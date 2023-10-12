Food

Starters

Pot Stickers

$11.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Chicken Nuggets

$12.99+

French Fries

$9.99

Edamame

$6.99

Coconut Shrimp

$20.99

Deep fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and savory coconut sauce.

Deep Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fried calamari served plain or spicy

Rocket Shrimp

$9.99

Five shrimp, wrapped in wonton wrapper and deep fried. Served with our house made sweet and sour sauce.

Rainbow Veggie Spring Rolls

$9.99

Three veggie rolls with red and yellow bell peppers, carrots, red cabbage, asparagus. Served with our house made peanut sauce.

Fried Catfish

$12.99

Six pieces of crispy catfish fillet.

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

Six pieces of crispy butterflied shrimp. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, sweet and sour sauce, or peanut sauce.

Spring Rolls w/ BBQ Meat

Spring Rolls w/ BBQ Meat

$9.99

Three fresh spring rolls with your choice of meat, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house made sweet and sour sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.99

Three fresh spring rolls with steamed chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodle, letttuce, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house made peanut sauce.

Egg Rolls

$9.99

Three deep fried rolls with vermicelli noodles, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and your choice of protein. Served with our house made sweet and sour sauce.

Miso Soup

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Crab Cakes

$9.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Shrimp Tempura

$12.99

Salmon Mahi Mahi Balls

$20.99

Cream Cheese Wontons

$12.99

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

8. Cucumber Salad

$12.99

9. House Salad

$5.95

7. Cabbage Salad

$13.95

Sashimi Salad

$16.99

Poke Salad

$17.99

Pho

12. Beef Meatball

$13.99+

Beef meatballs, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made beef broth.

13. Rare Beef

13. Rare Beef

$13.99+

Slices of rare beef, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro and our house made beef broth.

14. Special Beef

$15.99+

Rare beef, beef meatballs, well done beef, beef flank, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made spicy beef broth

15. Spicy Beef Noodle

15. Spicy Beef Noodle

$15.99+

Rare beef, well done beef, beef flank, rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made spicy beef broth.

16. Seafood Noodle

$15.99+

Combination of scallop, calamari, shrimp, and imitation crab, mixed with rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and our house made chicken broth.

17. Vegetarian

$15.99+

Tofu, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, celery, cabbage, zucchini, green and white onions, rice noodles, cilantro, and our house made vegetable broth.

18. Plain

$10.99+

Rice noodles, green and white onions, cilantro, and your choice of house made broth.

Wonton Soup

$16.99

Egg noodles, carrots, chicken dumplings, green and white onions, and our house made chicken broth

Sweet and Sour Soup

$24.99

Salmon, shrimp, mushrooms, tomato, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, in our house made sweet and sour broth.

11. Chicken Noodle

$13.99+

Slices of chicken breast, rice noodles, green and white onion, cilantro, and our house made chicken broth.

Vermicelli Bowls

Standard Bowl

$14.99

Cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, chopped peanuts, green onions, and your choice of protein. Served with our house made fish sauce.

Eggroll Bowl

$14.99

Three egg rolls (Pork or Veggie), on top of cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrots, chopped peanuts, cucumbers, green onions. Served with your choice of our house made sauces

Fried Tofu Bowl

$14.99

Fried tofu, two veggie eggrolls, cold vermicelli noodles,lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, fried and green onions, and chopped peanuts. Served with our house made potsticker sauce.

Miss Saigon Bowl

$17.99

Cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, chopped peanuts, fried and green onions, one egg roll, two grilled shrimp, and your choice of protein.

Rice Plates

Grilled Meat over Rice

$14.99

Choice of protein over rice. Served with a house salad.

Miss Saigon Rice Plate

$17.99

Choice of protein over rice with pork egg roll, three grilled shrimp, and an over easy egg. Served with a house salad.

Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice, peas, and carrots, tossed together in the wok with your choice of protein.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice, peas, and carrots, tossed together in the wok with zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, and baby corn.

Combination Fried Rice

$17.99

Rice, peas, and carrots, tossed in the wok with a combination of chicken, shrimp, imitation crab, and calamari.

Stir Fry

Dancing Beef

$21.99

Cubes of filet mignon wok tossed with bell peppers, white and green onions, and a pepper vinegar sauce. Served over a bed of white rice.

