large

$28.59

Caldo 3 Mares

$19.99

Mojarra (1) Sola

$12.99

Camarones Guajillo

$18.49

(1) Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Ceviche Pescado Small

$17.59

Ceviche Pescado Large

$28.59

Sides

Side Brocoli

$4.99

Mexican Rice

$3.49

Cheese Dip 2oz. - Plataformas

$1.50

Extra Guacamole

$2.49

1/4 Avocado

$1.50

1/2 Avocados

$1.99

One Avocado Sliced

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.49

Cheese Dip 2oz.

$2.50

Rice & Cheese Dip

$6.04

Extra Cheese Dip Arriba

$2.99

(1) Burrito

$5.38

(1) Chalupa

$6.99

(1) Chile Poblano

$5.12

Refried Beans

$3.49

Peper & Onion Grill

$2.50

(1) Chile Relleno

$4.79

(1) Enchilada

$3.84

(1) Hamburguer

$5.01

Sour Cream

$2.49

(1) Hard Taco

$3.62

(1) Quesadilla

$5.05

French Fries

$3.62

(1) Soft Taco

$4.06

1/2 Sour Crea

$1.30

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.99

(1) Grille. Shrimp

$1.50

1 Shrimp Quesadilla (7ct)

$8.99

(1) Tamale

$4.24

(1) XX Fish Taco

$5.50

8oz Grilled Chicken Strips

$8.50

8oz Grilled Steak Strips

$8.99

Baked Potato

$4.50

Cheesy Rice

$6.04

Choribeans

$4.46

4oz Grilled Chicken Strips

$4.99

4oz Steak Grilled Strips

$5.99

Cilantro

$0.75

(1) Coco Shrimp

$2.50

Corn Salad

$3.84

(2) Grill Jalapenos

$1.93

(1) Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.62

Guacamole Salad

$5.49

Macaroni

$5.12

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Pineapple

$1.38

Pint of Salsa

$4.50

Queso Asado con Salsa

$6.50

Queso Fresco

$5.50

Ribeye Steak

$15.39

Rice & Beans

$3.49

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

(1) Chimichanga

$9.34

Steamed Veggies

$4.68

Tomatoes

$1.50

Tortillas Order - Corn

$1.50

Tortillas Order - Flour

$1.50

White Rice

$3.49

Pint Pico De Gallo

$8.99

( 1 ) Huevo Frito

$2.50

Salsa Verde 4oz

$1.50

Salsa Chipotle 4oz

$1.99

Salsa Chipotle 2oz

$0.99

(2)Jalapeños Frescos

$1.50

4 oz Ranch

$1.25

Purple Onios ( Morada)

$1.75

Limon Verde 2 Slices

$0.75

Limon Amarillo 2 Slices

$0.75

2 Oz Ranch

$0.75

Queso Oaxaca 4oz

$4.75

Soups & Salads

Taco Loco

$10.49

House Salad

$6.49

Small Chicken Soup

$8.49

Large Chicken Soup

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Fresh Salad

$11.99

Small Shrimp Soup (12)

$14.17

Large Shrimp Soup (24)

$21.88

Side Salad

$3.75

Caldo De Res

$12.99

Speedy Menu

3 Soft Tacos

$10.49

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.

3 Hard Shell Tacos

$8.99

Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in

Chalupas (2)

$8.99

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.

3 Chiles Rellenos

$10.99

Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.

Quesadilla with

$6.26

One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.

Tamales Veg (3)

$11.49

Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.

Tamales (3)

$11.49

1 Tostada

$6.49

One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.

3 Enchiladas

$10.49

Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

2 Burritos

$10.49

Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.

