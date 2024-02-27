Online Ordering Available More
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
Beverages
Non-Alcohol Drinks
- 20oz Bottle Soda$2.50
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Woodstock Draft Root Beer$2.99
- Coffee$2.25
- Diet Moxie$1.99
- Diet Pepsi$1.99
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Draft Rootbeer Growler$14.00
- Ginger Ale$1.99
- Juice$2.25
- Lemonade$1.99
- Milk$1.99
- Mountain Dew$1.99
- Moxie$1.99
- Orange Soda$1.99Out of stock
- Pepsi$1.99
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Starry$1.99
- Soda Water$1.99
- Sweet Tea$2.25Out of stock
- Tea$1.99
- Water
- Rasp Tea$1.99
- Hot Apple Cider$3.00
- Cocoa$2.99
- Iced Coffee$2.99
- Can Soda$2.00
- Mocktail$3.00
Food
Appetizers
- Burnt Ends$10.50
- Chicken Bites$9.50
- Fry Platter$13.00
- Loaded Fries$10.50Out of stock
- Piggy Tots$11.00
- Pork Rinds$8.00
- Potachos$10.95
- Skillet Poutine$11.00
- Sliders$8.00+
- Stuffed Jalapeños$9.00+
- Wings$9.00+
- Pickle Fries$8.75
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
- Large Armadillo Eggs$13.00Out of stock
- Small Armadillo Eggs$10.00Out of stock
BBQ Sauce
Desserts
Burgers, Sandwiches & What Not
Youngins Vittles
Sides
- BBQ Peach Beans$4.00
- Brunswick Stew$5.00
- Corn Bread$1.50
- Corn on the Cob$2.00Out of stock
- Dee's Chip 1gal Zip Lock$9.00Out of stock
- Grilled
- French Fries$5.00
- Garlic Toast$1.50
- Gravy 4oz$2.00
- Homemade Chips$4.00
- Mashed Potato$4.00
- Plain Mac N Cheese$5.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Regular Mac N Cheese$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Slider Buns$5.00
- Spicy Waffle Fries$5.00
- Summer Slaw$4.00Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Carrots$4.00
- Sweet Butter$0.50
- Hand cut Fries$6.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Scoop Fries$6.00
- 4oz Queso$4.00
- Corn$5.00
Soup/Salad
Specials
- Piggy Mac Cups$11.50
- Buffalo Chicken Bites$9.50
- Soup Of The Day
- Single Zippy Smash Melt$13.95
- Double Zippy Smash Melt$15.95
- Prime Rib Sandwhich$16.75
- Smokehouse Flatbread$14.95
- Pork Pie Dinner$15.95
- Brisket Shepards Pie$16.95Out of stock
- Chicken Finger Platter$16.95
- Add BLT$8.00
- Add Grilled Chz$8.00
- Side Mac N Cheese (Pint)$10.00
- Side Summer Slaw (pint)$9.00
- Side Potato Salad (Pint)$9.00
- Side Mashed Potato (Pint)$10.00
- Side BBQ Beans (Pint)$10.00
- Jalapeno Sausage-1 lb. (Sides Not Included$22.00
- Pulled Pork -(Sides Not Included)$16.00+
- RIBS-Full Rack (Sides Not Included)$29.00
- RIBS-Half Rack (Sides Not Included)$14.50Out of stock
- Half Smoked Chicken (Sides Not Included)$11.50Out of stock
- Turkey (1 Pound) (Sides Not Included)$18.00Out of stock
- Turkey (1\2 Pound) -(Sides Not Included)$12.00
- Brisket -(Sides Not Included)$18.00+
- Mac n Cheese (half pan)$50.00Out of stock
- Pork Pie$18.00
- Pan Of Cornbread$35.00Out of stock
- Cauliflower Bites$9.00Out of stock
- pint veg$10.00
Smokehouse Sandwiches
BBQ Platters\Beyond Pit
- Brisket Dinner$21.50
- Pulled Pork Dinner$18.50
- Half Chicken Dinner$17.50
- Ribs$16.50+
- Jalapeno/Cheddar Sausage Dinner$17.50
- Smoked Turkey Dinner$17.50
- Combo of 2$22.50
- Combo of 3$23.50
- Meal for 2$58.50
- Meal for 4$112.50
- Filet Steak Tips$19.50+
- Bacon Wrapped Filet$29.00
- Meatloaf$17.50
- Mac-N-Cheese Dinner$15.00
- Grilled Or Fried Chicken Dinner$18.50
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$22.50
- Rib Eye$25.95
- NY Strip (12 oz.)$20.95
