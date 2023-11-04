Mixxed
Food & Smoothie Bowls
Appetizers
Burgers and More
- Chipotle Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Blended Cheese, Fresh Chopped Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Ranch
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Blended Cheese, Fresh Chopped Pico de gallo and Chipotle Ranch
- Mixxed Smash Burger$10.00
Smashed Patty, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Pickles, Mixxed Sauce
- Make it Impossible$13.00
Impossible Patty, Vegan Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Pickles, Ketchup
- NY Chopped Cheese$13.00
Chopped Sauteed Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mixxed Sauce
- Spicy Sriracha$11.00
Guacamole, Feta Cheese, Sriracha
- Mexican Street Corn$11.00
Guacamole, Southwestern Corn, Feta
- Sunrise Toast$11.00
Mashed Avocado, Fried Egg, Tomatoes
- Avocado Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Avocado, Tomato, Onions, Feta
Smoothie Bowls
Drinks
Signature Drinks
VIP Cocktails
- The Adams Morgan$15.00
Bacardi, Triple Sec, Mango, Pineapple
- Get Mixxy$15.00
Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Malibu, Tropica
- Be You$15.00
Light Rum, Dark Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Passion Fruit
- Sugar Rush$15.00
Rose' Champagne Topped with Cotton Candy
- White Sangria$9.00
Riesling,Fresh Fruit, Peach Schnapps, Brandy
- Berry Sangria$9.00
Red Whine,Fresh Fruit, Peach Schnapps, Brandy
- Margarita$11.00
Mock-Tails
Juice/Soda
Wines/ Champagne
