Mission Taco Joint - Town and Country 1000 Woods Mill Road
THE FOOD
Need Silverware?
For the Table
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
- Queso Con Chorizo$8.00
Cheese dip spiked with Mexican cerveza, chile serrano, and house made chorizo sausage. Comes with Chips
- Guacamole & Chips$8.00
Smashed avocado seasoned with lime and sea salt; topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco (V)
- Dip Trip$14.00
Fire roasted poblano, hand smashed guacamole, queso con cerveza and sea salted tortilla chips
- Side Chips$1.00
- Chicken Flautas$11.00
Crisp flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, corn, and chihuahua cheese; served with ancho bbq sauce and Mexican crema
- Mexican Street Corn Fritters$8.00
Topped with queso fresco and garlic lime aioli (V)
- Beef Empanadas$9.00
Three flaky empanadas filled with shredded beef, Chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo; served with mango-hop-anero aioli and guacamole
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, chile crusted potato fries, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Crisped flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, chipotle grilled chicken, ancho BBQ sauce, roasted corn and pico de gallo; served with cilantro crema
- Mushroom Quesadilla$12.00
Crisped wheat tortilla with melted Chihuahua and goat cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, roasted poblano and pico de gallo; drizzled with cilantro crema (V)
Taco Twins
- Two Spicy Chorizo Tacos$7.50
House made chorizo sausage, grilled pineapple pico, avocado, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro-lime crema, on corn tortillas (Gulten free)
- Two Carne Molida Tacos$7.50
Ground beef & pinto bean mix, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapenos, flour tortilla
- Two Portobello Tacos$8.00
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
- Two Fried Fish Tacos$8.00
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
- Two Grilled Fish Tacos$8.00
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
- Two Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos$9.00
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
- Two Carne Asada Tacos$9.00
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
- Two Hot Fried Chicken Tacos$8.00
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
- Two Soft Tacos$8.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
- Two Yucatecan Pork Tacos$7.50
Achiote roasted pork shoulder, pineapple pico, avocado serrano sauce and habanero pickled onions on a corn tortilla (GF)
- Two BBQ Chicken Tacos$7.00
Grilled chipotle chicken, Oaxaca cheese, ancho BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, on a corn tortilla
- Two BLT Tacos$8.00
Beer battered habanero bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on flour tortilla.
Taco Trips
- Three Spicy Chorizo Tacos$11.25
House made chorizo sausage, grilled pineapple pico, avocado, pickled jalapeño, and cilantro-lime crema, on a corn tortilla (Gulten free)
- Three Carne Molida Tacos$11.25
Ground beef & pinto bean mix, queso con cerveza, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, crispy jalapenos, flour tortilla
- Three Portobello Tacos$12.00
Wood-fire grilled portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, crispy onions, arugula, smashed black beans, and chipotle aioli, on a corn tortilla (Vegetarian)
- Three Fried Fish Tacos$12.00
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
- Three Grilled Fish Tacos$12.00
Wood-fire grilled tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco on a corn tortilla. (Gluten Free)
- Three Habanero Shrimp Tacos$13.50
Beer battered shrimp, red cabbage slaw, fresh mango salsa, smashed avocado, and mango-hop-anero aioli, on a corn tortilla.
- Three Carne Asada Tacos$13.50
Wood-fire grilled flank steak, baby arugula, queso fresco, and avocado serrano sauce , on a corn tortilla (Gulten Free)
- Three Hot Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
- Three Soft Tacos$12.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
- Three Yucatecan Pork Tacos$11.25
Achiote roasted pork shoulder, pineapple pico, avocado serrano sauce and habanero pickled onions on a corn tortilla (GF)
- Three BBQ Chicken Tacos$10.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, Oaxaca cheese, ancho BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, on a corn tortilla
- Three BLT Tacos$12.00
Beer battered habanero bacon, chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on flour tortilla.
