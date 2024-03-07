Misaki Sushi Hyannis, MA
Sushi Menu
Special Rolls
- Maui Onion$19.00
Tempura sweet onion, avocado, and asparagus topped with cajun seared tuna, wasabi mayo, and sriracha
- Spicy Crazy$19.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch, dynamite sauce, and wasabi tobiko
- Black Jack$19.00
California roll with tempura asapargus topped with black pepper and cajun seared tuna, wasabi mayo, balsamic reduction, black tobiko, sriracha, and scallions
- Caterpillar$20.00
Eel and cucumber topped with avacado and eel sauce
- Dragon$20.00
California roll topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Naruto Maki$20.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, and avocado wrapped in cucumber with miso sauce and scallions (6pc)
- Misaki$21.00
Tuna, salmon, bass, asparagus, cucumber, avocado, and fish roe wrapped in large soy paper with mild sauce
- Rainbow$19.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, bass, and shrimp
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
Tempura fried shrimp with cucumber and fish roe
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$18.75
Deep fried soft shell crab with cucumber, scallion, fish roe, and dynamite sauce (5pc)
- Bakudan$21.00
Cajun and black pepper seared tuna, avocado, cucumber, kani, jalapeno, and scallion with soy paper, nori, Japanese Schimi spices, and Sriracha finished with dynamite and eel sauce
- Neptune$24.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallop, bass, tobiko, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, lettuce, wasabi mayo
- Tear Drop$14.00
Tuna, oshinko, cucumber, Kizami wasabi, wasabi micro greens
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Maguro$10.00
Tuna
- Sake$9.50
Salmon
- Sake Harasu$10.00
Salmon Belly
- Hamachi$10.00
Yellowtail
- Suzuki$9.00
Bass
- Ebi$8.50
Shrimp
- Boton Ebi$12.00
Sweet Shrimp
- Tako$9.00
Octopus
- Ika$9.00
Squid
- Tobiko$8.50
Flying Fish Roe
- Saba$8.50
Mackerel
- Hotate$11.50Out of stock
Scallop
- Ikura$11.50
Salmon Roe (Nigiri, 1pc)
- Uni$11.50Out of stock
Sea Urchin
- Anago$8.50
Sea eel
- Unagi$10.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Kani Kama$7.50
Crab Stick
- Tamago$7.50
Egg
- Inari$7.00
Tofu Skin
- Otoro$16.50
Tuna Belly
Inside Out Rolls
- California Roll$9.00
Kani kama, cucumber, avocado
- California Roll with Fish Roe$10.00
Kani kama, cucumber, avocado, fish roe
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna with spicy sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon and spicy sauce
- Nantucket Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna, avocado, scallions
- Nantucket Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado, scallions
- Rhoda Roll$10.25
Salmon, avocado, scallions
- Mitchell Roll$10.50
Tuna, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, fish roe
- Dynamite Roll$14.00
Tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber, fish roe, scallions, dynamite sauce
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.50
Salmon skin, scallions, fish roe
- King E.S. Roll$11.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallions, dynamite sauce
- Una-Kyu Roll$11.00
Fresh water eel and cucumber
- Una-Avo Roll$11.00
Fresh water eel and avocado
- Vegetable Roll$10.00
Fresh water eel and avocado
- Tempura Asparagus Roll$9.00
Tempura fried asparagus with avocado
- Ebi Kyu Roll$9.50
Cooked shrimp, cucumber
- Ebi Avo Roll$9.50
Cooked shrimp, avocado
- Cape Cod Roll$9.50
Striped bass, scallion, dynamite sauce
- Spicy Scallop Roll$14.50Out of stock
Scallops, scallion, dynamite sauce
- Crunchy Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon, cucumber, tempura flakes
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
- Alaskan Roll$10.00
Cooked salmon, cucumber, avocado
- Lobster Roll Maki$14.00
Lobster, avocado, and light wasabi mayo wrapped in soy paper
- Sweet Potato Roll$10.00
Fried sweet potato