Vegetable Stir Fry

$16.99

Broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms, and onions tossed in a savory sauce. Served over a bed of white rice.

Dancing Beef Chow Mein

$29.99

Chow Mein/Fun

Vegetable Chow Mein

$17.99

Stir fried egg noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, and zucchini

Miss Saigon Chow Mein

$19.99

Stir fried egg noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and a combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and imitation crab.

Chow Mein with Meat

Chow Mein with Meat

$17.99

Stir fried egg noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and your choice of protein.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$17.99

Stir fried rice noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, and zucchini.

Miss Saigon Chow Fun

$19.99

Stir fried rice noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushrooms, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and a combination of chicken, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and imitation crab.

Chow Fun with Meat

$17.99

Stir fried rice noodles, broccoli, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, celery, baby corn, zucchini, and your choice of protein.

Curry

Green Curry

$19.99

Your choice of protein, onions, carrots, and our mild green curry sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Yellow Curry

$19.99

Your choice of protein, onions, carrots, and our medium yellow curry sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Red Curry

$19.99

Your choice of protein, onions, carrots, and our spicy red curry sauce. Served with a side of rice.

Specials

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$9.99

Vietnamese deli meat, pate, roasted ground pork, crisp pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonnaise all on a freshly toasted baguette. Served with your choice of meat.

Claypot Salmon

$17.99

Fresh salmon cooked in a savory sauce and topped with pepper and green onions. Served with a side of rice.

Claypot Catfish

$17.99

Fresh catfish cooked in a savory sauce and topped with pepper and green onions. Served with a side of rice.

Shrimp and Chicken Chow Mein

$17.99

Thicker egg noodles tossed in the wok with shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, and thai basil.

Crispy Chow Mein

$19.99

Crispy egg noodles topped with chicken, shrimp, and mixed veggies.

Steak and Lobster

$45.00

Ribeye steak and lobster tail served with a side of rice an a house salad.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Sushi

Nigiri/Sashimi

Tamago

$5.99

Japanese Rolled Egg

Inari

$5.99

Tofu pocket stuffed with rice.

Ikura

$5.99

Large fish eggs

Tobiko

$5.99

Small fish eggs

Monk

$5.99

Fish liver

Hokaido

$5.99

Scallop

Albacore

$5.99

Maguro

$5.99

Bluefin Tuna

Hamachi

$5.99

Yellowtail

Sake

$5.99

Salmon

Jutoro

$7.99

Salmon Belly

Chutoro

$15.99

Tuna Belly

Unagi

$5.99

7 Piece

$17.99

11 Piece

$25.99

15 Piece

$35.99

Sushi

Kappa Roll

$5.99

Cucumber

Mushroom Roll

$9.99

Tempura mushrooms and cucumber

Avocado Roll

$6.99

Tekka Roll

$7.99

Tuna

California Roll

California Roll

$10.99

Imitation crab and avocado.

Super California Roll

$11.99

Real crab and avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.99

Salmon and avocado topped with siracha and siracha mayo.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.99

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with siracha and siracha mayo

