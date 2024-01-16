Seafood Okdol Bibimbab

$21.95

Traditional Korean dish served with assorted steamed seafood and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Assorted steamed seafood and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion