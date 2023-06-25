Mitten Raised East Lansing
Popular Items
O.G Cinny Rolls
A perfect swirl of cinnamon & spices, wrapped in a simply soft pastry. Topped with our handmade cream cheese frosting.
One Dozen Cookie Box
12 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*
Half Dozen Cookie Box
6 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*
Assorted Boxes
Donut Boxes
Cookie Boxes
Treat Boxes
Breakfast Pastries
Muffins
Scones
Cinny Treats
Coffee Cake
Cookies, Bars, Cookie Sandwiches
Cookies
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie
Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!
M&M Cookie
A sweet vanilla cookie base stuffed and topped with M&Ms.
Party Animal Cookie
This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving Birthday cake sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!
Almond Joy Cookie
Coconut, almonds, and chocolate in one delicious cookie!.Gluten free!
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.
Camp-Out
Cheesecake cookie with chocolate chips, oreo, marshmallows, and topped with a Hershey bar!
Biggie Smalls
Our Fudgey Brownie cookie filled with M&M's, topped with Chocolate fudge with BIG and SMALL M&M's
Bohemian Raspberry
Chocolate pudding cookie with Chocolate Chips stuffed with Chocolate Raspberry cups. **Pre-Order Item**
Special- Salted Double Chocolate
special cookie, flavors rotate to keep it fun :) Stop in and check out what we created!
STUFFED COOKIE!
Cookie Sandwiches
Snickerdoodle
2 soft & chewy cinnamon cookies filled with cinnamon vanilla frosting.
Unicorn Dreams
2 funfetti cookies filled with sweet vanilla frosting.
Cookie Monster
2 blue vanilla cookies filled with vanilla frosting, edible cookie dough chunks, sprinkles and chocolate drizzle.
PB Flutter
2 vanilla chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla frosting, peanut butter cup crumbles, and peanut butter & chocolate drizzles.
Cider Mill
Frosting, baked apples, and decadent caramel all sandwiched between two chewy apple cider cookies.
Main Squeeze
White Chocolate chip pudding cookie filled with Lemon Curd and Raspberry preserves
Chow Down
Cookies 'n' Cream cookie stuffed with Nutella, Red Velvet Nutella PUPPY CHOW and Vanilla frosting
Nash Bash
2 classic M & M Cookies stuffed with vanilla frosting, homemade fudge brownies and swirled with Chocolate fudge!
The Banger
2 Pudding cookies swirls with chocolate chips and Chocolate shavings, stuffed with Brown Butter, Heath Toffee Candy and Chocolate fudge
Twixster
Chocolate Pudding cookie stuffed with Vanilla cream, Twix pieces and caramel!
Bars & Other Treats
Zoey Bar
Fudgy brownie with chocolate chip cookie crumbles, named after the most playful, fun-loving Mitten Raised pup, Zoey!
Peanut Butter M&M Bar
Peanut butter blondie stuffed with mini M&M's and chocolate chips.
Vegan Bar
Naturally sweetened Maple Peanut Butter & oat bar, with a hint of coconut. Perfect vegan treat!
Seasonal Bar- Lemon Berry
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bar
Oh-Do Brownie
Oreos and Cookie dough on top of a fudgey brownie
Holy Grail Brownie
Fudgey Brownie stuffed with Peanut Butter Cups, topped with Vanilla frosting, Peanut Butter and MORE Peanut Butter cups
Cookies 'n' Cream Bar
Cookies n Cream Blondie Bar stuffed with Hersheys cookies n cream bars, Oreos and chocolate chips
Candyland Bar
Funfetti cake bar with white chocolate, golden Oreos and topped with sprinkles
Everything but the kitchen sink Blondie
everything BUT our kitchen sink Blondie bar!
Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie
Fudgey brownie stuffed with Mint Oreos topped with Mint frosting and Andes mint pieces
Bueno Bar
Fudgey Brownie and Edible Cookie dough sandwich stuffed with Kinder Bueno Bars, Nutella and Vanilla Frosting
Raspberry Crumb Bar
Raspberry crumb bar with White Chocolate short dough crust.
Mitten Raised Puppy Chow
JOE DIRT
Merch
Apparel
Accessories
CAKES
Funfetti PARTAY
6" Funfetti PARTAY
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 8-10 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" Funfetti PARTAY
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 16-18 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" Funfetti PARTAY
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 25-30 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl
6" Cookie Butter Cinny Swirl
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
For the love of Chocolate
6" For the love of Chocolate
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" For the love of Chocolate
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" For the love of Chocolate
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
Parent Trap
6" Parent Trap
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" Parent Trap
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" Parent Trap
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**