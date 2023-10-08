Popular Items

Roasted Chicken

$11.80

Oven-roasted chicken lightly seasoned without oil to stay juicy and healthy!

Curry Chicken

$12.80

Our oven-roasted chicken glazed with a Japanese Golden Curry.

Classic

$13.30

Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, greens, sesame seeds, and bibimbap sauce


Signatures

Classic

$13.30

Steak bulgogi, corn slaw, kimchi, greens, sesame seeds, and bibimbap sauce

The Sasquatch

$11.80

Sweet and Spicy Chicken with corn slaw, radish, carrots and crispy wonton chips.

Seoulmate

$11.80

Chicken, field greens, corn slaw, edamame, carrots, and creamy sesame.

Dragon Bowl

$12.80

Chicken, carrots, edamame, wonton chips, and curry.

Sumo

$11.80

Steak, corn slaw, wontons, cheese, and sweet teriyaki sauce.

Seahawk

$14.00

Tuna, crab salad, radish, seaweed salad, corn slaw, wonton chips, poke sauce, sweet chili and furikake

Taekwondo

$14.80

DOUBLE Steak + Chicken, corn, fried jalapenos, bibimbap and chipotle mayo sauces.

Customize Menu

Kid's Meal and Apple Juice

Kid's Meal and Apple Juice

$7.50

Half portioned entree including apple juice. Ideal for kids 10 and under.

Extras

Poke Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, ahi tuna, crab salad, corn, edamame, furikake, crispy jalapenos, poke sauce

Miso Soup

$2.00

Homemade MiSo soup with miso broth, tofu and wakame flakes.

Mochi ice cream

$4.00

Creamy ice cream-filled mochi balls with 3 flavors (strawberry, mango, vanilla)

Chips & Corn slaw

$4.50

Choco Pie

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.85
Bottled drinks

$3.50
Kid's Apple Juice

$1.50

MiSo Meal Kits (New!!!)

Meal kits are perfect for quick, healthy pre-planned meals! Includes microwavable and freezable containers for fresh or frozen planning. Rice, meats, toppings and sauces can be self-portioned for all dietary needs. *Raw tuna should be consumed within 3-5 days for food safety.
5 Meal Kit

$55.00

Meal kits are perfect for quick, healthy pre-planned meals! Includes microwavable and freezable containers for fresh or frozen planning. Rice, meats, toppings and sauces can be self-portioned for all dietary needs. *Raw tuna should be consumed within 3-5 days for food safety.