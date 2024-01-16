Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Mission Bay, FL
Food Menu
Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch
- Cheese Pizza$14.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
- Bella Margherita$16.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
- Pepperoni$15.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- Mushrooms$16.99
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
- Hawaiana$16.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
- Matteo$17.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Red Onions
- Meat Lovers$17.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo Sausage, Salami Calabrese
- Federica$17.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Kalamata Black Olives
- Sausage Pizza$16.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage
- Vittoria$17.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil
- Alessandra Jalapeno$17.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño
- Riccardo$17.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Fresh Roasted Pepper Puree, Zucchini
- Daniele$19.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil
- Maria$19.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch
- Star Luca$19.99
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Italian Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Fresh Basil
- Star Michele$18.99
🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers
- Star Laina$18.99
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Extra Ricotta, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Garlic And Oregano
- Star Beckham$19.99
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil
- Star Carlos$19.99
Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
- Marco$19.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
- Claudio$19.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side
- Elisa$19.99
🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil
- Coffee Paolo$19.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami Calabrese, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee
Antipasti & Burrata Bar
- Caprese$13.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread
- Burrata$15.99
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes. Served With Focaccia Bread
- Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze$16.99
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze. Served With Focaccia Bread
- Burrata & White Truffle Oil$17.99
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil. Served With Focaccia Bread
- Burrata e Crudo$18.99
Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto di Parma. Served With Focaccia Bread
Calzones
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Azzurra Salad$11.99
Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes
- Greta$12.99
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
- Sabrina Salad$12.99
Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan
- Sonia Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives
- Laura Salad$15.99
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad
Create Your Own Salad
Small Pizzas 8 Inch
- Small Calzone Giorgio$10.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Roasted Pepper Puree, Spinach, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Basil
- Small Calzone Onju$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil
- Small Alessandra Jalapeno$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Avocado, Jalapeño
- Small Bella Margherita$10.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil
- Small Coffee Paolo$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami
- Small Daniele$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil
- Small Elisa$10.99
🌱 Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Natural Honey, Black Pepper, White Truffle Oil
- Small Federica$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives
- Small Hawaiana$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple
- Small Cheese Pizza$7.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
- Small Maria$10.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
- Small Matteo$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions
- Small Meat Lovers$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Spanish Chorizo Sausage, Salami Calabrese
- Small Mushrooms$8.99
🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms
- Small Pepperoni$8.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- Small Riccardo$10.99
🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Spinach, Fresh Roasted Pepper Puree, Zucchini
- Small Sausage$8.99
- Small Vittoria$10.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Italian Parmesan, Fresh Basil
- Small Nutella$7.99
Wine & Beer
Red Bottle
Italian Beers
Sparkling Bottle
White Bottle
Mister O1 Items
- Mister O1 Truffle Oil 100ML$17.99
- MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML$15.99
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml$11.99
- Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml$11.99
- Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil$29.99
- Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar$18.99
- Stracciatella$10.99
Fresh Buratta Stracciatella Cheese. Ingredients: Pasteurized Whole Milk, Rennet, Cream, Salt - No Preservatives