Chimichanga Sola

$7.99

(1) Taquito

$3.50

Steak

A C Steak

$14.49

MP - Beef Steak Ranchero

$19.49

MP - T-Bone a la Mexicana

$21.95Out of stock

Chile Colorado

$14.73

MP - Steak a la Tampiquena

$19.49

Carne Asada

$15.99

MP - Beef Tips

$15.90

Bisteck con Camarones al Coco

$22.49

Arrachera - RibEye

$18.50

(3)tacos Grill

$13.49

(1) Taco Grill

$4.75

Street Tacos

Taco Trio

$13.49

Single Taco

$4.75

Gringas Trio

$14.49

Single Gringa

$5.49

Oaxaca Quesadilla

$5.99

Traditional Menu

Torta Cubana

$14.49

Torta Alambre

$15.39

Torta Chilanga

$14.29

Sopes Trio

$13.49

Single Sope

$4.99

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$15.39

Torta De Hawaillana

$14.49

Torta De Steak

$15.39

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Combo - A

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - B

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - C

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - D

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - E

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - F

$11.49

Vegetarian Combo - G

$11.49

Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.49

Grilled Vegetarian Chalupa

$7.99

Weekly Especiales

Burr Especial Monday

$4.75

Burr Mex Monday

$6.00

Burr Pollo Carbon Monday

$7.25

Dinner-Calif Shrimp Monday

$8.25

Dinner-California Monday

$7.25

Lunch-California Monday

$5.25

Esp Jesus Monday

$6.00

Veggie Burr Monday

$6.00

Lunch-Cali Shrimp Monday

$6.25

Lunch Burrito Carbon Monday

$6.00

Burrito Texano Monday

$7.99

Lunch Burrito Texano Monday

$6.49

Lunch Burrr Fajita Monday

Taco Tuesday - Trio

$8.00

Lujo Ench - Wed

$6.25Out of stock

Ench Rojas - Wed

$6.05Out of stock

Ench Suizas - Wed

$6.05Out of stock

Ench Ranch - Wed

$5.50

Super Ench - Wed

$6.75

(Ench del Mar - Wed)

$8.50

Ench Verdes - Wed

$8.00

32 oz Michelob Ultra

$6.99

32 oz XX Amber

$6.99

32 oz Budlight

$6.99

32 oz Miller lite

$6.99

32 oz Negra Modelo

$6.99

32 oz Modelo Especial

$6.99

Promo Menu

Margarita Madness

$5.00

ACP Madness

$9.99

Nacho Fajita Madness

$9.99

Bar

Bottled Beer

Tecate Tuesday

$3.00

Bluemoon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Lime

$3.50

Tecate Can

$3.99

Coors Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Corona Extra

$4.99

Heineken

$3.50

Corona Light

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Heineiken 0.0

$3.50

Estrella Jalisco

$3.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Natural Light

$3.50

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Sol

$3.99

Victoria

$3.99

Yuengling

$3.50

Vienna Lager

$4.50

Landshark

$4.50

Samuel Adams

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Sierra Nevada(IPA) can

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Heineken Silver

$3.50

Coronita

$3.99

Draft Beer

Bud Light 20oz.

$5.49

Bud Light 32oz.

$6.92

Budlight Lg Pit

$13.20

Dos XX 20oz

$5.49

Dos XX 32oz

$7.50

Lg Pitcher Dos XX

$13.70

Miller Lite - 20oz.

$5.49

Miller Lite - 32oz.

$6.92

Lg Pitcher Miller Lite

$13.20

Modelo Especial 20oz.

$5.49

Modelo Especial 32oz.

$7.50

Lg Pitcher Modelo Especial

$13.70

Negra Modelo 20oz.

