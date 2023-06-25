Mitten Raised East Lansing

Popular Items

O.G Cinny Rolls

$4.00

A perfect swirl of cinnamon & spices, wrapped in a simply soft pastry. Topped with our handmade cream cheese frosting.

One Dozen Cookie Box

$30.00

12 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Half Dozen Cookie Box

$15.00

6 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Assorted Boxes

Donut Boxes

Half Dozen Donut Box

$15.00

6 assorted donuts! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

One Dozen Donut Box

$30.00

12 assorted donuts! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Cookie Boxes

Half Dozen Cookie Box

$15.00

6 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

One Dozen Cookie Box

$30.00

12 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Treat Boxes

Half Dozen "Trust Us" Box

$24.00

6 assorted cookie sammies and bars! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

One Dozen "Trust Us" Box

$48.00

12 assorted cookie sammies and bars! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Breakfast Pastries

Muffins

Mitten Raised fresh baked from scratch daily specialties that you wont find elsewhere.

Baker's Choice Muffin

$3.00

Let us surprise you with our freshly baked muffin of the day! Flavors rotate each week.

Scones

Made Fresh Daily. Traditional English Treat that pairs swimmingly with a spot o' tea, or tastes swell with cup o' Joe.
Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Try one of owner Katie's favorites! A soft & pillowy vanilla scone with just enough chocolate chips to feel like dessert for breakfast.

Baker's Choice Scone

$3.50

Trust us! This scone flavor rotates each week, but you'll never be disappointed in the Baker's Choice!

Cinny Treats

O.G Cinny Rolls

$4.00

A perfect swirl of cinnamon & spices, wrapped in a simply soft pastry. Topped with our handmade cream cheese frosting.

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cookies, Bars, Cookie Sandwiches

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

$2.50

Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!

M&M Cookie

$2.50

A sweet vanilla cookie base stuffed and topped with M&Ms.

Party Animal Cookie

$2.50

This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving Birthday cake sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!

Almond Joy Cookie

$2.50

Coconut, almonds, and chocolate in one delicious cookie!.Gluten free!

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.50

Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.

Camp-Out

$2.50

Cheesecake cookie with chocolate chips, oreo, marshmallows, and topped with a Hershey bar!

Biggie Smalls

$2.50

Our Fudgey Brownie cookie filled with M&M's, topped with Chocolate fudge with BIG and SMALL M&M's

Bohemian Raspberry

$2.50

Chocolate pudding cookie with Chocolate Chips stuffed with Chocolate Raspberry cups. **Pre-Order Item**

Special- Salted Double Chocolate

$2.50

special cookie, flavors rotate to keep it fun :) Stop in and check out what we created!

STUFFED COOKIE!

$4.50

Cookie Sandwiches

Snickerdoodle

$4.50

2 soft & chewy cinnamon cookies filled with cinnamon vanilla frosting.

Unicorn Dreams

$4.50

2 funfetti cookies filled with sweet vanilla frosting.

Cookie Monster

$4.75

2 blue vanilla cookies filled with vanilla frosting, edible cookie dough chunks, sprinkles and chocolate drizzle.

PB Flutter

$4.75

2 vanilla chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla frosting, peanut butter cup crumbles, and peanut butter & chocolate drizzles.

Cider Mill

$4.75

Frosting, baked apples, and decadent caramel all sandwiched between two chewy apple cider cookies.

Main Squeeze

$4.75

White Chocolate chip pudding cookie filled with Lemon Curd and Raspberry preserves

Chow Down

$4.75

Cookies 'n' Cream cookie stuffed with Nutella, Red Velvet Nutella PUPPY CHOW and Vanilla frosting

Nash Bash

$4.75

2 classic M & M Cookies stuffed with vanilla frosting, homemade fudge brownies and swirled with Chocolate fudge!

The Banger

$4.75

2 Pudding cookies swirls with chocolate chips and Chocolate shavings, stuffed with Brown Butter, Heath Toffee Candy and Chocolate fudge

Twixster

$4.75

Chocolate Pudding cookie stuffed with Vanilla cream, Twix pieces and caramel!

Bars & Other Treats

Zoey Bar

$3.50

Fudgy brownie with chocolate chip cookie crumbles, named after the most playful, fun-loving Mitten Raised pup, Zoey!

Peanut Butter M&M Bar

$4.00

Peanut butter blondie stuffed with mini M&M's and chocolate chips.

Vegan Bar

$4.00

Naturally sweetened Maple Peanut Butter & oat bar, with a hint of coconut. Perfect vegan treat!

Seasonal Bar- Lemon Berry

$4.50

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bar

Oh-Do Brownie

$5.00

Oreos and Cookie dough on top of a fudgey brownie

Holy Grail Brownie

$5.00

Fudgey Brownie stuffed with Peanut Butter Cups, topped with Vanilla frosting, Peanut Butter and MORE Peanut Butter cups

Cookies 'n' Cream Bar

$3.75

Cookies n Cream Blondie Bar stuffed with Hersheys cookies n cream bars, Oreos and chocolate chips

Candyland Bar

$3.75

Funfetti cake bar with white chocolate, golden Oreos and topped with sprinkles

Everything but the kitchen sink Blondie

$4.00

everything BUT our kitchen sink Blondie bar!

Mint Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.50

Fudgey brownie stuffed with Mint Oreos topped with Mint frosting and Andes mint pieces

Bueno Bar

$4.50

Fudgey Brownie and Edible Cookie dough sandwich stuffed with Kinder Bueno Bars, Nutella and Vanilla Frosting

Raspberry Crumb Bar

$4.00

Raspberry crumb bar with White Chocolate short dough crust.

Mitten Raised Puppy Chow

$6.50

JOE DIRT

$4.75

Merch

Apparel

Tan Adult Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Light Gray Adult Shirt

$20.00

Dark Grey Adult Shirt

$20.00

Tan Toddler Shirt

$15.00

Light Gray Kids Shirt

$15.00

Dark Gray Kids Shirt

$15.00

Tan Baby Onesie

$15.00Out of stock

Accessories

Beanie

$20.00

Snapback Hat

$32.00
Tumbler

$25.00

Camper Mug

$12.50
Mug

$15.00

White Sticker

$1.00

Tan Sticker

$3.00

Black Sticker

$3.00

CAKES

Funfetti PARTAY

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with strawberry frosting **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
6" Funfetti PARTAY

$65.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 8-10 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" Funfetti PARTAY

$80.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 16-18 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" Funfetti PARTAY

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 25-30 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

6" Cookie Butter Cinny Swirl

$65.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

$80.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

For the love of Chocolate

6" For the love of Chocolate

$65.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" For the love of Chocolate

$80.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" For the love of Chocolate

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

Parent Trap

6" Parent Trap

$66.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" Parent Trap

$80.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" Parent Trap

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**