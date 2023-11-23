Miss Toya's Southern Bar SE New
Food
Starters
- Southern Wings$15.00
Choice between Fried or Grilled. Marinated in our Southern Seasoning Blend Flavors: Garlic Parmesan, Hot Lemon Pepper, Mumbo, Hot Honey-Old Bay
- Bayou Rolls$16.00
Diced Chicken Peppers And Cheese Wrapped In A Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper Served With A Remoulade Aioli.
- Spinach Dip$11.00
Creamy Spinach and Three Cheese Dip Served With Fresh Flour Tortilla Chips Add Crab Meat +6
- Southern Devil Eggs$13.00
Sweet Relish, Spice Eggs Topped With Fried or Blackened Shrimp and Cajun Honey Drizzle
- Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls$16.00
Flank Steak, Onions, Peppers, and Cheese Blend Fried Golden Brown served with Spicy Kechup
- Salmon Bites$15.00
Fresh Salmon Fried and tossed in our Hot Honey Sauce
- Garlic Mussles$15.00
Fresh Steamed Mussels Cooked in a Creole Seafood Broth
- Gumbo with Grill Cheese$18.00
Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, and Chicken simmered in a Cajun Seafood Broth, topped with Rice Served with Grilled Cheese
- Stuffed Shrimp$17.00
Deep Fried Shrimp Stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab served over a bed of Corn Jalapeño Succotash served with a House Aioli
- Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
Battered Cornmeal Green Tomatoes Served with a Creole Aioli Add Crab Meat +6
Entrees
- Miss Toyas Famous Fried Chicken$23.00
1/2 chicken Marinated in Southern Seasoning Blend, Fried Golden, Served with Mac and Cheese and Sweet Potatoes
- Smothered Chicken$23.00
1/2 Chicken marinated in Cajun and Herb Seasonings. Smothered with Gravy Served with Mash Potatoes and Broccolini
- Cajun Seafood Lasagna Pasta$40.00
Shrimp, Crab Meat, and a Crableg over a bed of Creamy Cajun Pasta
- Salmon$30.00
Pan Seared Salmon topped with Creamy Creole Sauce Served with Fried Rice and Broccolini Try Stuffed with Crab Meat +$10 Upgrade to Seafood Fried Rice +$7
- Southern Catfish Dinner$25.00
Freshly Battered Catfish Fried Golden, served with Mac and Cheese and Collard Greens
- Louisiana Pasta$25.00
Onions, Peppers, and Tomatoes in a rich Creamy Cajun Alfredo topped with Blackened Chicken
- Shrimp And Grits$26.00
Creole Garlic Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Corn Sauteed over a bed of Cheesy Grits Add Crab Meat +$10
- Wing dinner$22.00
7 Fried Golden Wings, served with your choice of two sides.
- Smothered Pork Chops$24.00
Fried Pork Chops Smothered with Gravy Served with Mash Potatoes and Collard Greens
- Caribbean Lamb Chops$35.00
- Crab Cake$40.00
Fried Jumbo Lump Crab Cake over Creole Aioli. Served with Corn Succotash and Sauteed Spinach
- Jambalaya$26.00
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Onions, and Peppers in a Seafood Tomato Stew over Rice
- Oxtail Dinner$35.00
Southern-style Stewed oxtails served with Collard Greens and White Rice
Sandwiches
Sides
Desserts
Salad
Drinks
Liquor
- 1800 Coconut$13.00
- 1800 Silver$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$26.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Casamigos Mezal$22.00
- Casmigos Reposado$22.00
- Espolon$13.00
- Milagro Blanco$17.00
- Monte Alban Silver$10.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Patron Reposado$22.00
- Lemon Drop Upcharge$3.00
- Patron Anejo$25.00
- Don Julio Primavera$30.00
- Don Repo$18.00
- Grey Goose$18.00
- Titos$14.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Well Vodka$10.00
- Stolichanaya$10.00
- Ciroc$15.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Lemon Drop Upcharge$3.00
- Martini Upcarge$3.00
- Hennessy VS$15.00
- Dusse$18.00
- Remy VSOP$18.00
- Grand Marnier$16.00
- Courviosier$15.00
- Barcardi$10.00
- Barcardi Superior$12.00
- Captain Spice Rum$12.00
- Malibu Rum$11.00
- Meyers Dark Rum$12.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Rum Punch Upcharge$3.00
- Campari$12.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Crown Royal Apple$13.00
- Crown Royal Peach$13.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$13.00
- Jack Daniels$13.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Johnny High Rye$14.00
- Johnny Walker Black Label$16.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Basil Hayden$20.00
- Laphroig 10 Years$18.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$20.00
- Bombay Saphire$14.00
- Hendrix$16.00
- Nolet Gin$14.00
- Tanqueray$16.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Empress Gin$18.00
- Bullet Bourbon$12.00
- Bullet Rye$12.00
- Uncle Nearest$16.00
- Woodford Reserve$22.00
- Makers Mark$16.00
- Sagamoore Rye$10.00
- Amaretto$13.00
- Choc Cream$13.00