$5.49

Negra Modelo 32oz

$7.50

Lg Pitcher Beer

$13.70

SM Pitcher Pacifico

$7.99+

beer flights

$8.99

5 de mayo 24oz

$4.99

Rocks Margaritas

Margaritas Monday Especiales

12 oz. Rocks Margarita

$6.99

20oz.Lime Marg - Rocks

$6.99

Medium Flavored Margaritas- Rocks

$11.99

Flavored Margaritas Pitcher Lg

$24.99

The Classic

$11.99

Monster Rocks Margarita

$18.99

The Classic Pitcher Small-Rocks

$14.99

The Classic Pitcher Large-Rocks

$24.99

Blue Dream

$12.49

Blue Dream Pitcher

$27.49

Casamigos Margarita

$16.99

Casamigos Margarita Pitcher

$49.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.49

Jalapeno Margarita Pitcher

$31.99

Midori Rita

$13.99

Midori Rita Pitcher

$34.99

12 Oz MP Supreme Margarita Rocks

$13.99

MP Supreme

$21.99

MP Supreme Monster

$34.99

MP Supreme Pitcher

$49.99

Panther Rita

$13.99

Panther Rita Pitcher

$35.00

Monster Panterita

$23.99

Monster Pom Jalapeño Marg Rocks

$24.99

Pom Jalapeno

$13.99

Pom Jalapeno Pitcher

$34.99

M. Raspberry Melon Rocks

$13.49

Raspberry Melon Pitcher

$34.99

Sangria Margarita Rocks

$11.99

Sangria Margarita Pitcher

$34.99

The Maestro

$14.99

The Maestro Pitcher

$44.99

SM. Top ShelF Margarita

$8.99

MD. Top Shelf Margarita

$13.49

Monster Top Shelf Marga Rocks

$24.99

Top Margarita SM Pitcher

$20.00

Top Shelf Lg Pitcher Marg

$34.99

Lg Pitcher Patron Marg

$49.99

Skinny Rita Small

$9.99

Skinny Rita

$15.49

Skinny Monster Margarita

$26.99

Skinny Rita Pitcher

$44.99

Medium Margarona

$11.99

Monster Margarona

$20.99

MARGARITA FLIGHTS

$11.99

Rasberry Melon Monster

$24.99

Frozen Margaritas

20oz. Flavored Marg - Frozen

$10.99Out of stock

12 oz Frozen Margarita

$6.99

Midium Frozen Margarita

$11.99

Monster Frozen Margarita

$19.02

Lg Pit Frozen Margarita

$24.99

Lg Pit F Top Margarita

$34.99

Monster Top Shelf Marg Frozen

$22.99

The Sm F Classic Pircher Margarita

$14.99

Mexican Drinks

MP Michelada Mamalona

$16.49

5 camarones 4 pepinos 3 rodajas naranja sin cascara 1 rodaja de limon 1 rodaja de naranja