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Edamame$9.00
Steamed and salted soybeans
- Shumai$10.00
Steamed or fried shrimp dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Gyoza$10.00
Steamed or fried pork dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Agedashi Tofu$12.00
Crispy fried tofu served with ginger, scallion, bonito flakes, and dashi sauce
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$14.00
Tempura fried shrimp and seasonal vegetables
- Tofu and Vegetable Tempura$12.00
Tempura fried tofu and seasonal vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$16.00
Tempura fried shrimp
- Yakitori$14.00
Grilled terikyaki chicken skewers with onion, wild mushroom, scallions, and sesame seeds
- Soft Shell Crab Appetizer$16.00
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab
- Monkeyball$14.00
Spicy tuna stuffed mushrooms, tempura fried with wasabi mayo, eel sauce, masago, and scallions
- Lobster Attacks$18.00
Lobster stuffed jalapeños, tempura fried, and finished with dynamite sauce, eel sauce, sriracha, and wasabi tobiko
- Hamachi Kama$17.00Out of stock
Grilled yellowtail cheek with ponzu sauce
- Carpaccio$18.00
Choice of sliced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, or octopus with olive oil, diced tomatoes, onions, capers, and scallions
- Nigiri Assortment$17.00
Chef's selection of (5) fish
- Sashimi Assortment$18.00
Chef's selection of (7) fish
- Tuna Tartare$19.00
Spicy marinated tuna, gochujang, avocado, burrata cheese, mixed greens, and jalapeno cream sauce
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean soup with seaweed and scallions
- Miso Soup with Tofu$4.00
Soybean soup with seaweed, scallions, and tofu
- Misaki Soup$13.00
Soybean soup with shrimp, tofu, onion, mushrooms, carrots, and scallions
- Mixed Greens$7.00
Mixed greens with house ginger dressing
- Large Salad$11.00
Mixed greeens and vegetables with house ginger dressing
- Tofu Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, vegetables, and tofu with house ginger dressing
- Wakame Salad$8.00
Marinated seaweed salad
- Ika Sansai$12.00
Marinated squid salad served over mixed greens
- Sunomono Salad$16.00
Scallops, salmon, shrimp, squid, and octopus over mixed greens with vinegar sauce
- Sumiso Salad$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, squid, and octopus over mixed greens.
Sushi Bar
- Sushi Regular$35.00
Chef's selection of nigiri (8pc) and tekka maki, served with miso soup
- Sushi Deluxe$37.00
Chef's selection of nigiri (10pc) and tekka maki, served with miso soup
- Sashimi Dinner$39.00
Chef's selection of sliced fish (15pc) served with rice and miso soup
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$39.00
Chef's selection of sliced fish (12pc) and nigiri (6pc), served with miso soup
- Chirashi$40.00
Chef's selection of sliced fish over rice, served with miso soup
- Tekka Donburi$29.00
Sliced tuna over rice, served with miso soup, served with miso soup
- Sake Donburi$28.00
Sliced salmon over rice, served with miso soup
- Unaju$30.00
Sliced fresh water eel over rice with eel sauce, served with miso soup
Entrees
- Angus TeriyakiOut of stock
Grilled Angus steak with sauteed wild mushrooms, onions, scallions, and sesame seeds served over rice
- Chicken Teriyaki$30.00
Grilled chicken with sauteed wild mushrooms, onions, scallions, and sesame seeds served with rice
- Salmon Teriyaki$32.00
Pan seared salmon with sauteed wild mushrooms, onions, scallions, and sesame seeds served with rice
- Vegetable Teriyaki$25.00
Sauteed seasonal vegetables, tofu, and sesame seeds serevd over rice
- Shrimp Tempura Entree$29.00
Shrimp and seasonal vegetables served with rice
- Tofu Tempura$26.00
Tofu and seasonal vegetables served with rice
- Chicken Katsu$30.00
Panko fried chicken breast served with cabbage, steamed vegetables, and rice
- Nabeyaki$30.00
Udon noodles with chicken, egg, vegetables, and kani kama served in a fish broth with a side of tempura shrimp and vegetables