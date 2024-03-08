Miyako sushi & Steak house 2511 Ritchie Avenue
Sushi
Sushi Bar Appetizers
- Sushi Appetizer$11.95
- Sashimi Appetizer$12.95
- Sushi & Sashimi Appetizer$15.50
3 pcs sushi & 6 pcs sashimi
- Avocado Tower$15.50
Served pepper tuna, spicy tuna & spicy crab, rolled with avocado, masago, crunch, scallion & fusion sauce
- Seafood Ceviche$13.50
Fresh sashimi fish with yuzu sauce
- Tuna Carpaccio$13.50
Cucumber, fresh cube tuna, tobiko, scallion and radish sprout, chili ponzu sauce
- Raw Tuna Tataki$11.50
Served fresh tuna with scallion & yuzu soy sauce
- Raw Beef Tataki$11.50
Served beef with scallion & yuzu soy sauce
- Tuna Wasabi Dumplings$11.50
Crab, avocado & tobiko wrapped by tuna, wasabi sauce
- Yellow Jalapeno$12.50
With sliced jalapeno & truffle yuzu sauce
Regular Roll
- Alaska Roll$7.25
- Any 2 Rolls$12.95
- Any 3 Rolls$16.95
- Avocado Mango Roll$6.00
- Avocado Roll$5.50
- Bagel Roll$9.50
- California Roll$6.95
- Cucumber Roll$5.50
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.25
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.25
- Futomaki Roll$7.25
- Philadelphia Roll$7.25
- Salmon Roll$7.25
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
- Spicy Crab Roll$7.25
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.25
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.25
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.25
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$7.25
- Spider Roll$12.50
Soft shell crab
- Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
- Tuna Roll$7.25
- Vegetable Roll$5.50
- Vegetable Roll$6.50
- Yellowtail Roll$7.25
- Add Avocado$1.50
- Add Cucumber$1.50
- Add Cream Cheese$1.50
- Add Mango$1.50
- Add Jalapeno$1.50
- -----------------
- Cincinnati Roll$6.95
- Spicy Scallop Roll$7.25
- Add Deep Fried$4.00
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Tuna$6.25
- Yellowtail$6.25
- Salmon$5.95
- White Tuna$5.95
- Fluke$5.95
- Red Snapper$5.95
- Ika Squid$5.50
- Mackerel(Saba)$5.95
- Surf Clam$6.95
- Sweet Shrimp$8.50
- Scallop$7.50
- Sea Urchin(Uni)$10.95
- Smelt Roe(Masago)$5.95
- Flying Fish Roe(Tobiko)$5.95
- Salmon Roe(Ikura)$6.50
- Octopus(Tako)$6.25
- Egg(Tamago)$4.95
- Smoked Salmon$6.95
- Eel(Fresh Water)$6.95
- Shrimp(Ebi)$4.95
- Crab$4.95
Fancy Roll - Cooked
- 96° Roll$16.50
Deep fried soft shell crab, cream cheese, jalapeno, mango & asparagus, topped with spicy tuna & black tobiko, eel sauce
- Alligator Roll$16.50
2 pcs shrimp tempura roll, topped with eel & avocado, eel sauce
- Angry Dragon$15.50
2 pcs shrimp tempura, cream cheese, mango & avocado, topped with spicy crab & black lobiko, sweet miso & eel sauce
- Banana Tempura$12.50
Banana tempura & shrimp tempura, masago with pink soybean wrap, eel sauce
- Bird's Nest$18.00
Crabstick, cream cheese roll tempura fried topped with baked spicy crab, masago, scallion, eel sauce, sweet chili & wasabi sauce
- California Sunshine$12.50
Tempura crab, cream cheese & mango, topped with avocado & masago bamko sauce & wasabi sauce
- Coconut Shrimp Roll$15.50
- Dancing Eel$14.50
California roll add cheese, topped with eel & avocado, eel sauce
- Dancing Shrimp$12.50
Spicy cooked shrimp & asparagus inside, topped with cooked shrimp & avcado, yuzu mango sauce
- Crab Rangoon Roll$10.50
Crab sticks, cream cheese & scallion, sweet chili & eel sauce
- Ed Roll$11.50
Salmon, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese, masago and scallions, lightly fried, eel sauce
- Fire Dragon$14.50
Spicy crab roll, topped with baked eel & avocado, eel sauce
- Fire Scallop$13.50
Baked spicy crab roll, topped with scallop, mint leaf, bonito & spicy mayo
- Geisha Roll$13.50
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, scallop & crab with pink soybean wrap, tempura fried, yuzu miso sauce
- Green Machine$10.50
Tempura asparagus, yamagobo & cucumber, topped with avocado, yuzu sauce
