Misono
Kitchen
Kitchen Appetizers
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura (App)$13.95
2 pieces of shrimp and assorted vegetables Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
- Chicken and Vegetable Tempura (App)$13.50
2 pieces of chicken and assorted vegetables Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura (App)$12.50
Assorted vegetables Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
- Calamari Tempura$13.95
Squid rings deep-fried in a light flaky batter served with spicy mayo
- Scallion Pancake$13.95
Pan-fried light and flaky scallion pancake served with ginger soy dipping sauce
- Kimchi and Scallion Pancake$14.95
Pan-fried light and flaky kimchi and scallion pancake served with ginger soy dipping sauce
- Seafood and Scallion Pancake$15.95
Pan-fried light and flaky seafood and scallion pancake served with ginger soy dipping sauce
- Chicken Mango Lettuce Wraps$15.95
Mango, avocado, cucumber and carrot mix on Boston Bib lettuce topped with grilled chicken, peanut sauce and peanuts
- Original Wings$13.95
Crispy Korean-style chicken wings
- Misono Wings$15.95
Crispy Korean-style chicken wings tossed in a homemade sweet and spicy sauce
- Honey Soy Garlic Wings$15.95
Crispy Korean-style chicken wings tossed in a homemade honey soy garlic sauce
- Edamame$7.50
Ligthly salted Japanese soybeans
- Vegetable Gyoza$10.95
Homemade vegetable dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce
- Pork Gyoza$11.95
Homemade pork and vegetable dumplings served with ginger soy dipping sauce
- Shumai$8.95
Round-shell shrimp dumplings. Steamed served with soy ginger sauce and fried served with spicy mayo
- Wasabi Shumai$9.95
Round pork dumplings wrapped in a spicy wasabi shell. Steamed served with soy ginger sauce and fried served with spicy mayo
- Harumaki$9.50
Japanese-style crispy pork and vegetable spring rolls served with homemade sweet sauce
- Yasai Harumaki$9.50
Japanese-style crispy vegetable spring rolls served with homemade sweet sauce
- Yakitori$9.95
Grilled chicken and scallion skewers served with homemade Teriyaki sauce
- Agedashi Tofu$8.50
Fried tofu squares served with Tempura sauce
- Crispy Tofu$8.50
Fried tofu squares served with a lightly-spicy ginger soy sauce
- Croquettes$8.95
Panko-breaded fried potato and vegetable cakes dizzled with Katsu sauce
- Oyster Katsu$11.50
Panko-breaded fried oysters drizzled with Katsu sauce and served with spicy mayo
- Soft Shell Crab$14.95
Fried and crispy whole soft-shell crab served with Tempura sauce
- Kimchi$7.95
Traditional Korean spicy and pickled cabbage served chilled garnished with sesame seeds
- Ohitashi$7.95
Seasoned spinach served chilled garnished with sesame seeds
- Bean Sprouts$7.95
Seasoned bean sprouts served chilled garnished with sesame seeds
Salads
- House Salad$8.95
Fresh mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli and pineapple served with homemade ginger dressing
- Ahi-Tuna Salad$17.95
Seared Ahi-tuna served over mixed greens, mandarain oranges, cucumbers, carrots, buckwheat noodles and crispy strips drizzled with Chef's spicy soy vinaigrette dressing, sesame seeds and scallion
Appetizer Soups
- Miso Soup$4.75
Traditional Japanese soybean soup served with tofu, seaweed and scallion
- Chicken Soup$7.95
White-meat chicken soup served with rice, glass noodles and scallion
- Gyoza Soup$8.50
Vegetable dumpling soup served with glass noodles, egg and scallion
- Spicy Tofu Soup$8.50
Spicy Korean-style soup served with shrimp, tofu, mushrooms and scallion
- Hot and Sour Soup$8.50
Spicy Thai-style Tom-Yum soup served with shrimp, mushrooms and scallion
- Misono Soup$8.50
Traditional Japanese soybean soup served with mussel, tofu, spinach and scallion
Entree - Korean Barbecue
- Galbi$27.95
Marinated bone-in beef short-ribs served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots and broccoli lightly drizzled with Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef Bulgogi$26.50
Marinated thin-sliced boneless beef short-rib grilled with mushrooms, onions and scallion served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots and broccoli lightly drizzled with Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Chicken Bulgogi$21.95
Marinated chicken grilled with mushrooms, onions and scallion served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots and broccoli lightly drizzled with Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Spicy Chicken Bulgogi$22.95
Spicy marinated chicken grilled with mushrooms, onions and scallion served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots and broccoli lightly drizzled with Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Spicy Pork Bulgogi$22.95
Spicy marinated pork grilled with mushrooms, onions and scallion served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots and broccoli lightly drizzled with Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
