Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill #07 Statesville
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Arnold Palmer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Coffee
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Mtn. Dew
Pink Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
1 Gallon Unsweet Tea
Cheerwine
Soda
Red Bull
Water To Go 32 oz Cup
Energy Drink Monster
Orange Sunkist
Orange Juice (No Refills)
Bottled Drinks
Aguas Frescas
DRINKS TO-GO
Food
Appetizers
1/2 Sour Cream
Nachos
Cheese and Bean Dip
Cheese & Beef Dip
Cheese Dip - Pint
Cheese Quesadilla
Chipotle Sauce - Pint
Chips & Salsa
Choriqueso
Golden Chicken Flautas
Guacamole - Pint
Guacamole Dip
Large Guacamole Regional
Mild Salsa - Pint
Regular Cheese Dip
Salsa Habanera 2oz
Salsa Habanera 4oz
Small Guacamole Regional
Spicy Salsa - Pint
Small Cheese Dip
Salsa Serrano 2oz
Salsa Serrano 4oz
4oz Guacamole Regional
Spinach Dip
2 Chiles Toreado
Chili Dip
Tostada De Ceviche
Tostada De Ceviche Mixto
Golden Chicken Flauta Sola (1)
4 Chiles. Toreados
Burritos
Chicken
Acp Dinner
ACP/ Vegetales
ACP Texano (Dinner)
ChoriPollo
Guaca ACP
Guaca Chicken
Hawaiian Chicken
Milanesa de Pollo
MP - Italian Surprise
MP - Jerk Chicken
Pollo a la Crema
Pollo a la Parrilla
Pollo Fundido
AC Supreme
Tequila Chicken
AC Vegetariano
ACP Pina Y Onions
Pechuga Rellena
ACP (Steak&Chicken) Dinner
Combinations
Salsa Verde
Salsa Verde $.75
Pint Chipotle Sauce
Pint Salsa de Enchilada
Salsa Burrito 4 Oz
Desserts
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Fajitas Across the Border
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Pork Fajitas
Vegetarian Fajitas
(1) Fajita Sola
Fajita Quesadilla
Texana Quesadilla
Nachos Fajitas
Shrimp Quezadilla Fajita
Fajitas for Two
Nacho Faj Texanos
Fajitas Pollo & Steak
Burrito Fajita
(1)Fajita Quesadilla Sola
Fajita Taco Loco
Faj X 2 De Camaron
Nachos Faj Camaron
Fajita Taco Salad Camaron
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Lunch ACP
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce. Add bell peppers and onions for 1.00 Add Steak for 2.00
Lunch ACP/ Vegetales
Daily Lunch Special
L- Shrimp Faj Ques
Lunch ACSteak
Lunch ACC Shrimp
Grilled shrimp over a bed of Mexican rice topped with our signature cheese sauce.
Lunch ACP Texano
Lunch Bto California
Grilled chicken or steak with Mexican rice and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Lunch Shrimp Califo Burrito
Lunch Chimichanga
Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
Lunch Fajitas
BEST LUNCH DEAL! Beef or chicken fajitas, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Lunch Special #1
1 Chile relleno, 1 taco, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #2
1 Burrito, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #3
1 Taco, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #4
1 Enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Lunch Special #5
1 Bean burrito, 1 cheese enchilada and Mexican rice.
Lunch Special #6
2 Tacos and a choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #7
2 Enchiladas and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Lunch Special #8
1 Cheese quesadilla, Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #9
1 Tamal, Mexican rice and refried beans.
Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Taco Loco Lunch
1 Large taco shell filled with chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Faja Quesa Sola
Lunch Burrito Fajita
Lunch Quesa Fajita Texas
Lunch Nacho Fajita
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Lunch Chile Colorado
Lunch Burrito Carbon
Huevos Con Chorizo
Lunch Ac Vegetariano
Mi Pueblo Specials
Mar y Tierra
Parrillada Mi Pueblo
Special Dinner
Guadalajara Special
Mi Pueblo Special
Papa Mixta
Papa Mixta Camarones (12)
Chiles Poblanos
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Quesadilla Rellena
Chimichanga
Taquitos
Nachos Special
Tamales MP
Huevos Rancheros
Alambre
Huevos A La Mexicana
Huevos Con Chorizo
Pork
Rice Rice Baby
Seafood
AC Shrimp
(3) Dos Equis XX Fish Tacos
Camarones a la Diabla
Camarones al Ajillo
Camarones en Salsa Habanera
Camarones y Pasta
Ceviche Mixto - Large
Ceviche Mixto - Small
Mojarra Frita
Shrimp Chimichanga
Shrimp Cocktail - Large (24)
Shrimp Cocktail - Small (12)
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Side
Ceviche Camaron Small
Ceviche Camaron Large
Caldo 3 Mares
Mojarra (1) Sola
Camarones Guajillo
(1) Shrimp Taco
Ceviche Pescado Small
Ceviche Pescado Large
Sides
Side Brocoli
Mexican Rice
Cheese Dip 2oz. - Plataformas
Extra Guacamole
1/4 Avocado
1/2 Avocados
One Avocado Sliced
Black Beans
Cheese Dip 2oz.
Rice & Cheese Dip
Extra Cheese Dip Arriba
(1) Burrito
(1) Chalupa
(1) Chile Poblano
Refried Beans
Peper & Onion Grill
(1) Chile Relleno
(1) Enchilada
(1) Hamburguer
Sour Cream
(1) Hard Taco
(1) Quesadilla
French Fries
(1) Soft Taco
1/2 Sour Crea
1 Shrimp Taco
(1) Grille. Shrimp
1 Shrimp Quesadilla (7ct)
(1) Tamale
(1) XX Fish Taco
8oz Grilled Chicken Strips
8oz Grilled Steak Strips
Baked Potato
Cheesy Rice
Choribeans
4oz Grilled Chicken Strips
4oz Steak Grilled Strips
Cilantro
(1) Coco Shrimp
Corn Salad
(2) Grill Jalapenos
(1) Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole Salad
Macaroni
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo
Pineapple
Pint of Salsa
Queso Asado con Salsa
Queso Fresco
Ribeye Steak
Rice & Beans
Shredded Cheese
(1) Chimichanga
Steamed Veggies
Tomatoes
Tortillas Order - Corn
Tortillas Order - Flour
White Rice
Pint Pico De Gallo
( 1 ) Huevo Frito
Salsa Verde 4oz
Salsa Chipotle 4oz
Salsa Chipotle 2oz
(2)Jalapeños Frescos
4 oz Ranch
Purple Onios ( Morada)
Limon Verde 2 Slices
Limon Amarillo 2 Slices
2 Oz Ranch
Queso Oaxaca 4oz
Soups & Salads
Speedy Menu
3 Soft Tacos
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in soft shell flour tortilla with lettuce and cheese.
3 Hard Shell Tacos
Order of Three. YouOrder of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef in hard shell corn tortillas with lettuce and cheese.r choice of chicken or ground beef in
Chalupas (2)
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken, beans or ground beef topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomato.s with lettuce and cheese.
3 Chiles Rellenos
Order of three ground beef meatball with a green pepper and covered with yellow American cheese.
Quesadilla with
One quesadilla with your choice of chicken or beef.
Tamales Veg (3)
Order of Three pork or vegetarian tamales.
Tamales (3)
1 Tostada
One flat toasted corn tortilla topped with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce and tomato.
3 Enchiladas
Order of Three. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
2 Burritos
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.