Popular Items

Rava Dosa

$11.00

A thin and lacy dosa made from Ground Semolina (Rava) and rice flour, offering a unique texture and a delightful crunch.

Idli & Vada Combo

$9.00

A serving of our Classic Steamed Idli, with a side of our Crispy Fried Spiced Lentil Fritter (Vada)

Plain Idli

$7.00

Most popular South India steamed rice and lentil cakes served with Various Chutneys & Sambar.


To Go Curries

Dal of the Day

$5.00

Enjoy our Roating Dal (Indian Lentils) Dish, prepared by our Executive Chef.

Sabzi of the Day

$6.00

Enjoy our Roating Sabzi (Homemade Indian Vegetable) Dish, prepared by our Executive Chef.

Poori Special of the Day

House Made Mango Puree, made from Fresh Mangoes, paired with our Freshly Fried Puffed Wheat Flatbread.
Aamras Poori

$11.00

House Made Mango Puree, made from Fresh Mangoes, paired with our Freshly Fried Puffed Wheat Flatbread.

Taste Of South

Plain Idli

$7.00

Most popular South India steamed rice and lentil cakes served with Various Chutneys & Sambar.

Ghee Idli

$7.50

Our Classic Idli slathered in our House Made Aromatic Ghee.

Podi Idli

$8.00

Our classic Idli is Layered with Ghee and Tossed in our homemade Spicy Milagai podi / powder.

Masala Fried Idli

$8.00

Crispy and golden-brown Idli, pan-fried to perfection & tossed with homemade spicy powder - a delightful twist on the Classic.

Cocktail Idli

$10.00

Mini idli soaked in sambar & drizzled with homemade Ghee

Classic Vada

$8.00

Freshly Fried Lentil Fritter, made with Ground Urad Dal, and fried till crispy

Sambar Vada

$9.00

Freshly Fried Vada, dunked in a bowl of our Hot Spiced Sambar, perfect for a Chilly Day

Rasam Vada

$9.00

A savory South Indian dish consisting of deep-fried lentil vadas soaked in a tangy and flavorful lentil soup called Rasam (Perfect for Winter)

Idli & Vada Combo

$9.00

A serving of our Classic Steamed Idli, with a side of our Crispy Fried Spiced Lentil Fritter (Vada)

Plain Dosa

$8.00

An Authentic South Indian Crepe made with a Rice Batter, served with House Chutney and Sambar.

Onion Chili Dosa

$8.50

Our Classic Dosa is filled with freshly minced onions and green chilies, providing an excellent kick.

Masala Dosa

$9.00

We take our Classic Dosa and fill it with a spiced potato masala mixture, the perfect dish

Butter Masala Dosa

$9.50

Our Classic Dosa is filled with a Buttery Spiced Potato Mixture, Crisped with Amul Butter.

Onion Chili Masala Dosa

$10.00

Our Classic Dosa is filled with freshly minced onions, spiced potato masala, and green chilies, providing an excellent kick.

Cheese Dosa

$10.00

The Perfect Dosa, stuffed with Amul Cheese and cooked till crispy and bubbly.

Panner Dosa

$10.00

Our classic Dosa is filled with Spiced Indian Cheese (Paneer), the perfect complement to the crispy Dosa.

Mysore Dosa

$9.50

A spicier version of our traditional dosa, filled with spicy red chutney and a Southern Potato filling.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.50

An upgraded version of the Mysore dosa, made with Spiced Potatoes, and various assorted chutneys

Rava Dosa

$11.00

A thin and lacy dosa made from Ground Semolina (Rava) and rice flour, offering a unique texture and a delightful crunch.

Onion Rava Dosa

$11.50

Our Classic Rava Dosa Griddled with Fresh Red Onions.

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Our Rava Dosa filled with our House Spiced Potato Masala, a Fan Favorite.

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$12.50

Our Rava dosa is layered with minced onions and combined with our House Spiced Potato filling.

Mishtaan Special Dosa

$14.00

The Fan Favorite Dosa, made with a house mix of spiced potatoes, chilies, cheese, onions, and various chutneys

Poori Special of the Day

$11.00

Daily Rotating Poori Specials of the Day.

Chaat

Samosa

$6.50

House Made Triangle Turnovers Stiffed with a Mixture of Spiced Potatoes and Green Peas.

Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Our House Made Samosa Smashed and layered with Warm Spiced Chickpeas, Yogurt, and an array of flavorful sauces

Palak Pakora

$7.00

Crispy Fried Spinach Clusters made with Gram Flour

Palak Pakora Chaat

$8.00

We take our Spinach Pakora and toss it with Spiced Yogurt and Various Sauces, the Perfect Crispy Chaat

Aloo Papri Chaat

$8.00

A delightful Indian street food dish featuring House Fried Papri, garnished with Spiced Potato, various chutneys, House Yogurt, and Sev.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.00

In House Crispy Potato Cake Crushed and toped with Spiced Chickpeas, Yogurt, and an array of flavorful sauces

Bhel Puri

$8.00

Puffed rice mixed with diced onions, potatoes, tomatoes, mint, tamarind, garlic sauce, and topped with sev

Raj Kachori

$9.00

A large Hollow Puri stuffed with a mix of Spiced Potato, various chutneys, House Yogurt, and Sev.

Dhai Bhalla

$9.00

Lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt and topped with various spices and chutneys.

