Mishtaan Harrison, NJ
Popular Items
Rava Dosa
A thin and lacy dosa made from Ground Semolina (Rava) and rice flour, offering a unique texture and a delightful crunch.
Idli & Vada Combo
A serving of our Classic Steamed Idli, with a side of our Crispy Fried Spiced Lentil Fritter (Vada)
Plain Idli
Most popular South India steamed rice and lentil cakes served with Various Chutneys & Sambar.
To Go Curries
Poori Special of the Day
Taste Of South
Plain Idli
Most popular South India steamed rice and lentil cakes served with Various Chutneys & Sambar.
Ghee Idli
Our Classic Idli slathered in our House Made Aromatic Ghee.
Podi Idli
Our classic Idli is Layered with Ghee and Tossed in our homemade Spicy Milagai podi / powder.
Masala Fried Idli
Crispy and golden-brown Idli, pan-fried to perfection & tossed with homemade spicy powder - a delightful twist on the Classic.
Cocktail Idli
Mini idli soaked in sambar & drizzled with homemade Ghee
Classic Vada
Freshly Fried Lentil Fritter, made with Ground Urad Dal, and fried till crispy
Sambar Vada
Freshly Fried Vada, dunked in a bowl of our Hot Spiced Sambar, perfect for a Chilly Day
Rasam Vada
A savory South Indian dish consisting of deep-fried lentil vadas soaked in a tangy and flavorful lentil soup called Rasam (Perfect for Winter)
Idli & Vada Combo
A serving of our Classic Steamed Idli, with a side of our Crispy Fried Spiced Lentil Fritter (Vada)
Plain Dosa
An Authentic South Indian Crepe made with a Rice Batter, served with House Chutney and Sambar.
Onion Chili Dosa
Our Classic Dosa is filled with freshly minced onions and green chilies, providing an excellent kick.
Masala Dosa
We take our Classic Dosa and fill it with a spiced potato masala mixture, the perfect dish
Butter Masala Dosa
Our Classic Dosa is filled with a Buttery Spiced Potato Mixture, Crisped with Amul Butter.
Onion Chili Masala Dosa
Our Classic Dosa is filled with freshly minced onions, spiced potato masala, and green chilies, providing an excellent kick.
Cheese Dosa
The Perfect Dosa, stuffed with Amul Cheese and cooked till crispy and bubbly.
Panner Dosa
Our classic Dosa is filled with Spiced Indian Cheese (Paneer), the perfect complement to the crispy Dosa.
Mysore Dosa
A spicier version of our traditional dosa, filled with spicy red chutney and a Southern Potato filling.
Mysore Masala Dosa
An upgraded version of the Mysore dosa, made with Spiced Potatoes, and various assorted chutneys
Rava Dosa
A thin and lacy dosa made from Ground Semolina (Rava) and rice flour, offering a unique texture and a delightful crunch.
Onion Rava Dosa
Our Classic Rava Dosa Griddled with Fresh Red Onions.
Rava Masala Dosa
Our Rava Dosa filled with our House Spiced Potato Masala, a Fan Favorite.
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Our Rava dosa is layered with minced onions and combined with our House Spiced Potato filling.
Mishtaan Special Dosa
The Fan Favorite Dosa, made with a house mix of spiced potatoes, chilies, cheese, onions, and various chutneys
Poori Special of the Day
Daily Rotating Poori Specials of the Day.
Chaat
Samosa
House Made Triangle Turnovers Stiffed with a Mixture of Spiced Potatoes and Green Peas.
Samosa Chaat
Our House Made Samosa Smashed and layered with Warm Spiced Chickpeas, Yogurt, and an array of flavorful sauces
Palak Pakora
Crispy Fried Spinach Clusters made with Gram Flour
Palak Pakora Chaat
We take our Spinach Pakora and toss it with Spiced Yogurt and Various Sauces, the Perfect Crispy Chaat
Aloo Papri Chaat
A delightful Indian street food dish featuring House Fried Papri, garnished with Spiced Potato, various chutneys, House Yogurt, and Sev.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
In House Crispy Potato Cake Crushed and toped with Spiced Chickpeas, Yogurt, and an array of flavorful sauces
Bhel Puri
Puffed rice mixed with diced onions, potatoes, tomatoes, mint, tamarind, garlic sauce, and topped with sev
Raj Kachori
A large Hollow Puri stuffed with a mix of Spiced Potato, various chutneys, House Yogurt, and Sev.
Dhai Bhalla
Lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt and topped with various spices and chutneys.
Sev Puri
A Classic Indian street food dish made with House Fried Puri, garnished with Spiced Potato, various chutneys, House Yogurt, and Lots of Sev.