Entree - Teriyaki
- Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
2 grilled salmon fillets served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef Teriyaki$26.95
Grilled boneless rib-eye served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Chicken Teriyaki$20.95
2 grilled chicken breasts served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef and Chicken Teriyaki$28.95
Grilled boneless rib-eye and chicken breast served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef and Shrimp Teriyaki$28.95
Grilled boneless rib-eye and shrimp served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Grilled Eel Teriyaki$28.95
Grilled eel served with yellow noodles, tofu, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Tofu Teriyaki$18.95
Lightly-fried tofu served with yellow noodles, carrots, broccoli and Teriyaki sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
Entree - Tempura
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura$23.95
5 pieces of shrimp and assorted vegetables Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
- Chicken and Vegetable Tempura$22.95
5 pieces of chicken and assorted vegetables Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
- Shrimp and Chicken Tempura$24.95
5 pieces of shrimp and 5 pieces of chicken (no vegetables) Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$19.95
Assorted vegetables Japanese-style deep-fried in a light, flaky batter served with Tempura sauce
Entree - Katsu
- Chicken Katsu$20.95
Japanese-style deep-fried Panko-breaded chicken breasts drizzled with Katsu fruit sauce
- Pork Katsu$20.95
Japanese-style deep-fried Panko-breaded pork drizzled with Katsu fruit sauce
- Shrimp Katsu$23.95
Japanese-style deep-fried Panko-breaded shrimp drizzled with Katsu fruit sauce
- Salmon Katsu$22.95
Japanese-style deep-fried Panko-breaded salmon fillets drizzled with Katsu fruit sauce
House Specials
- Galbi Bibimbab$22.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated bone-in beef short-rib and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef Bibimbab$20.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated thin-sliced boneless beef short-rib and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Chicken Bibimbab$18.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated chicken and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Spicy Pork Bibimbab$18.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated spicy pork and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Tofu Bibimbab$17.50
Traditional Korean dish served with steamed tofu and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Vegetable Bibimbab$16.95
Traditional Korean dish served with a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Galbi Okdol Bibimbab$24.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated bone-in beef short-ribs and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Marinated bone-in beef short-ribs and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice and topped with a fried egg, Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef Okdol Bibimbab$22.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated thin-sliced boneless beef short-rib and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Marinated thin-sliced boneless beef short-rib and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice and topped with a fried egg, Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Chicken Okdol Bibimbab$20.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated chicken and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Marinated chicken and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice and topped with a fried egg, Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Spicy Pork Okdol Bibimbab$20.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated spicy pork and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Marinated spicy pork and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice and topped with a fried egg, Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Pork Belly and Kimchi Okdol Bibimbab$21.95
Traditional Korean dish served with marinated thick-cut spicy pork belly & kimchi and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Marinated thick-cut spicy pork belly & kimchi and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice and topped with a fried egg, Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Grilled Eel Okdol Bibimbab$24.95
Traditional Korean dish served with grilled eel and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables with a fried egg over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Grilled eel and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice and topped with a fried egg, Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Seafood Okdol Bibimbab$21.95
