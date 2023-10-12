Miss Saigon Pho & Bar 920 N State St
Food
Starters
Pot Stickers
Chicken Wings
Chicken Nuggets
French Fries
Edamame
Coconut Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and savory coconut sauce.
Deep Fried Calamari
Fried calamari served plain or spicy
Rocket Shrimp
Five shrimp, wrapped in wonton wrapper and deep fried. Served with our house made sweet and sour sauce.
Rainbow Veggie Spring Rolls
Three veggie rolls with red and yellow bell peppers, carrots, red cabbage, asparagus. Served with our house made peanut sauce.
Fried Catfish
Six pieces of crispy catfish fillet.
Fried Butterfly Shrimp
Six pieces of crispy butterflied shrimp. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, sweet and sour sauce, or peanut sauce.
Spring Rolls w/ BBQ Meat
Three fresh spring rolls with your choice of meat, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house made sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls
Three fresh spring rolls with steamed chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodle, letttuce, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house made peanut sauce.
Egg Rolls
Three deep fried rolls with vermicelli noodles, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and your choice of protein. Served with our house made sweet and sour sauce.
Miso Soup
Jalapeno Poppers
Crab Cakes
Fried Mushrooms
Shrimp Tempura
Salmon Mahi Mahi Balls
Cream Cheese Wontons
Salads
Pho
12. Beef Meatball
Beef meatballs, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made beef broth.
13. Rare Beef
Slices of rare beef, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro and our house made beef broth.
14. Special Beef
Rare beef, beef meatballs, well done beef, beef flank, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made spicy beef broth
15. Spicy Beef Noodle
Rare beef, well done beef, beef flank, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made spicy beef broth.
16. Seafood Noodle
Combination of scallop, calamari, shrimp, and imitation crab, mixed with rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made chicken broth.
17. Vegetarian
Tofu, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, celery, cabbage, zucchini, green and white onions, rice noodles, cilantro, and our house made vegetable broth.
18. Plain
Rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and your choice of house made broth.
Wonton Soup
Egg noodles, carrots, chicken dumplings, green and white onions, and our house made chicken broth
Sweet and Sour Soup
Salmon, shrimp, mushrooms, tomato, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, in our house made sweet and sour broth.
11. Chicken Noodle
Slices of chicken breast, rice noodles, green and white onion, cilantro, and our house made chicken broth.
Vermicelli Bowls
Standard Bowl
Cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, chopped peanuts, green onions, and your choice of protein. Served with our house made fish sauce.
Eggroll Bowl
Three egg rolls (Pork or Veggie), on top of cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrots, chopped peanuts, cucumbers, green onions. Served with your choice of our house made sauces
Fried Tofu Bowl
Fried tofu, two veggie eggrolls, cold vermicelli noodles,lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, fried and green onions, and chopped peanuts. Served with our house made potsticker sauce.
Miss Saigon Bowl
Cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, chopped peanuts, fried and green onions, one egg roll, two grilled shrimp, and your choice of protein.
Rice Plates
Grilled Meat over Rice
Choice of protein over rice. Served with a house salad.
Miss Saigon Rice Plate
Choice of protein over rice with pork egg roll, three grilled shrimp, and an over easy egg. Served with a house salad.
Fried Rice
Rice, peas, and carrots, tossed together in the wok with your choice of protein.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Rice, peas, and carrots, tossed together in the wok with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, and baby corn.
Combination Fried Rice
Rice, peas, and carrots, tossed in the wok with a combination of chicken, shrimp, imitation crab, and calamari.
Stir Fry
Dancing Beef
Cubes of filet mignon wok tossed with bell peppers, white and green onions, and a pepper vinegar sauce. Served over a bed of white rice.
Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms, and onions tossed in a savory sauce. Served over a bed of white rice.
Dancing Beef Chow Mein
Chow Mein/Fun
Vegetable Chow Mein
Stir fried egg noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, and zucchini
Miss Saigon Chow Mein
Stir fried egg noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and a combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and imitation crab.
Chow Mein with Meat
Stir fried egg noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and your choice of protein.
Vegetable Chow Fun
Stir fried rice noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, and zucchini.
Miss Saigon Chow Fun
Stir fried rice noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and a combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and imitation crab.
Chow Fun with Meat
Stir fried rice noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and your choice of protein.
Curry
Green Curry
Your choice of protein, onions, carrots, and our mild green curry sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Yellow Curry
Your choice of protein, onions, carrots, and our medium yellow curry sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Red Curry
Your choice of protein, onions, carrots, and our spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of rice.
Specials
Banh Mi
Vietnamese deli meat, pate, roasted ground pork, crisp pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonnaise all on a freshly toasted baguette. Served with your choice of meat.
Claypot Salmon
Fresh salmon cooked in a savory sauce and topped with pepper and green onions. Served with a side of rice.
Claypot Catfish
Fresh catfish cooked in a savory sauce and topped with pepper and green onions. Served with a side of rice.
Shrimp and Chicken Chow Mein
Thicker egg noodles tossed in the wok with shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, and thai basil.
Crispy Chow Mein
Crispy egg noodles topped with chicken, shrimp, and mixed veggies.
Steak and Lobster
Ribeye steak and lobster tail served with a side of rice an a house salad.
Fish & Chips
Sushi
Nigiri/Sashimi
Tamago
Japanese Rolled Egg
Inari
Tofu pocket stuffed with rice.
Ikura
Large fish eggs
Tobiko
Small fish eggs
Monk
Fish liver
Hokaido
Scallop
Albacore
Maguro
Bluefin Tuna
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Sake
Salmon
Jutoro
Salmon Belly
Chutoro
Tuna Belly
Unagi
7 Piece
11 Piece
15 Piece
Sushi
Kappa Roll
Cucumber
Mushroom Roll
Tempura mushrooms and cucumber
Avocado Roll
Tekka Roll
Tuna
California Roll
Imitation crab and avocado.
Super California Roll
Real crab and avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon and avocado topped with siracha and siracha mayo.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with siracha and siracha mayo
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail and avocado topped with siracha and siracha mayo