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$11.99

Yellowtail and avocado topped with siracha and siracha mayo

Jalapeno Hamachi Roll

$10.99

Philly Roll

$10.99

Super Veggie Roll

$10.99

Hawaii Roll

$11.99

Deep Fried Philly Roll

$13.99

Deep Fried California Roll

$13.99

Lion King Roll

$17.99

Firebomb

$11.99

49'er Roll

$16.99

Spider Roll

$14.99

Rainbow Roll

$17.99

Rock N' Roll

$11.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.99

Caterpillar Roll

$16.99

Miss Saigon Roll

$15.99

Dynamite Roll

$15.99

Cherry Blossom

$19.99

Tiger Shrimp Roll

$16.99

MEX Shrimp Roll

$16.99

Dragon Roll

$16.99
Spicy Dragon Roll

Spicy Dragon Roll

$16.99

Kings Roll

$16.99

Queen Bay Roll

$19.99

Lobster Roll

$22.99

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Mini Cheese Cake

$5.99

Beverages

Roy Rodgers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.99

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea Pot

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Canned Soda

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Mex Coke

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Bar Drinks

Beer

805

$6.00

2 Towns Cosmic

$6.00

Ace Guava Cider

$6.00

Ace Mango Cider

$6.00

Beatbox

$6.00

Beerlao

$6.00

Boochcraft

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Eel River Blond

$6.00

Golden State

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Kawaba

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Lag Hoppy Refresher

$6.00

Leo

$6.00

Michlob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Racer 5

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Tall Gowans

$6.00

Tecate Ulta

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Sapporo

$13.00

Boozy Boba

$8.50

Michelada

$7.50

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Hen House

$6.00

All the Juice

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Great White

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Kirin

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

New Glory Keylime Goose

$6.00

New Glory Gummy Worm

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Pliny

$7.50

Racer 5

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Scrimshaw

$6.00

SN Bigfoot

$6.00

SN Hazy

$6.00

SN Pale Ale

$6.00

SN Summerfest

$6.00

Wine

Bliss Cab

$9.00+

Bliss Rose

$9.00

Blue Quail Sauv

$10.00+

Bonanza Cab Sauv

$11.00

Coastal Ridge Sauv

$9.00

Cesar Toxqui Ruthless Red

$12.00

Chardon Rose

$14.00

Enotria Arneis

$9.00

Husch Chenin Blanc

$9.00+

Husch Gewurtraminer

$9.00

Husch Pinot Noir

$9.00

JFJ Dry Champagne

$10.00

Margaret Chardonnay

$9.00

McNab Ridge Pesca Doice

$9.00

Mia Bia Chardonnay

$9.00

Mia Bia Petite Sirah

$9.00

Parducci Cab

$9.00

Parducci Sangiovese

$9.00

Paul Dolan Cab

$9.00

Roederer

$22.00+

Salmon Creek Cab

$9.00

Shannon Ridge Petite

$10.00

Snowline Riesling

$9.00

Stella Rose Moscato

$9.00

Testa Black

$9.00

Testa Coro Mendo

$9.00

Testa White

$10.00+

Veuve de Vernay Brut Rose

$9.00

Corkage

$14.99

Sake

Awa Yuki Sparkling Sake

GEKKEIKAN SAKE BLACK & GOLD

HAKUTSURU Excellent Junmai Sake

$14.00

Hakutsuru junmai draft sake namachozo

HAKUTSURU SAKE SHO-UNE Junmai Dai Ginjo

$20.00+

Hakutsuru Sayuri nigori sake

Hakutsuru superior sake junmai ginjo

$12.00+

Kobe sake gingo style

Kunizakari nigori cup

Onikoroshi

$12.00

Perfect snow

$11.00

Sho chiku Bai nigori 375

$20.00

Sho chiku Bai nigori 750ml

$30.00

Sho chiku Bai nigori creme de sake

$11.00

Tozai living jewel junmai

Yaegaki sake junmai

$20.00

Hot Sake

$10.00

Liquor

Capt Morgan

$11.00

Trader Vic's

$9.00

Bacardi 8yr

$9.00

Bacardi 1.75

$11.00

Hana Bay

$9.00

Cruzan 151

$9.00

Well

$9.00

Myers Rum

$11.00

Malibu

$9.99

Capt Morgan

$15.00

Trader Vic's

$16.00

Bacardi 8yr

$15.00

Bacardi 1.75

$20.00

Hana Bay

$16.00

Cruzan 151

$15.00

Bartons Rum

$15.00

Myers Rum

$20.00

Hornitos

$11.00

818 Repo

$15.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

Hornitos Ultra

$21.00

Hornitos Blanco

$9.00

La Adilita

$13.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Clase Azul Plato

$38.00

Patron El Alto

$42.00

El Tesoro

Avion 44

$33.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Prospero Repo

$18.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Well

$9.00

Sombra Mezcal

$13.00

Volcan Repo

$20.00

Volcan Crisalino

$23.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Don Julio 70

$23.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Caza Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