Sev Puri

$8.00

A Classic Indian street food dish made with House Fried Puri, garnished with Spiced Potato, various chutneys, House Yogurt, and Lots of Sev.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$8.00

Freshly Fried Shells Stuffed with a spiced Potato/Chickpea Mixture, and ready for you to Dunk in our Spicy “Pani”

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$8.00

Freshly Fried Shells Stuffed with In-House Whipped Yogurt, Sweet Chutney, Various Spices and Sev.

Small Plates

Chole Bhature

$11.00

Chickpeas in a delicious red sauce of onions and tomato with a puffy, flaky bread

Pav Bhaji

$11.00

A Bombay Classic - Spicy curry of mixed vegetables cooked in a special blend of spices and served with soft buttered pav/bread

Vada Pav

$11.00

The Perfect Mumbai Slider, Freshly fried battered Potato dumpling fritter laced with spicy & sweet chutneys stuffed in our fresh “Pav” Bread

Poori Korma

$11.00

Spiced Potato gravy is made with onion, ginger, garlic, coconut, beaten yogurt & spices. served with our authentic crispy Poori

Sandwiches

Amul Butter Sandwich

$7.00

A classic sandwich featuring a generous layer of Amul butter spread between slices of Fresh Bread—simple, yet delicious.

Cheese Sandwich (w / wo Griled)

$7.00

Another simple Classic, a delectable sandwich filled with Amul Butter and Amul Cheese.

Bombay Sandwich (w/wo Grilled)

$8.00

An authentic Sandwich, typically filled with various Vegetables, Chutneys, and Spices.

Tiranga Sandwich

$6.00

Classic layered sandwitch with Tangy Sauce, Amul Butter, Mint

Veg. Sandwich (w/wo Cheese)

$6.00

Another simple Classic, a delectable sandwich filled with veggies.

Aloo Toast (w/wo Cheese)

$8.00

A Classic Hyderabad Favorite, made with a layer of Spiced Potatoes, Sauces, and Amul Cheese

Pizzas & Burgers

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

The Classic Cheese Pizza, Simple yet Delicious

Indian Veg Pizza

$10.00

Authentic Indian Pizza, made with fresh Cheese, and various Vegetables

Puff Pastry Pizza

$12.00

A Mishtaan Specialty—Fresh Pizza made with House Baked Puff Pastry, Sauce, Peppers & Onions, and Fresh Cheese.

Veg Burger

$12.00

Our House Made Vegetarian Burger made with Ground Vegetables, and Fried till Crispy, served with Fries.

Masala Fries

$5.00

House Fries Tossed in Speciality Indian Spices (Masala)

Mixed Sweets (Toast)

Dry Milk Mixed Sweets (1lbs)

$16.00

An assortment of our Famous Dry Milk Sweets and Ladoos. Including Anjeer Barfi, Kaju Barfi, Motichoor Ladoo, Ajmeri Kalakand and more.

Fresh Milk Mixed Sweets (1lbs)

$16.00

1 Pound of our House-Made Assorted Fresh Milk Indian Sweets, including Malai Sandwich, Bengali Paneer Kalakand, Malai Chum Chum, and more.

Mishtaan Special Giant Rasgullas

$8.00

Enjoy a Mishtaan Speciality Rasgulla, made Fresh In-House, each one is 1/4 Lbs.

Mishtaan 2 Pc Sample (Fresh Milk Sweets)

$7.00

A 2-Piece Sample Box of Our House-Made Fresh Milk Sweets, Choose any two.

Mishtaan 2 Pc Sample (Dry Milk Sweets)

$6.00

A 2-Piece Sample Box of Our House-Made Dry Milk Sweets, Choose any two.

Snacks

Spicy Chudva (Small)

$4.00

Try our Spicy Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Absolutely Delicious.

Mishtaan Chudva (Small)

$4.00

Try our Mishtaan Special Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Perfectly Spiced.

Mishtaan Chudva (Large)

$7.00

Try our Mishtaan Special Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Perfectly Spiced.

Spicy Chudva (Large)

$7.00

Try our Spicy Chudva Today (House Made Indian Trail Mix) Absolutely Delicious.

Sev (Small)

$4.00

Indian Khara (Snacks) made from Fried Strands of Gram Flour.

Sev (Large)

$7.00

Indian Khara (Snacks) made from Fried Strands of Gram Flour.

Spicy Cashews (1/2 Lbs)

$9.00

Ghee Roasted Cashews, tossed with House-Made Indian Spices.

Beverages

Hyderbadi Irani Chai

$3.00

World famous Irani Chai from the city of Hyderabad

Irani Chai W/ Osmania Biscuts

$5.00

World famous Irani Chai from the city of Hyderabad with World famous Osmania Biscuts

Nescafe Coffee

$3.00

Authentic milk coffee made from Nescafe's signature coffee blend

Cold Coffee

$5.00

Chilled coffee blended with condensed milk, sugar, and ice.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Authentic Drink made with Homemade Sweet Yogurt and Fresh Mangoes

Butter Milk

$5.00

Classic salty butter milk

Soda

The Classic Indian Sodas, Perfect with…Everything

Bottled Water

$2.25

We hoped you’d know what this means.

Ginger Tea

$2.50

Maaza

Extras

Dahi (Sweet / Plain) 4 Oz

$3.00

Pav (2 pcs)

$3.00

Bhatura (1 pcs)

$3.00

Poori (1 pcs)

$3.00