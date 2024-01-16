Miss Chickpeas Cafétal
Featured Items
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.50
- Cinnamon rolls$3.50
- "Queso con Loroco" Pupusa
Organic corn masa stuffed with housemade "mock"zarella (contains cashews) and loroco (flowerbuds native to El Salvador and high in vitamins) and griddled! Served with pickled cabbage, tomato salsa, and a small side of plantain chips. Gluten free but cooked on shared griddle with gluten products$4.75
FOOD
Savory
- Cup Of Soup- moong dal$6.25
- Bowl of Soup - moong dal$9.50
- Balsamic Beet Entree Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing$10.25
- Balsamic Beet Side Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, v feta, balsamic dressing$6.25
- Green Apple House Entree Salad
Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, and poblano lime dressing$9.75
- Green Apple Salad Side Salad$6.25
- Caesar Salad Entree Salad$9.50
- Caesar Side Salad
Organic romaine, diced tomato, avocado, green apple, radish, and poblano lime dressing$6.25
- Half Off Bowl Of Soup-$3.75
- Chips And Salsa
Bag of plantain chips and 4 oz of homemade salsa$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- 16 Oz Salsa$7.25
- Extra Salsa (1 Oz)$1.00
- Extra Tortillas$1.50
- Extra Salad Dressing-Small$0.50
- Extra Salad Dressing- Large$0.75
- Side Of Beans$1.50
- Side Of Rice$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- Side Of Potatos$3.00
- better then boullon$13.99
- Papa Soyrizo kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Papa Ranchera kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pizza Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Spinach Pesto Alfredo Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Tofu Scramble Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Ham And Cheese Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bean & Cheese Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Broccoli And Cheese Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chickpea Pot Pie Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Tofu Kolache$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Bean And Cheese$3.25
- Half Off Papa Soyrizo$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Eggplant Kolache$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- half off zuchini kolache$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Sweet
- Strawberry$3.75
- Vanilla Funfetti$3.75
- Red Velvet$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Raspberry$3.75
- Ube$3.75
- Hazelnut Chocolate$3.75
- Hostess$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Sprinkle$3.75
- carrot cupcake$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- lemon lavender w blueberry jam$3.75
- Pistachio Raspberry$3.75
- italian creme$3.75
- biscoff$3.75
- coconut creme cupcake$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- pudding cup double chocolate$4.50
- Schnickers Bar$5.00
- Gansito Bar$5.00
- ugly cupcakes!!$1.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mixed berry Toaster$5.50
- Lemon Blueberry Toaster$5.50
- Peach Crumble Toaster$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Toaster$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Maple Brown Sugar Toaster$5.50
- Half Off Choco Toaster$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off maple brown sugar toaster$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- half off mixed berry toaster$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off peach crumble toaster$3.25
- Halff Off lemon blueberry toaster$3.25
- National Donut day$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- half off strawberry toaster$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- small toaster- cherry limeadeOUT OF STOCK
- Orange Cranberry Scone$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry scone$3.25
- Strawberry Lemonade scone$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Espresso Scone$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- half off pina colada$1.63OUT OF STOCK
- half off chocolate espresso scone$1.63OUT OF STOCK
- half off orange cranberry scone$1.63OUT OF STOCK
- half off blueberry scone$1.63OUT OF STOCK
- half off strawberry lemonade scone$1.63
- Raspberry Almond Croissant$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Hazelnut Choco Croissant$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Almond Croissant$4.50
- Plain Croissants$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeño Popper Turnover$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off chocolate croissant$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- half off Almond Croissants$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Plain Croissants$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off chocolate hazelnut Croissant$2.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Raspberry Almond Croissant$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pistacio Raspberry Croissant$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Berry Muffin$3.50
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Half Off Blueberry Muffin$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Bannana Choco Chip Muffin$1.75
- half off lemon berry muffin$1.75
- 3 pack half off muffins$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Salted Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mango White Chocolate Oatmeal Cookie$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Sugar Cookie$2.50
- Lemon Sugar Cookie$2.50
- Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off triple chocolate cookie$1.25
- Half Off mango white chicolate oatmeal Cookie$1.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Lemon Sugar Cookie$1.25OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Snickerdoodle Cookie$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off salted pecan chocolate chip Cookie$1.25
- half off almond sugar cookie$1.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Sugar Donut$3.50
- maple pecan donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry sprinkle Donut$3.50
- vanilla glaze$3.50
