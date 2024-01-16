Mission Cantina
Botanas/Snacks
- Chips & Cantina Salsa$6.00
Our fresh house-made spicy tomato salsa served with tortilla chips.
- Cantina Nachos$15.00
Corn chips, cheese and black beans piled high and oven baked, served on a hot comal with pico de gallo, crema fresca and jalapeño slices.
- Cantina Guacamole$9.00
House-made guacamole, crafted from crushed avocados, cilantro, lime, onion, and serrano chiles. Served with our freshly made chips and cantina salsa.
- Alitas de Pollo$14.00
Eight chicken wings, flash-fried & tossed in out house-made spicy alitas (wing) sauce - served with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce.
- Cantina Bean Dip$8.00
Spicy garlic and cheese pinto bean dip, served with fresh cantina chips.
- Fire Dusted Calamari$11.00
Fried calamari in a spicy fire-dusted breading with dipping sauce.
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Three bubbling hot cheeses, roasted garlic, sautéed onion, jalapeño and red pepper and roasted corn, served with a basket of chips
- Chorizo Jalapeños$11.00
Grilled jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Garnished with chimichurri and crema fresca.
- Esquites$9.00
Grilled corn, red peppers, poblano peppers, mixed with mayo, tajin, lime, cliantro and cotija cheese
Sopa y Ensaladas
- Ensalada del Mar$17.00
Spicy cantina camarones served with mixed greens, tomatoes, pepitas, jicama, pineapple salsa and champagne-orange vinaigrette.
- Pozole Sopa$8.00+
Traditional heart pork roja stew made with hominy and spices, served with radishes, cabbage and our signature chili oil.
- Ensalada de Carne Asada$19.00
Grilled marinated carne asada* steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans and roasted corn salsa, and bleu cheese vinaigrette
- Ensalada de Pollo$16.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our signature alitas (wing) sauce, mixed greens, bacon, jicama, black bean and roasted corn salsa, and creamy avocado-poblano dressing.
- Ensalada Pequeña$9.00
Our little green salad - mixed greens topped with comatoes, corn, jicama, red onion escabeche and pepitas.
Entradas
- Carne Asada$24.00
Our marinated 8oz carne asada* steak plato - served with a grilled jalapeño, red rice, refried beans, warm flour tortillas and chimichurri sauce.
- Fajitas$19.00
Sautéed vegetable medley with your choice of protein, served on a sizzling hot comal with three tortillas, pico de gallo, mixed greens, guacamole, crema fresca, black beans and rice.
- Spicy Pineapple Cantina Camarones$21.00
Grilled shrimp with our signature pineapple, coconut milk and pepper sauce - served with flour tortillas, sautéed veggies and red rice.
- Mission Quesadillas$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and cheese. Served with your choice of roja or tomatillo verde sauce and crema fresca, rice, and black or refried pinto beans.
- Carne Asada Quesadillas$19.00
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled marinated carne asada* steak, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and cheese, served with black bean salsa, roja sauce and crema fresca rice, and black or refried pinto beans
Tacos
- Al Pastor Tacos$17.00
Two marinated pork tacos topped with diced red onions, pineapple, cilantro, avocado-jalapeño salsa, lime-served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Pollo Tacos$16.00
Two grilled chicken with avocado-poblano slaw, radishes and jalapeño slices - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black beans or refried pinto beans.
- Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Two grilled marinated carne asada steak tacos, topped with diced fresh onion and cilantro - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Barbacoa Tacos$18.00
Three corn tortillas dipped in roja sauce, filled with traditional barbacoa beef, grilled cripsy, topped with carmelized onions and cilantro - served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos$17.00
Tequila citrus shrimp with avocado poblano slaw, jalapeño - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Sweet Potato Tacos$15.00
Sweet potato, bell peppers, caramelized onions, chipotle-dressed greens, topped with cotija cheese, pico de gallo and crema fresca - served on corn tortillas with rice and choice of black or refired pinto beans.
- Carnitas Tacos$17.00
Pork carnitas topped with red onion escabeche, cilantro, crema fresca, and lime - served on corn tortillas
Burritos
- Mission Burrito$17.00
Our classic burrito - stuffed with your choice of protein: pollo (chicken), carnitas (pork), chorizo, vegan chorizo or sweet pappas, sautéed veggies, rice, cheese - topped with chile roja sauce, crema, pico de gallo; served with black beans.
- California Burrito$18.00
Our California-style burrito-stuffed with your choice of protein: carne asade, (steak), spicy alitas (wings), pescade (fish) pollo (chicken), carnitas (pork), chorizo, vegan chorizo or sweet papas, french fries, guacamole, cheese and crema, wrapped in a massive tortilla.
Enchiladas
- Pollo Verde Enchiladas$17.00
Two of our popular shredded chicken and green chile enchiladas, topped with tomatillo verde sauce, cheese, crema and pico de gallo - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Sweet Potato Enchiladas$16.00
Sweet potatoes, roasted red bell pepper, caramelized onion, topped with our house-made mole, guacamole and crema fresca - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Carnitas Enchiladas$18.00
Two traditional pork carnitas enchiladas with habanero-orange roja sauce, cheese, crema and red onion escabeche - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
- Barbacoa Enchiladas$17.00
Barbacoa beef, roasted bell peppers, cheese, our house made mole, crema, black bean and roasted corn salsa - wrapped in flour tortillas, served with rice and choice of black or refried pinto beans.
Para los Niños (Kid's)
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
Two niño sized burritos filled with black beans and jack cheese - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips.
- Chips & Cheese$5.00
Corn chips topped with melted cheese.
- Chicken Tacos$7.00
Two shredded chicken soft-shell tacos with cheese and mixed greens - served with fruit garnish and a side of corn chips.
- Koko's Beans & Rice Bowl$7.00
Red rice, black beans and corn, topped with jack cheese.
- Cora's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Melted jack cheese inside flour tortillas with a fruit garnish
Lados/Sides
- Chips$3.50
- Side Red Rice$4.00
- Guacamole$5.00+
- N/C Chips Refill
- Black Beans$4.00
- Refried Beans$4.00
- Sautéed Veggie Mix$7.00
- Side Crema$1.50
- Side Avocado Slices$2.50
- Side Pico$2.50
- Side Salsa$2.50
- Jalapeno Avo Salsa$1.75
- Side Slaw$2.00
- Mole$2.50
- Grilled Jalapeno$3.00
- Chili Oil$0.50
- Salsa Verde$0.99
- Salsa Roja$0.99
- Salsa Mole$1.00
- Avo-Poblano Dressing$0.99
- Chipotle Dressing$0.99
- Champange-Orange Dressing$0.99
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.99
- Consomme$2.00
- BBQ Sauce$2.00
- Side Corn$2.00
Postres/Dessert
- Our Famous House-Made Flan$8.00
Our creamy flan topped with fresh whipped cream.
- Churros$8.00
Classic Mexican flash-fried pastry, dusted with cinnamon sugar - served with Mission's HUSKY horchata ice cream.
- Deep Fried Ice Cream$9.00
Mission's HUSKY horchata ice cream rolled in cinnamon corn flakes - flash fried and served on a crispy flour tortilla wtih chocolate drizzle
- Ice Cream$4.00+
Horchata or Mexican Chocolate
- Tres Leches$6.00