Traditional Korean dish served with assorted steamed seafood and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Assorted steamed seafood and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Tofu Okdol Bibimbab$19.50
Traditional Korean dish served with steamed tofu and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - Steamed tofu and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Vegetable Okdol Bibimbab$18.95
Traditional Korean dish served with a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice cooked in a sizzling Stone Bowl - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion - - - - - TO GO - - - - - A variety of seasoned chilled vegetables stir-fried with rice - add a fried egg if you'd like! Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and scallion
- Beef Misono Fried Rice$16.95
Stir-fried rice with beef, egg and vegetables
- Chicken Misono Fried Rice$15.50
Stir-fried rice with white-meat chicken, egg and vegetables
- Shrimp Misono Fried Rice$16.95
Stir-fried rice with shrimp, egg and vegetables
- Tofu Misono Fried Rice$14.95
Stir-fried rice with steamed tofu, egg and vegetables
- Vegetable Misono Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried rice with vegetables and egg
- Kimchi Fried Rice$16.95
Spicy kimchi stir-fried with rice, egg and vegetables
- Beef Stir-Fry$19.50
Stir-fry with beef and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Chicken Stir-Fry$16.95
Stir-fry with chicken and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Shirmp Stir-Fry$18.95
Stir-fry with shrimp and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Tofu Stir-Fry$15.95
Stir-fry with steamed tofu and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Vegetable Stir-Fry$15.50
Stir-fry with vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Miso Salmon$18.95
Grilled salmon fillet served over brown rice topped with grilled asparagus and our homemade Green Tea infused Miso sauce & garnished with scallion
- Spicy Chicken$20.50
Deep-fried white-meat chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce with vegetables
- Spicy Shrimp$22.95
Deep-fried jumbo shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy garlic sauce with vegetables
- Chicken Curry Katsu$19.95
Chicken Katsu served with Japanese-style curry with potatoes, carrots, onion and celery over white rice & garnished with scallion
- Pork Curry Katsu$19.95
Pork Katsu served with Japanese-style curry with potatoes, carrots, onion and celery over white rice & garnished with scallion
- Chicken Kastu-Don$18.95
Chicken Katsu served over rice topped with an onion, mushroom & scallion omelette and Chef's sweet Donburi sauce
- Pork Kastu-Don$18.95
Pork Katsu served over rice topped with an onion, mushroom & scallion omelette and Chef's sweet Donburi sauce
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura-Don$19.95
Shrimp and vegetable Tempura served over rice topped with an onion, mushroom & scallion omelette and Chef's sweet Donburi sauce
- Vegetable Tempura-Don$19.95
Vegetable Tempura served over rice topped with an onion, mushroom & scallion omelette and Chef's sweet Donburi sauce
- Beef Tang Soo Yuk$20.50
Korean-style deep-fried beef served in a sweet and sour sauce with vegetables and pineapple garnished with sesame seeds
- Chicken Tang Soo Yuk$20.50
Korean-style deep-fried chicken served in a sweet and sour sauce with vegetables and pineapple garnished with sesame seeds
- Pork Tang Soo Yuk$20.50
Korean-style deep-fried pork served in a sweet and sour sauce with vegetables and pineapple
- Orange Beef$20.50
Deep-fried beef in a sweet homemade orange sauce garnished with sesame seeds
- Orange Chicken$20.50
Deep-fried chicken in a sweet homemade orange sauce garnished with sesame seeds
- Spicy Calamari$20.95
Squid tubes stir-fried with vegetables in Chef's spicy house sauce
- Seafood Special$20.95
Assorted seafood stir-fried with vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Spicy Seafood Special$21.95
Assorted seafood stir-fried with vegetables in Chef's spicy house sauce
Entree - Korean Soups
- Seafood Soondubu Jigae$18.95
Traditional Korean spicy soft tofu soup served with seafood, pork and vegetables garnished with scallion
- Kimchi Jigae$18.95
Traditional Korean spicy soup served with kimchi, pork, tofu, rice cakes, noodles and scallions
- Tukmandu$18.95
Traditional Korean dumpling and rice cake soup served with beef, noodles, egg and scallions
- Galbi Tang$21.95
Traditional Korean beef broth soup with bone-in beef short ribs, radish, noodles, egg and scallions
- Yookgaejang$21.95
Traditional Korean spicy soup with beef brisket, radish, noodles, egg and scallions
Entree - Noodle Soups
- Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Udon$19.95
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with vegetables topped with shrimp and vegetable Tempura
- Nabayaki Udon$19.95
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with egg, fishcakes and vegetables topped with shrimp Tempura
- Chicken Udon$17.50
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with white-meat chicken and vegetables
- Seafood Udon$18.95
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with assorted seafood and vegetables
- Shrimp Udon$18.50
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with shrimp and vegetables
- Tofu Udon$16.50
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with tofu and vegetables
- Vegetable Udon$15.95
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a house seaweed broth with vegetables
- Chicken Spicy Udon$19.50
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a Korean-style spicy broth with chicken and vegetables
- Seafood Spicy Udon$20.95
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a Korean-style spicy broth with assorted seafood and vegetables
- Shrimp Spicy Udon$20.50
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a Korean-style spicy broth with shrimp and vegetables
- Tofu Spicy Udon$18.50
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a Korean-style spicy broth with tofu and vegetables
- Vegetable Spicy Udon$17.95
Japanese thick wheat noodle soup in a Korean-style spicy broth with vegetables
Entree - Noodle Stir-Fry
- Beef Yaki Udon$18.95
Stir-fried Japanese thick wheat noodles with beef and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Chicken Yaki Udon$17.50
Stir-fried Japanese thick wheat noodles with chicken and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Shrimp Yaki Udon$18.95
Stir-fried Japanese thick wheat noodles with shrimp and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Tofu Yaki Udon$16.50
Stir-fried Japanese thick wheat noodles with tofu and vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Vegetable Yaki Udon$16.50
Stir-fried Japanese thick wheat noodles with vegetables in Chef's house sauce
- Beef Yaki Soba$18.95
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with beef and vegetables in Yakisoba sauce
- Chicken Yaki Soba$17.50
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with chicken and vegetables in Yakisoba sauce
- Shrimp Yaki Soba$18.95
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with shrimp and vegetables in Yakisoba sauce
- Tofu Yaki Soba$16.50
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with tofu and vegetables in Yakisoba sauce
- Vegetable Yaki Soba$16.50
Stir-fried Japanese thin egg noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba sauce
- Beef Japche$18.95
Stir-fried thin glass noodles with beef and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Chicken Japche$17.50
Stir-fried thin glass noodles with chicken and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Shrimp Japche$18.95
Stir-fried thin glass noodles with shrimp and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Tofu Japche$16.50
Stir-fried thin glass noodles with tofu and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Vegetable Japche$16.50
Stir-fried thin glass noodles with vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Beef Misono Japche$18.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with beef and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Chicken Misono Japche$17.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Shrimp Misono Japche$18.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with shrimp and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Tofu Misono Japche$16.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with tofu and vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Vegetable Misono Japche$16.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with vegetables in a traditional Korean sauce
- Chicken Pad Thai$15.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in Pad Thai sauce
- Shrimp Pad Thai$16.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with shrimp, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in Pad Thai sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Pad Thai$18.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in Pad Thai sauce
- Tofu Pad Thai$14.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in Pad Thai sauce
- Vegetable Pad Thai$14.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with vegetables, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in Pad Thai sauce
- Chicken Spicy Pad Thai$16.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in spicy Pad Thai sauce