Volcan Repo

$36.00

Volcan Crisalino

$42.00

Patron

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$88.00

Don Julio 70

$42.00

Cazadores Repo

$22.00

Caza Blanco

$22.00

Cas Amigos Blanco

$29.00

Cas Amigos Repo

$32.00

Cas Amigos Anejo

$32.00

Hornitos

$20.00

818 Repo

$27.00

818 Blanco

$24.00

Herradura Ultra

$38.00

Hornitos Blanco

$15.00

La Adelita

$24.00

Clase Azul

$80.00

Clase Azul Plato

$74.00

Patron El Alto

$76.00

El Tesoro

Avion 44

$60.00

Don Julio Primavera

$58.00

Don Camilo Anejo

$56.00

Prospero Repo

$33.00

Don Julia Repo

$31.00

El Jimador

$17.00

Montezuma

$17.00

Sombra Mezcal

$24.00

Fireball

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$21.00

Glenlivet

$19.00

Basil Haydon

$18.00

Old Smuggler

$9.00

Bulliet

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Kessler

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Howlers Head

$9.00

Markers Mark

$12.00

Jameson Black

$14.00

Toki Suntory

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kirkland Irish

$14.00

Charbay Dbl & Twisted

$15.00

Low Gap Bourban

$23.00

Roe & Coe Irish

$10.00

Dickel Bourbon

$9.00

Legent Bourbon

$12.00

Mendo Spirits

$13.00

Martell VSOP

$14.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Kikori

$13.00

Redwood Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Oban 14

$28.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Kirkland 12yr

$17.00

Cebon XO

$27.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$39.00

J&B Scotch

$10.00

Well

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.99

Johnny Walker Black

$38.00

Glenlivet

$35.00

Basil Haydon

$33.00

Old Smuggler

$17.00

Bulliet

$20.00

Bulliet Rye

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$20.00

Crown Apple

$20.00

Crown Royal

$19.00

Jim Beam

$17.00

Kessler

$17.00

Seagrams 7

$17.00

Knob Creek

$22.00

Howlers Head

$17.00

Makers Mark

$33.00

Jameson Black

$36.00

Toki Suntroy

$20.00

Jameson

$18.00

Kirkland Irish

$25.00

Charbay Dbl & Twisted

$27.00

Low Gap Bourbon

$42.00

Roe & Coe Irish

$18.00

Dickel Bourbon

$15.00

Legent Bourbon

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$44.00

Mendo Spitits

$24.00

Martell VOSP

$29.00

Courvoisier

$24.00

Remy Martin VOSP

$29.00

Kikori

$24.00

Redwood Rye

$27.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$33.00

Oban 14

$51.00

Hennessey VOSP

$47.00

Kirkland 12yr

$31.00

Cebon XO

$49.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$130.00

J&B Scotch

$18.00

Quality House Whiskey

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Aviation

$11.00

Russell Henry

$15.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Ada Lovelace

$13.00

Roku

$10.00

Square One

$12.00

Tangueray

$10.00

Little River

$13.00

Well

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$22.00

Aviation

$20.00

Russell Henry

$27.00

Beefeaters

$16.00

Ada Lovelace

$24.00

Roku

$18.00

Square One

$22.00

Tangueray

$18.00

Little River

$24.00

Seagrams

$17.00

Grey Goose

$14.99

Skyy

$9.00

South Fork

$9.00

Haku

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Blue Ice

$9.00

Blue Eddy

$9.00

Well

$9.00

Gray Goose

$31.00

Skyy

$16.00

South Fork

$26.00

Haku

$26.00

Titos

$18.00

Stoli

$20.00

Kettle One

$20.00

Blue Ice

$16.00

Blue Eddy

$16.00

Gilbys

$16.00

Common Cocktails

Mojito

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Mule

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Green Tea

$12.00

AMF

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Basil Julep

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$13.00

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Cocktail

$10.99

Cosmopolitan

$11.99

Mojito

$12.99

Mai Tai

$12.99

Irish Car Bomb

$13.99

Signature

Sake Bomb

$9.00

Cucumber Cooler

$12.00

Saigon Sidecar

$14.00

Angels Teardrop

$12.00

Devils Promise

$12.00

Mexican Candy

$12.00

Summer Night

$12.00

Thai Chi

$12.00

Sides

Side of Pork

$6.00

Side of Beef

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

White Rice

$5.00

Fried Rice

$7.00

Noodles

$3.00

Vegetables

$5.00

Soft Tofu

$3.00

Fried Tofu

$5.00

Over Easy Egg

$2.00

One Eggroll

$3.50

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Sauce

$1.00

Side of Broth

$5.99