Pani Puri
Freshly Fried Shells Stuffed with a spiced Potato/Chickpea Mixture, and ready for you to Dunk in our Spicy “Pani”
Dahi Puri
Freshly Fried Shells Stuffed with In-House Whipped Yogurt, Sweet Chutney, Various Spices and Sev.
Small Plates
Chole Bhature
Chickpeas in a delicious red sauce of onions and tomato with a puffy, flaky bread
Pav Bhaji
A Bombay Classic - Spicy curry of mixed vegetables cooked in a special blend of spices and served with soft buttered pav/bread
Vada Pav
The Perfect Mumbai Slider, Freshly fried battered Potato dumpling fritter laced with spicy & sweet chutneys stuffed in our fresh “Pav” Bread
Poori Korma
Spiced Potato gravy is made with onion, ginger, garlic, coconut, beaten yogurt & spices. served with our authentic crispy Poori
Sandwiches
Amul Butter Sandwich
A classic sandwich featuring a generous layer of Amul butter spread between slices of Fresh Bread—simple, yet delicious.
Cheese Sandwich (w / wo Griled)
Another simple Classic, a delectable sandwich filled with Amul Butter and Amul Cheese.
Bombay Sandwich (w/wo Grilled)
An authentic Sandwich, typically filled with various Vegetables, Chutneys, and Spices.
Tiranga Sandwich
Classic layered sandwitch with Tangy Sauce, Amul Butter, Mint
Veg. Sandwich (w/wo Cheese)
Another simple Classic, a delectable sandwich filled with veggies.
Aloo Toast (w/wo Cheese)
A Classic Hyderabad Favorite, made with a layer of Spiced Potatoes, Sauces, and Amul Cheese
Pizzas & Burgers
Cheese Pizza
The Classic Cheese Pizza, Simple yet Delicious
Indian Veg Pizza
Authentic Indian Pizza, made with fresh Cheese, and various Vegetables
Puff Pastry Pizza
A Mishtaan Specialty—Fresh Pizza made with House Baked Puff Pastry, Sauce, Peppers & Onions, and Fresh Cheese.
Veg Burger
Our House Made Vegetarian Burger made with Ground Vegetables, and Fried till Crispy, served with Fries.
Masala Fries
House Fries Tossed in Speciality Indian Spices (Masala)
Mixed Sweets (Toast)
Dry Milk Mixed Sweets (1lbs)
An assortment of our Famous Dry Milk Sweets and Ladoos. Including Anjeer Barfi, Kaju Barfi, Motichoor Ladoo, Ajmeri Kalakand and more.
Fresh Milk Mixed Sweets (1lbs)
1 Pound of our House-Made Assorted Fresh Milk Indian Sweets, including Malai Sandwich, Bengali Paneer Kalakand, Malai Chum Chum, and more.
Mishtaan Special Giant Rasgullas
Enjoy a Mishtaan Speciality Rasgulla, made Fresh In-House, each one is 1/4 Lbs.
Mishtaan 2 Pc Sample (Fresh Milk Sweets)
A 2-Piece Sample Box of Our House-Made Fresh Milk Sweets, Choose any two.
Mishtaan 2 Pc Sample (Dry Milk Sweets)
A 2-Piece Sample Box of Our House-Made Dry Milk Sweets, Choose any two.
Snacks
Spicy Chudva (Small)
Try our Spicy Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Absolutely Delicious.
Mishtaan Chudva (Small)
Try our Mishtaan Special Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Perfectly Spiced.
Mishtaan Chudva (Large)
Try our Mishtaan Special Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Perfectly Spiced.
Spicy Chudva (Large)
Try our Spicy Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Absolutely Delicious.
Sev (Small)
Indian Khara (Snacks) made from Fried Strands of Gram Flour.
Sev (Large)
Indian Khara (Snacks) made from Fried Strands of Gram Flour.
Spicy Cashews (1/2 Lbs)
Ghee Roasted Cashews, tossed with House-Made Indian Spices.
Beverages
Hyderbadi Irani Chai
World famous Irani Chai from the city of Hyderabad
Irani Chai W/ Osmania Biscuts
World famous Irani Chai from the city of Hyderabad with World famous Osmania Biscuts
Nescafe Coffee
Authentic milk coffee made from Nescafe's signature coffee blend
Cold Coffee
Chilled coffee blended with condensed milk, sugar, and ice.
Mango Lassi
Authentic Drink made with Homemade Sweet Yogurt and Fresh Mangoes
Butter Milk
Classic salty butter milk
Soda
The Classic Indian Sodas, Perfect with…Everything
Bottled Water
We hoped you’d know what this means.