- Green Peace$13.50
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, mango, sundried tomato & lettuce, topped with kiwi, mango sauce
- Happy Roll$12.50
Yellowtail, crab, scallion & jalapeno, lightly fried, spicy mayo
- Heart Attack$16.50
Stuffed jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, crabmeat wrapped with eared deep fried, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Lobster Tempura$16.95
Lobster tempura, avocado, mango, masago & lettuce with pink soy bean wrap, eel mango sauce
- M16$14.50
2 pcs shrimp tempura & cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, eel sauce & miso sauce
- Miyako Roll$12.50
Tuna, white tuna, yellowtail, salmon & masago, tempura fried, eel sauce
- Mountain Roll$13.50
Tempura white fish, avocado & asparagus, deep fried, topped with spicy crab, masago & scallions, banko sauce & sweet chili sauce
- New York Roll$16.50
White tuna, salmon, white fish, lobster salad, asparagus & jalapeno with isonoyuki wrap, tempura fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sweet miso sauce
- Ocean Roll$11.50
Shrimp tempura, eel, masago, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber, wasabi sauce & eel sauce
- Phoenix Roll$12.50
Tempura scallop, tempura shrimp, mango & cream cheese in soybean wrap, spicy yuzu & mango sauce
- Rocket Roll$12.50
Salmon, white tuna, cream cheese, avocado & masago in soybean wrap, tempura fried, spicy eel sauce
- Scallop Tempura$12.50
Scallop, avocado, cucumber, masago, cream cheese & scallion, tempura fried, wasabi eel sauce
- Snow White$13.50
Baked, spicy crab & avocado roll, topped with white tuna, scallion & eel sauce
- Steve Roll$12.50
Spicy tuna, crab, lobster salad, avocado, jalapeno & mango, tempura fried, mango sauce & eel sauce
- Sunday Morning$10.95
Salmon & cream cheese tempura fried, eel & spicy mayo sauce
- Tiger Roll$12.50
California roll, topped with tiger shrimp & avocado, sweet miso sauce
- Use Brown Rice$1.50
- Use Soybean Wrap$1.50
- Volcano Roll$13.50
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with baked spicy crab, masago, scallion & crunch, eel sauce
- White Samurai$14.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado & masago, topped with torched white tuna, miso mango sauce
- Yellow River$14.50
Baked, spicy crab & avocado roll, topped with yellowtail & scallion, eel sauce
- --------------------------
- Dragon Roll$10.50
Inside eel and cucumber , Avocado on the top.
- Caterpillar Roll$11.50
Fancy Roll – Raw
- American Dream$13.50
Spicy salmon, mango & avocado roll with torched salmon & miso drizzled on top
- Angel Roll$12.50
Lobster salad, crab, scallop, cucumber, avocado & masago in soy bean wrap
- Crazy Spicy Roll$14.50
Spicy tuna roll, topped with spicy scallion, spicy crab, spicy mayo
- Dancing Tuna$13.50
Spicy tuna rall, topped w. Blackened seared tuna, masago & scallions, wasabi sauce
- Green Devil$13.50
Spicy salmon & mango inside, topped with spicy tuna & avocado, mango wasabi sauce
- Hulk Maki$16.50
Lobster salad, white tuna, tempura scallop, avocado, mango & asparagus in isonoyuki wrap, wasabi mango miso sauce
- Kuta$13.95
Salmon, crab stick & mango, topped with salmon & avocado, wasabi eel sauce & spicy mayo
- Kiss of Fire$13.50
Spicy salmon & avocado inside, topped with white tuna, jalapeno & black caviar, chili sauce
- Land & Sea$14.50
Seared rare filet mignon, lobster salad, asparagus & masago in soy bean wrap, sweet miso sauce
- Mini-me$13.50
Salmon, cream cheese & jalapeno, deep fried, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Mango Tuna$12.50
Mango, tuna, white tuna, avocado & masago in soybean wrap, mango sauce
- Narnia Fantasy$15.50
Spicy yellowtail & asparagus roll, topped with chopped wasabi tuna, salmon & avocado, mango sauce
- Naruto Roll$14.50
Tuna, salmon, white tuna, crab, avocado wrapped with cucumber, ponzu sauce
- Out of Control$15.50