- chocolate sprinkle donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- strawberry glaze Donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- vanilla sprinkle donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- chocolate glaze donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Cinnamon Sugar Donut$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off strawberry sprinkle donut$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Maple Pecan Donut$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- half off strawberry glaze donut$1.75
- Caramel Pecan Sticky Bun$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Twist$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off Cinnamon Rolls$1.50
- Half Off Caramel Sticky Buns$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- 4 pack day old cinna rolls$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- 3 pack cinny bundle$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pride/Rainbow concha$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Matcha Concha$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cookies n' Creme Concha$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- chai concha$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- half off black tea concha$1.75
- Funfetti celebration concha$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- half off concha$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- Half Off strawberry swirl Concha$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- half off strawberry concha$1.75OUT OF STOCK
- GF Rebel Cakebar (Chocolate Raspberry & Almond Syrup)$5.25
- GF Oreo Cream Pie$5.00
- GF Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.00
- Strawberry Mango cheesecake$6.75
- Gf\SoyFree Cheezcake- Mixedberry Vanilla$6.75
- GF Chocolate chip cookie$3.75
- GF chocolate bento cake$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- GF strawberry bento$40.00OUT OF STOCK
- gf chocolate cupcake$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gf Red Velvet Cupcake$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cheezecake$6.75
- Gf lemon lavender blueberry cupcake$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gf\SoyFree Cheezcake- Strawberry Vanilla$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- GF/SF Cheezcake- Lemon Blueberry$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- gf strawberry w strawberry cupcake$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- gf boston cream cupcake$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- gf cookies and creme cupcake$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- tiramisu cake slice$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Day Old GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50OUT OF STOCK
- GF Chocolate Mix Berry cake$50.00OUT OF STOCK
Pupusas
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sammy$7.25
- Breakfast Burrito
Toasted tortilla, tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, shredded v cheddar, v bacon, romaine$11.25
- Sweet Potato Hash$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Salvadorian Breakfast Plate
A Salvadoran style breakfast! Flavorful veggie tofu scramble, smashed black beans, roasted potatoes, pan griddled sausage, 2 handmade corn tortillas, and salsa$12.75
- Soyrizo Tofu Scramble Plate
Cheesy soyrizo tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, 2 homemade corn tortillas, roasted potatoes, smashed beans, salsa$11.25
- Breakfast Tofu Scramble Croissant$10.50
Sandwiches
- Torta de Jamón
House made bolillo filled with smashed pinto beans, shredded lettuce, slices tomato, avocado, griddled vegan housemade seitan ham, and veganaise. Served with plaintain chips and salsa$13.00
- Pan sin Pollo
House made bolillo filled with cabbage slaw, slow roasted marinated jackfruit(contains sesame and peanuts), cucumber, tomato, radish, watercress, and veganaise. Served with plantain chips and salsa$14.25
- Pollo Guisado/ Roasted No Chickn sandwich
Homemade bolillo topped with smashed avocado, stewed jackfruit, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and veganaise. Served with plantain chips and homemade salsa$12.50
- Veggie Burger
Multigrain bun, vegetable patty, v mayo, fyh american cheese, pickles, spinach, tomato, avocado. Served with plantain chips and salsa.$11.50
- El Cubano
Homemade soft roll, griddled v ham, shredded eggplant "barbacoa", melted smoked v Gouda, fresh pickles, Dijon mustard, veganaise$13.50
- Ham and Cheeze Croissant
Buttery croissant, grilled v ham, melted v american cheese, romaine, tomato, black garlic veganaise$12.00
- Avocado Croissant
Buttery croissant, sliced avocado, tomato, microgreens, salt & pepper, black garlic veganiase$12.00
Specialty Plates
- Mexican Huarache
Large organic non gmo corn tortilla topped with smashed beans, stewed zucchini, griddled homemade mockzarella cheeze, cucumber, radish, veganaise, and avocado. Served with red salsa and plantain chips$12.50
- Quesadilla
locally made flour or heirloom corn tortillas stuffed with our homemade v mozzarella (contains cashews) cheese and filling of choice$10.50
DRINK
Organic Coffee and tea drinks
- Organic ruta maya Drip (12 oz)$3.25
- Organic Ruta Maya drip (16oz)$3.50
- Latte$5.25
- Americano 12oz$4.50
- Americano 16oz$5.50
- Espresso Shot$0.75
- Cortado
Iced latte with 3 shots of espresso!$2.50
- Cappucino$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- London Fog$4.75
- 12 Oz Oat/ Almond Milk$3.50
- 12 Oz Soy Milk$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.75
- Matcha Latte$5.75
- Masala chai latte(caffeine free)$5.75
- Blue Moon(butterfly pea flower latte)(caffeine free)$5.75
- Pink Moon (Caffeine Free- Beet Root, Rose Water, Cardamom)$5.75
- Golden Milk Latte(anti inflammatory turmeric latte)(caffeine free)$5.75
- lemonade$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Black Tea$4.50
- Strawberry Limeade$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pineapple Turmeric Bliss$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Kensington Gardens Tea$4.50
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
- horchata$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Canned/ Bottled Drinks
- Apple Izze$2.50
- Clementine Izze$2.50
- Mango Izze$2.50
- Peach Izze$2.50
- Grapefruit Izze$2.50
- Strawberry Izze$2.50
- Topo Chico$2.99
- Boxed Water$3.00
- Coconut Water$3.00
- Pineapple Coconut Water$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Coconut Water$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry Bliss Unity
- Citrus Sunshine Unity
- Tropical Paradise Unity
- Olipop Vintage Cola$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Olipop Classic Root Beer$3.00OUT OF STOCK