$9.99

Bucket Of Beer Domestics

$22.00

Bucket Of Beer Imports

$27.50

Beer Flights

$8.99

White Wine

Pink Moscato

$8.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

Moscato

$8.99

Pinot Grigio

$8.99

White Zinfandel

$8.99

Stela Rosa

$8.99

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.99

Merlot

$8.99

Shiraz

$8.99

Real Sangria

$8.99

Carafe Sangria

$29.99

Tequila

El toro

$4.50

Cabo Wabo

$7.15

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

1800 Reposado

$8.64

1800 Silver

$7.70

El Jimador

$7.50

Hornitos Silver

$8.25

Hornitos Reposado

$8.25

Cazadores Reposado

$7.50

Maestro Dobel

$9.90

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

100 Años

$7.50

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Herradura Añejo

$10.95

Don Julio Reposado

$10.95

Don Julio Añejo

$10.95

3 Generaciones Añejo

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

3 Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.95

Agavero

$9.90

Avion 44 Reserva

$25.00

Patron Añejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Avion

$10.00

Camarena

$8.50

Clase Azul

$25.00

Espolon

$10.00

Casamigos Gold

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$12.00

Corralejo Añejo

$10.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Mezcal Monte Alban

$7.50

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Cincoro Michael Jordan

$20.00

Sauza

$7.50

Sauza 901

$7.50

mi pueblo flight

$21.00

premium flight

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold $$

$35.00

Herradura Legend $$

$29.99

Camarena Silver

$5.99

Camarena Reposado

$5.99

Rum

Aristocrat Rum

$4.90

Don Q 151

$6.92

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Bacardi Superior

$6.50

Malibu

$5.99

Rumchata

$5.99

Bacardi Piña

$6.50

Bourbon

Jack Daniels Tennesse

$7.47

Jack Daniels

$7.47

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.47

Jim Bean Black

$6.99

Wild Turkey

$6.05

Remy Martin

$10.95

American Honey

$6.05

Scotch

House Scotch

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$8.80

Dewards White Label

$6.99

Johnny Walker Red

$7.99

Johnny Walker Black

$7.99

J&B Rare

$6.99

Remy Martin

$10.50

Buchanan's

$10.00

Johnny Walker Double

$13.20

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$4.68

Canadian Club

$6.99

Canadian Mist

$6.99

Crown Royal

$5.99

Jameson

$6.99

Seagrams 7

$6.99

Seagrams Vo

$6.99

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Fire Ball

$6.99

Crown Royal Peach

$6.99

Wild turkey 101

$6.50

Maker's Mark

$6.99

J.D. Sinatra Select

$18.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.99

Crown Apple

$6.99

Gin

Aristocrat Gin

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.99

Sloe & Gin

$5.00

Vodka

Aristocrat Vodka

$4.90

Absolut

$7.47

Grey Goose

$9.78

Smirnoff

$5.99

Skyy

$7.47

Tito's Vodka

$8.02

Absolut Citron

$6.99

Ketel One

$7.47

Absolut Mango

$6.99

Brandy/Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Presidente

$7.50

Hennesy Black

$12.00

Cordials

Disaronno

$6.99

Baileys

$5.50

Bananas 99

$5.49

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Butterscotch Schnaaps

$4.99

Chambord

$5.99

Creme de Banana

$4.50

Creme de Cassis

$4.50

Creme de Menthe

$4.50

Amaretto Di Amore

$6.99

Drambuie

$5.99

Frangelico

$5.99

Goldschlager

$5.99

Gran Gala

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Melone

$4.50

Midori Melone

$6.50

Peach Schnaaps

$4.50

Sambvca

$5.99

South Comfort

$6.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Wild Cherry Liquor

$5.50

Mix Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$7.50

Amareto Sour

$6.00

Antifreeze

$6.99

Apple Jack

$6.99

Bahama Mama

$8.64

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$6.33

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blue Lagoon

$7.50

Blue Motorcycle 16oz

$8.09

Cosmopolitan

$8.99

Cuba Libre

$6.50

Small Daiquiri

$7.99

MediumDaiquiri

$13.49

Monster Daiquiri

$19.99

Small Virgin Daiquiri

$4.50

Medium Virgen Daiquiri

$6.99

Lg Pitcher Daiquiri

$27.50

Medium Virgin Margarita

$6.99

Small Vigen Margarita

$4.50

Electric Lemonade

$6.99

Fuzzy Naval

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Hawaiian Punch

$5.50

Hurricane

$7.99

Irish Coffee

$5.99

Jagermonster

$7.99

Johnnie Lemon

$6.99

Jack Punch

$7.69

Kahlua & Cream

$6.99

Kamikaze

$6.99

Canadian Flush

$6.99

La Cucaracha

$6.99

Lemon Drop Martini

$5.99

Liquid Cocaine

$7.99

Liquid Marihuana

$9.99

Little Princess

$6.99

Long Beach

$6.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.99

Lynchburg Lemonade

$6.99

Top Shelf LIT

$12.99

Mai Tai

$7.99

Manhattan

$8.25

Melon Ball

$6.99

Mojito

$9.99

Mexican Coffee

$7.99

Midori Sour

$9.99

Mimosa

$5.99

Mind Eraser

$7.70

Mudslide

$7.99

Midori Martini

$9.99

Mexican Mojito

$9.99

Mi Pueblo lemonade

$7.15

Martini

$8.80

Mexican Paradise

$8.99

Miami Slammer

$6.59

Miami Vice

$13.49

Dirty Martini

$8.80

Nagermeister

$6.99

Old Fashioned

$9.99

Orgasmo

$7.99

Paloma

$10.99

Pancho Pantera

$8.99

Passion Fruit Mojito

$8.99

Planters Punch

$6.99

Purple Hooter

$8.99

Quick Fox

$7.99

SmallPiña Colada

$8.99

Medium Piña Colada

$12.49

Monster Piña Colada

$18.99

Lg Pit Piña Colada

$27.50

Small Virgen Piña Colada

$5.49

Medium Virgen Piña Colada

$6.59

Red Devil

$5.50

Red Headed Slut

$5.50

Red Nose Mex Bull

$6.59

Rob Roy

$6.60

Royal Flush

$6.60

Russian Quaalude

$5.50

Rusty Nail

$5.50

Salty Dog

$5.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$5.50

Seven & Seven

$6.33

Sex on the Beach

$8.13

Singapore Sling

$5.50

Sloe Comfy Screw

$5.50

Sloe Gin Fizz

$5.50

Stinger

$5.50

Smottie

$4.02

Sensual Jessy

$6.59

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Texas Tea

$5.50

Toasted Almond

$5.50

Tom Collins

$8.79

Tequila Midnite

$5.50

Trash Can

$6.99

Unabomber

$5.50

Unicorn

$3.29

Vampiro

$10.99

Velvet Hammer

$5.50

Vodka Collins

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.99

Woo-woo

$5.50

Titos Pineberry

$9.99

XYZ

$5.50

Yip!

$5.50

Zombie

$9.99