Tuna, yellowtail, asparagus & scallion, topped with salmon, avocado & tobiko, eel sauce & miso sauce
- Pink Lady$13.50
Spicy tuna roll, topped with choice of tuna, white tuna or salmon, lemon, masago & scallions
- Red Blossom$13.95
2 pcs shrimp tempura & spicy crab roll, topped with spicy tuna, wasabi sauce & eel sauce
- Roll in the Hay$16.50
Lobster salad, cucumber, tempura white tune in isonoyuki wrap, topped with spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko & avocado, banko sauce & mango
- Sakura Roll$12.50
Tuna, salmon, white tuna, eel & avocado with soybean wrap, mango sauce & eel sauce
- Sexy Roll$14.50
Baked tuna, salmon, yellowtail asparagus inside topped with tuna, salmon topped with mayo, eel sauce, chili sauce
- Spring Breeze$13.50
Salmon and mango roll, topped with tuna, white tuna and avocado, mango sauce
- Sun Rise Roll$12.50
Tuna, mango & avocado, topped with spicy tuna, wasabi sauce
- Sushi Bullet$15.50
White tuna, crab meat, salmon & white fish, deep fried, topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce & wasabi sauce
- Surf & Turf$13.50
Spicy tuna roll, topped with sliced seared rare steak & jalapeno, wasabi sauce
- Thunder Roll$13.50
2 pcs shrimp tempura roll topped with sliced seared rare steak & scallion, wasabi sauce
- Tuna Lover$13.50
California roll, topped with tuna & avocado
- Salmon Lover$13.50
California roll, topped with salmon & avocado
- Tuna Amazing$14.50
White tuna tempura, spicy tuna & avocado, topped with pepper tuna & tobiko, mango eel sauce
- Valentine$16.50
Spicy tuna, crunchy, wrapped with fresh tuna in a heart style
- Virgin Roll$13.50
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & masago, topped with tuna & crab, eel sauce & spicy mayo
- Vietnam Sashimi Roll$17.50
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, eel sauce, jalapeno, avocado, lettuce salad inside eel wasabi sauce
- Wildcat Roll$13.50
Eel, asparagus & avocado roll, topped with salmon & eel sauce
- -----------------------
- Rinbow Roll$11.95
- Tuna Fantastic Roll$13.50
Sushi Entrée
- Boat for Two$64.50
10 pcs sushi & 15 pcs sashimi & special roll
- Chirashi$26.50
12 pcs sashimi
- Sushi Deluxe$29.50
8 pcs sashimi & special roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$37.50
18 pcs sashimi
- Miyako Sushi Combo$29.50
8 pcs sushi & California roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$34.50
5 pcs sushi & 12 pcs sashimi
- Sashimi Combo$35.50
15 pcs sashimi
- Unagi Don$22.00
Bbq fresh water eel & japanese pickles over rice
Sushi Tray
- 12 Classic Roll$79.50
2 California roll, 2 Philadelphia roll, 2 shrimp tempura roll, 2 spicy salmon, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 spicy crab roll
- 8 Specialty Roll & Nigiri$119.50
2 California roll, 2 crab rangoon roll, 2 crazy spicy roll, 2 kiss of fire roll, 16 pcs nigiri
- 25 Nigiri & 5 Kinds Sashimi$139.50
5 tuna nigiri, 5 salmon nigiri, 5 yellowtail nigiri, 5 white tuna nigirl, 5 red snapper nigiri, 1 order each of tuna sashimi, salmon sashimi, white tuna sashimi, yellowtail sashimi, red snapper sashimi
Sushi Bar Lunch
- Sushi Lunch$13.50
5 pcs nigiri sushi & a California roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
- Sashimi Lunch$15.50
12 pcs sashimi with steamed rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
- Sushi & Sashimi Lunch$19.00
4 pcs nigiri sushi & 9 pcs sashimi
- Sushi Lunch Deluxe$20.00
5 pcs nigiri sushi & chef's choice of a special roll
- L-Unagi Don$16.00
Bbq fresh water eel and japanese pickles over rice
Lunch Roll Combo
Food
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.25
- Gyoza$7.25
Pan fried pork dumplings
- Bacon Shrimp$10.95
Broiled shrimp wrapped with bacon, mango sauce
- Spring Roll$7.25
Vegetable with balsamic sweet chili sauce
- Agedashi Tofu$7.25
Lightly battered fried tofu with dashi sauce
- Amazing Crispy Calamari$10.25
Deep fried calamari with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$10.25
