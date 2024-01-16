Mix Huevos
Breakfast and Lunch
Classic Breakfast
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict$17.00
Grilled ham steak
- Chicken Waffle Benedict$17.00
Fried chicken on a waffle
- Salmon Benedict$20.00
Fresh salmon fillet over warm spinach
- Bronx Benedict$17.00
Corned beef hash
- California Benedict$17.00
Avocado and tomato
- Wellington Benedict$18.00
Choice of Tri-tip or New York Steak
- Turkey Benedict$17.00
Turkey patty and tomato
- Crab Cake Benedict$17.00
Fried crab cake
- Shrimp Benedict$17.00
Grilled shrimp and onion
Skillets
- Skillet Corned Beef Hash$17.00
House made corned beef hash minced with pan-fried potato, onion and herbs. Topped with two eggs
- Spinach Scramble Skillet$17.00
Avocado, peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach and cheddar
- Sweet Potato Scramble Skillet$17.00
Eggs, minced ham, sweet peppers, sweet potato, onion and Swiss
- Three Little Pigs Skillet$18.00
Pan-fried potatoes, breakfast sausage, bacon, ham, sweet peppers, onion and cheddar topped with two eggs
- Protein Scramble Skillet$18.00
Chicken breast, scrambled egg whites, spinach and pico de gallo
Omelets
- Rancho Almaden Omelet$18.00
Chiles, onions, pinto beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo
- Monte Sereno Frittata Omelet$17.00
Italian-style omelet with minced peppers, Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Veggie Omelet$17.00
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, sweet peppers, cheddar and grilled zucchini
- Cheese Omelet$16.00
Egs, cheddar and mozzarella
- Farm Stand Omelet$18.00
Egg whites, spinach, peppers, mushrooms, tomato and cheddar
- Almost Omelet$18.00
3 egg whites, 1 yolk, diced ham, tomatoes and goat cheese
- Chile Verde Omelet$18.00
- Meat Market Omelet$18.00
Steak & Eggs
Waffles
- Combo Waffle$16.00
Eggs and choice of breakfast meat
- Cheesecake Waffle$14.00
Sweet cream cheese and sweet berry house puree
- Chicken and Waffle Sliders$17.00
Crispy chicken breast and bourbon butterscotch glaze
- À la Carte Waffle$10.00
Served with syrup and butter
- ComboCheesecake Waffle$20.00
Cheesecake Waffle with two eggs and choice of breakfast meat
- ComboChicken and Waffle$23.00
French Toast
- À la Carte French Toast$10.00
Served with syrup and butter
- Combo French Toast$16.00
Eggs and choice of ham steaks, breakfast sausage or bacon
- Churro French Toast$14.00
- ComboChurro French Toast$20.00
- Apple Raisin French Toast$14.00
Caramel sauce, apples, raisins and bourbon butterscotch sauce
- ComboApple Raisin French Toast$20.00
Pancakes
- À la Carte Pancakes$10.00
Double stack
- Combo Pancakes$16.00
Eggs and choice of ham steaks, breakfast sausage or bacon
- Berry Pancakes$12.00
Topped with house made mixed berry syrup
- ComboBerry Pancake$18.00
- Chunky Monkey Pancakes$13.00
Warm banana slices, dark chocolate chips, glazed walnuts and butterscotch syrup
- ComboChunky Monkey$19.00
Chunky Monkey Pancakes with two eggs and breakfast meat of choice
Breakfast Sides
- Country Potatoes$5.00
- Hash Browns$5.00
- CRISPY Hash Browns$5.00
- Papas Bravas$6.00
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.00
- Grapefruit Brûlée$5.00
- Fruit$5.00
- Yogurt Parfait$6.00
- Banana Bread$5.00
- Sweet Potato Hash$6.00
- Oatmeal Brûlée$5.00
- Bacon$6.00
- Pork Chops$6.00
- Ham Steaks$6.00
- Spicy Italian Sausage$6.00
- Breakfast Sausage Links$6.00
- Turkey Sausage$6.00
- 2 Eggs$5.00
- Avocado$2.00
- 2 Pankcakes$9.00
- Citrus Berry Crepes$7.50
- Chocolate Crepes$7.50
- English Muffin$3.00
- Sourdough Toast$3.00
- Wheat Toast$3.00
- Bread Pudding$7.00
- Loaf Banana Bread$14.99
- Side Corned Beef Hash$7.00
Chilaquiles
- California Chilaquiles$17.00
Jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo, house salsa and queso fresco
- Rojo Chilaquiles$17.00
Spicy red salsa, sour cream and queso fresco
- Verde Chilaquiles$17.00
Spicy salsa verde, sour cream and queso fresco
- Mole Chilaquiles$17.00
Spicy mole sauce, sour cream and queso fresco
Crepes
Salads
- Berry Apple Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, apples, strawberries, cranberries, toasted almonds, blue cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette
