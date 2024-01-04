Myron Mixon's BBQ
Main Menu
Snacks
Salads
Sandwiches
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Includes 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
Includes 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Includes 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Mixon's Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and housemade pickles; regular or buffalo-style. Includes 1 cup of fixin'
Plates
- Single Rib Plate$23.00
- Double Rib Plate$37.00
- Pulled Chicken$16.00
Includes 1/2 lb. of meat and 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Pulled Pork$19.00
Includes 1/2 lb. of meat and 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Beef Brisket Plate$23.00
Includes 1/2 lb. of meat and 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
Combo Plates
Mixon's Fixin's
Feed the Kids
Sweets
Beverages
Soft Drinks and Water
Main Menu (Third Party)
Snacks
Salads
Sandwiches
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Includes 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
Includes 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.50
Includes 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Mixon's Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and housemade pickles; regular or buffalo-style. Includes 1 cup of fixin'
Plates
- Single Rib Plate$23.00
- Double Rib Plate$37.00
- Pulled Chicken$16.00
Includes 1/2 lb. of meat and 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Pulled Pork$19.00
Includes 1/2 lb. of meat and 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)
- Beef Brisket Plate$23.00
Includes 1/2 lb. of meat and 1 cup fixin' Super Size with an extra 1/4 lb. of meat for $5! (picture for reference only)