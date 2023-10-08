MiSo Olympia
Signatures
Classic
Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, greens, sesame seeds, and bibimbap sauce
The Sasquatch
Sweet and Spicy Chicken with corn slaw, radish, carrots and crispy wonton chips.
Seoulmate
Chicken, field greens, corn slaw, edamame, carrots, and creamy sesame.
Dragon Bowl
Chicken, carrots, edamame, wonton chips, and curry.
Sumo
Steak, corn slaw, wontons, cheese, and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Seahawk
Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn slaw, wonton chips, poke sauce, sweet chili and furikake
Taekwondo
DOUBLE Steak + Chicken, corn, fried jalapenos, bibimbap and chipotle mayo sauces.
Customize Menu
Roasted Chicken
Oven-roasted chicken lightly seasoned without oil to stay juicy and healthy!
Steak
Korean-seasoned steak bulgogi that's slow cooked without oil to lock in flavor and nutrition.
Tuna
Lightly seasoned wild ahi tuna! *Tuna is served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs might increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Curry Chicken
Our oven-roasted chicken glazed with a Japanese Golden Curry.
Veggie
Either tofu or veggies - perfect for the veggie-lover and health conscious!
Crab Salad
Housemade California crab mix in a mayo-based seasoning (artifical crab)
Kid's Meal and Apple Juice
Half portioned entree including apple juice. Ideal for kids 10 and under.
Extras
Poke Nachos
Tortilla chips, ahi tuna, crab salad, corn, edamame, furikake, crispy jalapenos, poke sauce
Miso Soup
Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.
Mochi ice cream
Creamy ice cream-filled mochi balls with 3 flavors (strawberry, mango, vanilla)