- Citrus Peanut Salad$18.00
Chicken over romaine lettuce, cabbage, sweet bell peppers, shredded carrots, cilantro, mango, oranges, peanuts and a soy-ginger vinaigrette topped with crispy rice noodles
- Chicken Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
Citrus chicken, goat cheese, honey roasted beets, glazed walnuts and a citrus balsamic vinaigrette
- Chicken Tortilla Salad$18.00
Romaine lettuce, chicken, avocado, cilantro, pinto beans, tomato, tortilla chips and Baja ranch dressing
- Salmon Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet over romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, red onion and Caesar dressing
- Ceasar Salad$17.00
- Spinach Shrimp Salad$18.00
Spinach, cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese crumble, balsamic dressing and red onion balsamic glaze
- HALF Berry Apple Salad$10.00
- HALF Chicken Tortilla$11.00
- HALFChicken Goat Cheese$11.00
- HALF Citrus Peanut$11.00
Burgers
- Bacon Cheese Burger$17.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Pickles
- Plain Burger$15.00
Angus beef, cheddar, lettuce and onion
- Plain Cheeseburger$15.00
- Wedge Burger$16.00
Angus beef, creamy blue cheese, tomato, bacon and onion wrapped in iceberg lettuce
- Teriyaki Burger$17.00
- Jalapeño Burger$17.00
Angus beef, Jalapeño rings, diced ham avocado, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and onion
Sandwiches
- Cambrian Club Sandwich$17.00
Chicken breast, bacon, avocado, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, cheddar, avocado, tomato, spinach on wheat
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken breast avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo
- Tri tip Steak Sandwich$19.00
- New York Sandwich$22.00
New York steak, grilled onions, cheddar, lettuce and tomato
Dessert
Drinks
Beverages
- Brunch Punch$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.25
- Orange Arnold$4.25
- Soft Drink$3.50
- Unsweetened Brewed Ice Tea$3.50
- 2% Milk Small$3.50
- Small Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.00
- Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$7.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- French Press$12.00
French Press Coffee
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.25
- 2% Milk Large$5.50
- Americano$3.50
Kids Beverages
Kids Food Menu
Kids Food
- Kids Dollar Size Pancakes$8.00
- Kids French Toast$9.00
- Kids Half Waffle$8.00
- Kids Mickey Pancakes$8.00
- Kids One Egg Cooked YOUR Way$8.00
- Kids Bacon & Egg Quesadilla$9.00
- Kids Lil' Cheese Omelet$9.00
- Kids Hamburger$9.00
- Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese With Ham$11.00
- Kids PB&J$8.00
- Kids Spaghetti With Butter$8.00
- Kids Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce$9.00
- Kids Spaghetti With Meat Sauce$9.00
- Kids Spaghetti With Alfredo Sauce$9.00
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Kids Sides
- Kids Country Potatoes$2.50
- Kids Hash Browns$2.50
- Kids Papas Bravas$3.00
- Kids French Fries$2.50
- Kids Grapefruit Brûlée$2.50
- Kids Fruit$3.00
- Kids Toast$2.00
- Kids Yogurt Parfait$2.75
- Kids Banana Bread$2.50
- Kids Sweet Potato Hash$3.00
- Kids Oatmeal Brûlée$2.50
- Kids Sliced Bacon$3.00
- Kids Pork Chop$3.00
- Kids Ham Steak$3.00
- Kids Breakfast Sausage Links(2)$3.00
- Kids Turkey Sausage(1)$3.00
- Kids Cup Of Soup$2.50
Open Items
Open Food
- Butterscotch Syrup Side$2.00
- Monkey Style$3.00
- Cheesecake Cream Side$3.00
- Strawberry Syrup$2.00
- Berry Syrup$2.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- Sliced Bananas$2.00
- Sliced Strawberries$2.00
- Chocolate Chips$1.00
- Fresh Strawberries Side$3.00
- Avocado Side$2.00
- Hollandaise Side$1.00
- Gravy Side$1.00
- Sliced Tomatoes$2.00
- Jalepeño$1.50
- Side Pico$1.00
- Side Salsa$2.00
- Burger Patty$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast$7.00
- Crispy Chicken Breast$7.00
- Grilled Onion Side$2.00
- Goat Cheese Side$2.00
- Parmesan Side$1.00
- Sour Cream Side$1.00
- Cinnamon Stick$1.00
- Banana Break Loaf$14.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$2.00
- Mozzarella$2.00
- Queso Fresco$2.00