- Shrimp Spicy Pad Thai$17.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with shrimp, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in spicy Pad Thai sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp Spicy Pad Thai$19.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in spicy Pad Thai sauce
- Tofu Spicy Pad Thai$15.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with tofu, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in spicy Pad Thai sauce
- Vegetable Spicy Pad Thai$15.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with vegetables, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts and scallions in spicy Pad Thai sauce
Desserts
Side Orders
- Rice$4.25
- Brown Rice$4.75
- Sushi Rice$5.50
- Side Salad$5.95
- Side Crumbled Peanuts$3.95
- Bibimbab Sauce$2.00
- Spicy Mayo - Kitchen$2.00
- Spicy Mayo - Sushi Bar$2.00
- Gyoza Sauce$1.25
- Sweet Sauce$1.25
- Sriacha Sauce$1.25
- Eel Sauce$2.00
- Ponzu Sauce$2.00
- Sushi Vinegar$2.00
- Extra Ginger$1.25
- Extra Wasabi$1.25
- Side Teriyaki Sauce$4.00
- Side Peanut Sauce$4.00
- Ginger Dressing$4.95
- Side Tempura Sauce$2.00
- Steamed Udon Noodles$7.95
- Steamed Soba Noodles$7.95
- Steamed Yellow Noodles$4.95
- Fried egg$1.50
- Avocado Slices$5.00
- Korean Soup Side Dish$4.95
- Side of Curry Sauce$8.00
- Side of 4 Taro Chips$3.00
- Side of Taro Strings$4.00
- Extra light soy sauce
- Regular soy sauce
- Wheat Free Soy$0.75
- No soy sauce
Sushi
Sushi - Appetizers
- Tuna Tataki$15.95
Thin-sliced seared tuna served with chef's ponzu sauce
- Salmon Tataki$15.95
Thin-sliced seared salmon served with chef's ponzu sauce
- Tuna Naruto$15.50
Kanikama, avocado, tobiko and tuna rolled in thin-sliced cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sweet peppers
- Salmon Naruto$15.50
Kanikama, avocado, tobiko and salmon rolled in thin-sliced cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sweet peppers
- Misono Naruto$16.50
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, kanikama, avocado and tobiko rolled in thin-sliced cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sweet peppers
- Hamachi Cileno$15.95
Thin-sliced yellowtail served with chef's Yuzu citrus sauce and topped with jalapeno and cilantro
- Spicy Tuna Tartare$16.95
Chef's spicy tuna topped with fried taro stings and Chef's sauce
- Spicy Salmon Tartare$16.95
Chef's spicy salmon mixed with avocado topped with mango and sprouts served with taro chip and Chef's sauce
- Dragon Ball$16.95
Avocado ball stuffed with spicy tuna and tempura flakes served with taro chip and Chef's spicy sauce
- Crispy Ninja$14.95
Salmon, kanikama, avocado and cream cheese wrapped in seaweed served flash-fried and topped with spicy mayo
- Tuna Croquettes$16.95
Fried potato cakes topped with avocado and tuna mixed with spicy mayo and tempura flakes. Garnished with scallions and Chef's sauce
- Salmon Croquettes$16.95
Fried potato cakes topped with avocado and salmon mixed with spicy mayo and tempura flakes
- Tai Aburi$15.95
Ebi, kanikama, tako and smoked salmon mixed with spicy mayo wrapped in torched tai served with Chef's sauce
- Spicy Scallop Trio$15.95
3 pieces of torched scallop nigiri drizzled with Chef's spicy sauce and topped with tobiko
- Sushi Sampler$14.95
Chef's selection of four pieces of nigiri
- Sashimi Sampler$15.95
Chef's selection of six pieces of sashimi
- Tsukemono$9.50
Assorted Japanese pickled vegetables
- Ebi-Su
Ebi (cooked shrimp) served with cucumbers and vinegar dressing
- Tako-Su
Tako (cooked octopus) served with cucumbers and vinegar dressing
Sushi - Salads
- Seaweed Salad$9.95
Seasoned seaweed topped with cucumber, kanikama and tobiko
- Avocado Salad$13.95
Kanikama, cucumber and mayo salad served over mixed greens topped with avocado and shrimp and garnished with with spicy mayo and sweet peppers
- Seafood Salad$13.95
Assorted seafood mixed with spicy mayo served over mixed greens and topped with sweet peppers and Japanese mayo
- Ika Sansai$9.95
Seasoned calamari salad
Sushi - A La Carte
- Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri$8.50
- Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi$12.25
- Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri$7.50
- Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi$11.25
- Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri$8.95
- Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi$12.70
- Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Nigiri$7.50
- Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Sashimi$11.25
- Hotategai (Scallop) Nigiri$7.50
- Hotategai (Scallop) Sashimi$11.25
- Ika (Squid) Nigiri$7.50
- Ika (Squid) Sashimi$11.25
- Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri$8.95
- Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi$12.70
- Inari (Seasoned Fried Tofu) Nigiri$6.50
- Inari (Seasoned Fried Tofu) Sashimi$10.25
- Kanikama (Crabstick) Nigiri$7.50
- Kanikama (Crabstick) Sashimi$11.25
- Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri$8.95
- Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi$12.70
- Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri$6.95
- Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi$10.70
- Sake (Salmon) Nigiri$8.50
- Sake (Salmon) Sashimi$12.25
- Salmon Belly Nigiri$8.95
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$12.70
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.50
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$12.25
- Suzuki (Striped Bass) Nigiri$7.95
- Suzuki (Striped Bass) Sashimi$11.70
- Tai (Red Snapper) Nigiri$7.50
- Tai (Red Snapper) Sashimi$11.25
- Tako (Octopus) Nigiri$7.50
- Tako (Octopus) Sashimi$11.25
- Tamago (Baked Egg) Nigiri$6.50
- Tamago (Baked Egg) Sashimi$10.25
- Tobiko (Flying-Fish Roe) Nigiri$8.50
- Tobiko (Flying-Fish Roe) Sashimi$12.25
- Chu Toro Nigiri (In-Season)$13.95Out of stock
- Chu Toro Sashimi (In-Season)$18.95Out of stock
- O Toro Nigiri (In-Season)$15.95Out of stock
- O Toro Sashimi (In-Season)$20.95Out of stock
- Unagi (Eel) Nigiri$8.95
- Unagi (Eel) Sashimi$12.70
- Uni (Sea Urchin) Nigiri$11.95
- Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi$15.70
- Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri$8.50
- Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi$12.25
- White Tuna Nigiri$8.50
- White Tuna Sashimi$12.25
Sushi - Hosomaki
- Tuna Maki$8.75
- Salmon Maki$8.25
- Hamachi Maki$8.75
Yellowtail maki
- Negi Tuna Maki$8.95
Tuna and scallion maki
- Negi Salmon Maki$8.50
Salmon and scallion maki
- Negi Hamachi Maki$8.95
Yellowtail and scallion maki
- Negi Saba Maki$7.75
Mackerel and scallion maki
- Tobiko Maki$8.50
Flying fish roe maki
- Tamago Maki$7.50
Baked egg maki
- Kanikama Maki$7.95
Crabstick maki
- Eel Maki$8.75
- Ebi Maki$7.95
Cooked shrimp maki
- Futo Maki$13.95
Mixed Japanese pickled vegetables, crabstick, tamago & tobiko maki. 5 big pieces
- Lobster Roll$14.50
Lobster, asparagus, cucumber, tobiko & scallion maki. 5 big pieces
Sushi - Inside Out Roll
- California Roll$8.75
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber and tobiko roll
- New California Roll$9.25
Shrimp, kanikama and avocado roll
- Tekkyu Roll$9.50
Tuna and cucumber roll
- Sakkeyu Roll$9.25
Salmon and cucumber roll
- Hamakyu Roll$9.50
Yellowtail and cucumber roll
- Unakyu Roll$9.50
Eel and cucumber roll
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.75
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.50
- Hamachi Avocado Roll$9.75
Yellowtail and avocado roll
- Eel Avocado Roll$9.75
- Boston Roll$9.95
Tuna, avocado, cucumber and tobiko roll
- Brookline Roll$9.50
Kanikama, avocado and cream cheese roll
- Chestnut Roll$9.50
Smoked salmon, shrimp, kanikama, cucumber and mayo roll
- Lotus Roll$9.50
Salmon, kanikama and avocado roll
- Alaskan Roll$9.95
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and cream cheese roll
- Philadelphia Roll$9.75
Smoked salmon, cucumber and cream cheese roll
- Fusion Roll$9.95
Shrimp, eel and cucumber roll served with eel sauce
- Unato Roll$9.95
Eel, tamago and avocado roll served with eel sauce
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.95
Baked salmon skin, cucumber and scallion roll served with eel sauce
- Aspara Roll$8.50
Shrimp and asparagus roll
Sushi - Spicy Roll
- Spicy California Roll$8.95
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber and tobiko roll topped with spicy mayo
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.75
Tuna mixed with spicy mayo & tobiko and cucumber roll
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.50
Salmon and cucumber roll topped with spicy mayo
- Spicy Hamachi Roll$9.75
Yellowtail and cucumber roll topped with spicy mayo
- Spicy Scallop Roll$9.50
Scallop and cucumber roll topped with spicy mayo
- Spicy Eel Roll$9.75
Eel and cucumber roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Spicy Avokyu Roll$8.50
Avocado and cucumber roll topped with spicy mayo
- Spicy Lobster Roll$14.95
Lobster, asparagus, cucumber, tobiko & scallion maki topped with spicy mayo. 5 big pieces
Sushi - Tempura Roll
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.75
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and tobiko roll topped with eel sauce
- New Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and tobiko roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.95
Sweet potato tempura roll topped with eel sauce
- Spider Roll$16.50
Soft-shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber and tobiko roll topped with eel sauce. 5 big pieces
- Senzai Mania Roll$14.50
Shiitake mushroom tempura, sweet potato tempura and asparagus tempura roll topped with eel sauce. 5 big pieces
- Tempura Asparagus Roll$9.50
Tempura asparagus, avocado and cucumber roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Shiitake Tempura Roll$9.50
