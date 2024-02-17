Mission Coffee 222 South Wayne AVE
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Revive
Pink Lemonade Revive
Pink Lotus is crafted with nature's elite "adaptogenic" botanicals, guava, tart cherry and raspberry superfruits with natural caffeine from green coffee…
Liquid Gold Revive
Gold Lotus is the gold standard for plant-based energy drinks, featuring gold geisha coffee fruit (cascara)
Numi Assorted Teas
Breakfast Blend
Caffeine: High Featuring subtle floral notes and a robust tea flavor, this Numi organic breakfast blend tea awakens the senses for a total tasting experience. This tea combines malty Assam, robust Ceylon, and brisk Chinese Keemun with floral Darjeeling for a complex blend of black teas.
Chamomile Lemon
Numi combines fine Egyptian chamomile blossoms with Australian lemon myrtle leaves for a sweet organic brew that imparts lingering calm.
Earl Grey
Caffeine: High Numi ages organic Assam with real bergamot–an aromatic Italian orange–for several weeks to make this bright, balanced black tea. Each sip brings a robust flavor with subtle citrus notes.
Mission Coffee 222 South Wayne AVE Location and Ordering Hours
(540) 943-4193
Open now • Closes at 3PM