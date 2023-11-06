Mission Picnic
- Custom Sandwich$5.50
- San Franciscan$13.50
smoked pastrami, slow roasted turkey, melted provolone, crunchy lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard on white roll
- Planter (vgn)$12.00
garlic turmeric hummus, avocado, charred red pepper, arugula, cucumber, sprouts, toasted seeds on wheat roll
STORE
BREAKFAST
- Bodega BEC Roll$9.50
fried egg, applewood bacon, melted cheddar, garlic aioli on kaiser roll
- Breakfast Burrito$10.50
scrambled eggs, soyrizo, crispy hashbrowns, melted cheese, grilled peppers, sour cream, salsa in flour tortilla
- Loaded Lox Bagel$14.00
wild smoked salmon, garlic herb schmear, capers, cucumber, tomato, red onion on everything bagel
ARGENTINIAN EMPANADAS
SANDWICHES
- Mission Cheesesteak$13.50
slow roasted beef, melted cheddar, peppers and onions, arugula, secret sauce on white roll
- BBQ Chicken$13.00
barbeque chicken, melted pepperjack, arugula, tomato, charred onion, pickles, garlic aioli on ciabatta roll
- ABLT$13.00
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, crisp lettuce, garlic aioli on ciabatta
- Capri (veg)$12.50
fresh mozz, pesto, charred red pepper, arugula, garlic red wine vin on ciabatta
- Cranturkey$12.50
slow roasted turkey, swiss, sprouts, leaf lettuce, mayo, cranberry compote on wheat roll
- Hot Salumi$13.00
hot coppa, salame, mortadella, provolone, crunchy lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, mustard, spicy giardiniera on white roll
- New Yorker$13.50
slow roasted beef, swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, horseradish cream on kaiser roll
- Picnic Club$13.50
grilled chicken salad, applewood bacon, sharp cheddar, leaf lettuce, pickles, tomato on ciabatta roll
- Pollo Pesto$13.00
grilled chicken, local goat cheese, classic pesto, tomato, arugula, aioli on ciabatta roll
- Turkey Avocado$13.00
- Loaded Lox$14.00
- Black Forest$13.00
SALADS
- Classic Cobb$14.00
grilled chicken, smoked bacon, seven minute egg, blue cheese, avocado, cherry tomato, spring mix, romaine with champagne vin
- Beets & Berries (veg)$12.50
roasted beets, fresh berries, local goat cheese, shaved fennel, toasted walnuts, spring mix, arugula with balsamic vin
- Garden Goddess (veg)$12.50
baby rainbow carrots, cauliflower, avocado, watermelon radish, cucumber, toasted seeds, romaine, spring mix with green goddess dressing
- Kale Caesar$11.50
shaved parm, white anchovies, watermelon radish, fried capers, toasted bread, baby kale, romaine with caesar dressing
- Little Greens (vgn)$4.00
spring mix, cucumber, lemon vin
SIDES
DRINKS
- Bottled Water$1.50
crystal geyser 500ml
- Sparkling Water$2.50
san pellegrino sparkling water 500ml
- Can Spindrift$2.00
- Coke Can$2.00
coca cola 355ml
- Diet Coke Can$2.00
diet coca cola 355ml
- Limonata Can$2.00
san pellegrino lemon soda 355ml
- Rossa Can$2.00
san pellegrino blood orange soda 355ml
- Mex Coke Bottle$3.00
'hecho en mexico' premium coca cola 375ml
- Ginger Beer Bottle$3.00
reed's extra craft ginger beer 355ml
- Kombucha Bottle$4.00
health-ade bubbly probiotic drink 475ml
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Iced Tea$2.50
tejava unsweetened black tea 355ml
- Hot Drip Coffee$3.00
Proyecto Diaz Coffee
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50Out of stock
Proyecto Diaz Coffee
- Yerba Mate$3.50
BEER & WINE
CATERING
Breakfast
- Coffee Service$35.00
Proyecto Diaz Coffee
- Juice Service$25.00
- Bernal Breakfast$125.00
choice of eggs, proteins, breakfast potatoes, toasts, and fruit or salad (10p minimum)
- Artisan Pastries (vg)$50.00
assorted croissants, buns, swirls
- Bagel Bar (vg)$45.00
a dozen bagels, choice of fixings, proteins, spreads
- Applewood Bacon$30.00
twenty thick cut strips
- Scrambled Eggs$35.00
twenty cage free eggs made to order
- Oatmeal (v)$45.00
organic oats, soymilk, brown sugar, cinnamon, honey, dried berries, pecan crumbles
- Yogurt Parfait Bar (vg)$55.00
greek yogurt, granola, honey, berries
- Fresh Fruit Bowl (v)$35.00
- Chicken Apple Sausage$25.00
Packages
- Golden Gate Picnic$175.00
- Dolores Picnic$155.00
ten half sandwiches, specialty salad bowl, one side
- Sandwich Bar$13.50
DIY sandwich bar complete with an assortment of gourmet rolls, meats, cheeses, fixings and spreads (10p minimum)
- Salad Bar$14.00
DIY salad bar complete with an assortment of greens, proteins, veggies, and dressings (10p minimum)
- Lunch Box$16.50