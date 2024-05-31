Miss Toya's Southern Kitchen - Laurel 14700 Baltimore Ave,
Food
Starters
- Southern Wings$15.00
Choice between Fried or Roasted . Marinated in our Southern Seasoning Blend Flavors: Carolina Gold, Mambo, Salt N Pepper, Honey Tabasco Lemon Pepper.
- Southern Devil Eggs$7.00
Sweet Relish, Spice Eggs Topped With Fried or Blackened Shrimp and Cajun Honey Drizzle
- Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls$15.00
Flank Steak, Onions, Peppers, and Cheese Blend Fried Golden Brown served with Spicy Kechup
- Salmon Bites$15.00
Fresh Salmon Fried and tossed in our Hot Honey Sauce
- Spinach Dip$11.00
Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, and Chicken simmered in a Cajun Seafood Broth, topped with Rice Served with Grilled Cheese
- Stuffed Shrimp$17.00
Deep Fried Shrimp Stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab served over a bed of Corn Jalapeño Succotash served with a House Aioli
- Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
Battered Cornmeal Green Tomatoes Served with a Creole Aioli Add Crab Meat +6
- Southern Grilled Oyster$17.00
- Seafood Basket$17.00
- Seafood Rolls$16.00
- Jerk Chicken Rolls$14.00
Entrees
- Miss Toyas Famous Fried Chicken$23.00
1/2 chicken Marinated in Southern Seasoning Blend, Fried Golden, Served with Mac and Cheese and Sweet Potatoes
- Loaded Seafood Pasta$40.00
Shrimp, Crab Meat, and a Crableg over a bed of Creamy Cajun Pasta
- Salmon$28.00
Pan Seared Salmon topped with Creamy Creole Sauce Served with Fried Rice and Broccolini Try Stuffed with Crab Meat +$10 Upgrade to Seafood Fried Rice +$7
- Southern Catfish Dinner$25.00
Freshly Battered Catfish Fried Golden, served with Mac and Cheese and Collard Greens
- Blacked Chicken Pasta$26.00
Onions, Peppers, and Tomatoes in a rich Creamy Cajun Alfredo topped with Blackened Chicken
- Shrimp And Grits$26.00
Creole Garlic Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Corn Sauteed over a bed of Cheesy Grits Add Crab Meat +$10
- Wing dinner$22.00
7 Fried Golden Wings, served with your choice of two sides.
- Smothered Pork Chops$24.00
Fried Pork Chops Smothered with Gravy Served with Mash Potatoes and Collard Greens
- Caribbean Lamb Chops$35.00
- Crab Cake$40.00
Fried Jumbo Lump Crab Cake over Creole Aioli. Served with Corn Succotash and Sauteed Spinach
- Jambalaya Pasta$26.00
Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Onions, and Peppers in a Seafood Tomato Stew over Rice
- Oxtail Dinner$35.00
Southern-style Stewed oxtails served with Collard Greens and White Rice
- Roasted Southern Chicken$23.00
- Fried Branzino$34.00
- Gumbo$25.00
- Catfish and Grits$25.00
Sandwiches
- Miss Toyas Smash Burger$17.00
Smashed Patties, topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fried Egg, and Mambo Sauce served with Fries
- Miss Toyas Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttered Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Cheese, Flash Fried Chicken tossed w/Honey Garlic Butter, Served with Fries.
- Salmon BLT$19.00
- Catfish Sandwich$17.00
Sides
- Cajun French Fries$5.00
- Mac And Cheese$8.00
- Seafood Mac And Cheese$12.00
- Corn Bread$6.00
- Collard Greens$7.00
- Seafood Fried Rice$15.00
- Sweet Potatoes$7.00
- Broccolini$7.00
- Ceasar Salad$7.00
- Corn Succotash$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Sautéed Spinach$7.00
- Fried Rice$7.00
- Sauces
- Fried Cabbage$7.00
- Grits$4.00
- crab fries$15.00
- white rice$3.00