Shiitake mushroom tempura and avocado roll topped with eel sauce
Sushi - Special Rolls
- Hurricane Roll$17.50
Spicy salmon, kanikama and tobiko salad kombu wrapped roll topped with crispy taro strings and Chef's sweet sauce "MISONO'S MOST POPULAR ROLL"
- Dynamite Roll$17.50
Shrimp tempura and avocado roll topped with spicy tuna, Japanese mayo and tobiko
- Celebration Roll$17.95
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado and tobiko roll topped with salmon mixed with tempura flakes & spicy mayo
- Aki Roll$16.50
Eel, avocado and cucumber roll topped with ebi, kanikama & smoked salmon salad mixed with Japanese mayo. Garnished with Chef's sauce and tobiko
- Fried Oyster Roll$16.95
Panko-breaded fried oysters, mango, avocado, asparagus, lettuce and tobiko roll drizzled with Chef's sauce
- Go B's Roll$17.50
Hamachi tempura. asparagus and avocado roll topped with eel, tamago & tobiko and drizzled with Chef's sauce
- Go Green Roll$16.95
Spicy kanikama, octopus, shrimp, & tobiko salad and eel roll wrapped with avocado and topped with Chef's sweet & spicy sauce
- Tornado Roll$18.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with baked shiitake mushrooms, scallop, kanikama, tobiko and Chef's sauce. Torched and garnished with tempura flakes and Japanese spices
- Wholly Calamari Roll$17.50
Calamari Katsu, cucumber and mango roll topped with tuna, white tune, & avocado and drizzled with Chef's sauce & wasabi tobiko
- Beantown Roll$18.95
King crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, cucumber & tempura flake roll wrapped in pink soy paper and drizzled with Chef's sauce and wasabi tobiko
- Jolly Tuna Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & taro string roll topped with white tuna and drizzled with Chef's sweet & spicy sauce and tobiko
- Mama Miso Roll$16.95
Tuna tempura & asparagus roll topped with salmon & avocado and drizzled with Green Tea infused Miso sauce, tempura flakes & scallion
- Sweetheart Roll$16.95
Sweet potato tempura roll topped with chopped white tuna & tempura flakes and drizzled with Chef's sauce, Japanese mayo & tobiko
- Umami Roll$17.95
Kanikama, cucumber, spicy mayo & tempura flake roll topped with torched salmon & Japanese mayo and drizzled with Chef's sauce, tobiko & scallion
- Lobster Explosion Roll$17.50
Mango, avocado, cucumber & tempura flake roll topped with lobster mixed with mayo & tobiko and drizzled with coconut flakes
- Firecracker Roll$17.50
Kanikama tempura and avocado roll topped with tuna mixed with ginger, toasted sesame, olive oil, tobiko & scallions and served with jalapeños & Chef's spicy sauce
- Super Crab Roll$16.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber roll topped with King crab & kanikama salad and drizzled with black tobiko
- Salmon Tempura Roll$17.50
Salmon tempura, avocado and tobiko roll topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and Chef's sauce
- Samurai Roll$17.95
Eel tempura and asparagus roll topped with torched hamachi and drizzled with eel sauce & wasabi tobiko
- White Torch Roll$17.95
Eel and avocado roll topped with torched white tuna and drizzled with eel sauce & tobiko
- Godzilla Roll$17.50
Sweet potato tempura, eel and cream cheese roll wrapped in soy paper and topped with Chef's honey wasabi sauce, tempura flakes and black tobiko
- Tuna Special Roll$17.50
Eel and avocado roll topped with tuna & while tuna and drizzled with eel sauce & tobiko
- Lobstah Tempura Roll$17.50
Lobster tempura, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and tobiko roll drizzled with eel sauce & spicy mayo
- Dragon Roll$16.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber roll topped with eel & avocado and drizzled with eel sauce & tobiko
- Red Dragon Roll$16.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and tobiko roll topped with tuna & avocado and drizzled with eel sauce
- Sumo Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura, sweet potato tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado and tobiko roll drizzled with eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$16.50
California roll (kanikama, avocado, cucumber & tobiko) topped with assorted fish and avocado
- New Rainbow Roll$16.95
Spicy tuna and cucumber roll topped with assorted fish and avocado
- Caterpillar Roll$16.50
Eel and cucumber roll topped with avocado and drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Sushi - Vegetable Hosomaki
Sushi - Vegetable Inside Out Roll
Sushi - Entree
- Tuna Bibimbab$25.95
Traditional Korean dish served with fresh raw tuna and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice topped with radish, kanikama, tobiko and nori. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side
- Salmon Bibimbab$25.50
