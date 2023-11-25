Mixiote 350 Mission Street
Food
Bowls
- Rice Bowl$13.50
Turmeric Mexican style rice, purple cabbage with lime vinaigrette & toasted black rice
- Quinoa Bowl$13.50
Beet quinoa with creamy turmeric cabbage & crunchy sesame seeds
- Veggie Noodles Bowl$13.50
Zucchini & carrot noodles tossed with cilantro pesto, tomatoes & roasted chickpeas
- Nacho Bowl$13.50
Homemade tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese sauce, queso fresco, jalapenos
Burrito
Quesadilla
Mixiote 350 Mission Street Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 860-6781
Closed