Burritos
- South Beach$12.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro rice, smashed black beans, Chihuahua cheese and chipotle aioli; topped with guacamole
- Chorihuevo$12.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, chile crusted potatoes, queso, pico de gallo and avocado serrano sauce; served with roasted poblano salsa
- Cali Burrito$11.00
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, smashed black beans, lettuce, vegan cheese, guacamole, and chile de arbol salsa; wrapped in a wheat tortilla (VE)
- The Brah'rito$13.00
Shredded beef birria, pork belly carnitas, chile crusted potato fries, smashed black beans, and Chihuahua cheese; topped with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Three Little Piggies$13.00
Slow roasted pork, pork belly carnitas, spicy chorizo, queso, smashed black beans, cilantro rice, pickled onion, and ancho bbq sauce
Tortas
Sides
- Street Corn "Off the Cob"$5.00
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
- Refried Black Beans$4.00
Pureed black beans with epazote; topped with queso fresco (GV)
- Cilantro Rice$3.00
Simmered in vegetable stock with cilantro and lime (GVE)
- Chile Crusted Potato Fries$5.00
Served with chipotle baja sauce (V)
- Ranchero Salad$8.00
Crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled corn, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, pork belly carnitas, tortilla strips, and Chipotle Ranch dressing.
For Kids
Desserts
Online Extras
- Poblano Salsa (Daily)$2.00
*does not come with chips
- Hot Salsa (Daily)$2.00
*does not come with chips
- Side Queso$4.00
*does not come with chips
- Small Guacamole$3.00
*does not come with chips
- Pico$0.50
- Crema$0.50
- MTJ Taco Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Aioli$0.50
- 4 Hands Hop-Anero Aioli$0.50
- Chipotle Aioli$0.50
- Ancho Agave$0.50
- Avocado Serrano$0.50
- Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette$0.50
- Cilantro Crema$0.50
- 3 Corn Tortillas$1.00
- 3 Flour Tortillas$1.00
Mission Hot Sauce Bottles
THE DRINKS
Margaritas
- Mission Margarita$10.00
Our award winning take on the world’s most popular cocktail! 100% blue agave Blanco tequila, lime, orange, and agave.
- Strawberry Margarita$11.00
Flavored version of our classic margarita.
- Pineapple Margarita$11.00
Flavored version of our classic margarita.
- Mango Margarita$11.00
- Jamaica Margarita$11.00
Flavored version of our classic margarita.
- Mezcal Margarita$12.00
A smokey margarita for the adventurous soul. Banhez mezcal, blanco tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave
- Spicy Margarita$10.00
A SPICY version of our Mission margarita. 100% blue agave blanco tequila, lime juice, fresh jalapeños, dry orange curacao and agave
- Frozen Margarita$10.00
Refreshing, slushy version of our Mission margarita! 100% blue agave blanco tequila, lime juice, orange juice and agave *flavor with one of our daily selections of aguas frescas + $1
- Smuggler's Blues$11.00
Our signature take on a tropical frozen margarita House made frozen margarita, strawberry-pinapple agua fresca and coconut syrup
- Mango Pitcher$42.00
Bulk Cocktails
- Mission Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)$32.00
Our House Made Mission Margaritas TO GO! Yes that's right the Alcoholic Mission Margarita Jugs are Back!
- Flavored Margarita (32oz - Serves 4)$34.00
Serves 4! 100% blue agave tequila, lime juice, dry orange curacao and agave with the addition of your choice of auguas frescas!
- Zombie (32oz - Serves 3)$35.00
Classic tiki cocktail… beware of the Zombie. White rum, dark rum, overproof rum, citrus juice, Falernum, house made grenadine, cinnamon syrup and bitters.
- 64oz Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mix$30.00
Have your own Tequila or want it Virgin? We've got you covered with our Non-alcoholic Mission Margarita Mix! (64oz)
Canned Beer
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Busch (16oz)$4.00Out of stock
- Boulevard SW BLVD$7.00
- 4 Hands State Wide$7.00Out of stock
- Quirk Strawberry Lemon & Basil Seltzer$7.00
- Logboat High Tide$7.00Out of stock
- Main & Mill Green Chile Ale$7.00
- Stone Buenaveza$5.00Out of stock
- 4 Hands Contact High$7.00Out of stock
- Busch lite (16oz)$5.00