Traditional Korean dish served with fresh raw salmon and a variety of seasoned chilled vegetables over rice topped with radish, kanikama, tobiko and nori. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side
- Hwe Dup Bab$25.95
Traditional Korean dish served with a fresh selection of raw fish and mixed greens over rice topped with radish, kanikama, and tobiko. Complimented with homemade spicy Gochujang sauce on the side
- Sushi Regular$28.95
7 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri sushi and a California roll
- Sushi Deluxe$32.95
10 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri sushi and a California roll
- Sashimi Regular$33.95
12 pieces of Chef's selection sashimi served with white rice
- Sashimi Deluxe$38.95
18 pieces of Chef's selection sashimi served with white rice
- Sushi and Sashimi Combo$35.95
6 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri sushi, 6 pieces of Chef's selection sashimi and a Tuna maki
- City Combo$25.95
18 pieces: Boston, Brookline and Chestnut rolls
- Makimono Trio$23.95
18 pieces: California & Avokyu rolls and Tuna maki
- Chirashi$27.50
A fresh assortment of Chef's selection sashimi on a bed of sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Tekka Don$28.50
Fresh tuna sashimi on a bed of sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Sake Don$27.50
Fresh salmon sashimi on a bed of sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Hamachi Don$28.50
Fresh yellowtail sashimi on a bed of sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Misono Don$27.95
Fresh tuna and salmon sashimi on a bed of sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Kohaku Don$28.50
Fresh tuna and yellowtail sashimi on a bed of sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Unaju$27.95
Grilled eel sashimi on a bed of steamed white rice garnished with Japanese pickled vegetables and sesame seeds
Sushi - Party Boat
- Boat A$89.95
30 pieces: 18 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri,, 6 pieces of Chef's selection sashimi and 1 California roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
- Boat B$109.95
48 pieces: 24 pieces of Chef's selection nigiri, 2 California rolls, 1 Avokyu (avocado and cucumber) roll and 1 Tuna maki. NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
- Boat C$96.95
62 pieces: 2 California rolls, 2 Spicy Tuna rolls, 2 Eel avocado rolls, 1 Rainbow roll, 1 Lotus roll, 1 Philadelphia roll and 1 Sakekyu roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
Beverages
Drinks
- Coke can$2.50
- Diet Coke can$2.50
- Sprite can$2.50
- Ginger Ale can$2.50
- Orange soda can$2.50
- San Pellegrino - Small$3.25
Sparkling water
- San Pellegrino - Large$4.75
Sparkling water
- Iced Green Tea Can$3.25
Unsweetened
- Iced Jasmine Green Tea Can$3.25
Sweetened
- Ramune Strawberry$3.95
Strawberry flavored Japanese soda
- Ramune Lychee$3.95
Lychee flavored Japanese soda
Beer
Sake
- Ohmine Yamadanishiko - Bottle (720 ml)$49.95
This brew boasts a juicy taste reminiscent of pear and white peaches. Notes of sugarcane and roasted almond can be detected in the middle, followed by a bitterness akin to that of cacao and orange peel on the finish
- Yoshinogawa Ginjyo - Bottle (720 ml)$49.95
This light and dry Ginjo is the flagship sake of the brewery - the nose is a complex dance of white flowers, fruits and herbs, with a flavor that follows suit and delivers a particularly smooth finish
- Momokawa Pearl Nigori - Bottle (750 ml)$42.95
Aromatic, complex and full of flavor. Nigori is the original style; Unfiltered
- Momokawa Diamond - Bottle (750 ml)$42.95
A true “Ginjo.” Highest quality ingredients and methods; very smooth, slightly dry
- Moonstone Asian Pear - Bottle (750 ml)$42.95
Lush aroma of fresh picked Asian Pear, creamy body with big pear flavors
- Momokawa Organic Ginjyo (300 ml)$16.95
The first and only saké to carry the USDA seal. From the rice paddy through the brewery, every step is certified. Rice, yeast, koji, every element including the rice mill and brewing equipment
- Hakushika Junmai Ginjyo (300 ml)$14.95
A very high quality Sake; smooth, gentle, mild and easy drinking
- Moonstone Coconut Lemongrass Nigori (300 ml)$14.95
Rich aroma of creamy coconut and crisp lemongrass envelope the senses
Wine Bottles
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio Bottle$32.95
- Dr. Frank Riesling Bottle$30.95
- Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$32.95
- La Doucette Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$34.95
- Coppola Chardonnay Bottle$32.95
- Paul Hobbs Chardonnay Bottle$37.95
- J. Vineyards Pinot Gris Bottle$30.95
- Bargemone Rose Bottle$34.95
- Daou Red Blend Bottle$34.95
- Kenwood Pinot Noir Bottle$37.95
- Charles Krug Merlot Bottle$34.95
- Ruta 22 Malbec Bottle$30.95
- Josh Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$34.95
- Choya Umeshu Plum Winę Bottle$37.95