Wok stirred diced chicken, shitake mushroom, celery, garlic, onion, pine nut, miso and chili bean sauce
- Fried Oysters$10.25
Fried oyster with japanese citrus tonkatsu sauce
- Japanese Chicken Nuggets$9.25
- Grilled Squid$10.50
- 6 Crab Rangoon$7.25
- Filet Mignon Carpaccio$13.95
Thin sliced served filet mignon with garlic, scallion & ginger soy reduction
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$10.25
Tempura shrimp tossed with mild spicy dressing
- APP Shrimp Tempura$9.25
- APP Vegetable Tempura$7.25
- Shumai$7.25
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Wasabi Shumai$7.25
Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Soft Shell Crab$11.25
Tempura fried soft shell crab
- Salmon Asparagus$10.95
Broiled, served with orange miso sauce
- Sakura Duck Roll$10.95
Tasty Indian pancake wrapped with crispy duck, lettuce, onion celery, basil, spicy miso sauce
- Fried Cheese Roll$8.25
Lightly fried cream cheese crab egg & celery rolled with garlic bread sweet chili sauce
- Octopus Balls$9.95
- French Fries$5.50
Salad & Soup
- House Salad$3.50
- Seaweed Salad$7.95
- Octopus Salad$7.95
- Spicy Crab Salad$8.50
Crab, cucumber, tobiko & spicy mayo dressing
- Tuna Sashimi Salad$13.95
Fresh tuna sashimi & organic spring mixed, with ginger, crunch and house salad dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
- Seared Pepper Tuna Salad$14.50
Pepper tuna wrapped with spring mixed, cilantro oil, rosemary oil, ponzu sauce, spicy mango sauce & fish egg. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
- Miso Soup$3.50
- Hibachi Soup$3.50
- Seafood Soup$8.95
Shrimp, scallop, crab & fresh vegetable
- Dumpling Soup$5.95
Pork dumpling, mushroom & scallion in chicken broth
Hibachi Entrees
- Hibachi Chicken$19.50
- Hibachi Steak$22.50
- Hibachi Shrimp$22.50
- Hibachi Chicken Yaki Soba$19.50
- Hibachi Filet Mignon$27.00
- Hibachi Scallop$24.50
- Hibachi Vegetable$16.00
No shrimp
- Hibachi Twin Lobster Tail$38.00
- Hibachi Salmon$23.50
- Hibachi Bruce Lee Steak$22.50
Teriyaki beef. Jalapeno, garlic onion
- Fried Rice$3.95
- Brown Rice$3.25
- Side noodle$5.50
Hibachi Combo
- H Chicken & Shrimp$25.90
- H Chicken & Salmon$25.90
- H Chicken & Steak$25.90
- H Chicken & Scallop$26.90
- H Chicken & Filet Mignon$27.90
- H Steak & Shrimp$27.90
- H Steak & Scallop$28.90
- H Steak & Filet Mignon$29.90
- H Steak & Lobster$33.90
- H Shrimp & Salmon$27.90
- H Shrimp & Scallop$28.90
- H Shrimp & Filet Mignon$29.90
- H Shrimp & Lobster$32.90
- H Filet Mignon & Lobster$36.90
- Chef's Special$32.90
Chicken, shrimp & steak
- Sumo Man$39.90
Lobster, filet mignon & chicken
- Seafood Delight$39.90
Lobster, shrimp & scallop
- H CH&LOB$31.90
- H ST&SM$27.90
- H FM&SC$30.90
- H FM&SM$28.90
- Brown Frice$3.25
- Fried Rice$3.95
- Steamed Rice$2.50
Hibachi Dinner for Two
Kid's Menu
- Kid's H Chicken$12.00
- Kid's H Shrimp$13.00
- Kid's H Steak$13.00
- Kid's H Filet Mignon$17.00
- Kid's H Scallop$15.00
- Kid's H Salmon$13.00
- Kid's H Vegetable$10.00
- Add Egg$2.50
- +$4.95FM$4.95
- Kid's Shrimp Tempura$12.50
- Kid's Chicken Tempura$11.50
- Kid's Teriyaki Chicken$11.50
- Kid's Teriyaki Shrimp$12.50
- Kid's Teriyaki Filet Mignon$15.50
- Kid's Teriyaki Salmon$12.50
- Kid's Teriyaki Steak$13.50
- Fried Rice$3.95
- Brown Rice$3.25
- Side Noodle$5.50
Fried Rice
- Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
- Beef Fried Rice$14.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
- Chicken & Beef Fried Rice$17.00
- Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$17.00
- Vegetable Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
- Chicken Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
- Beef Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
- Shrimp Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
- Vegetable Mango Basil Fried Rice$13.50
- Chicken Mango Basil Fried Rice$15.50
- Beef Mango Basil Fried Rice$16.50
- Shrimp Mango Basil Fried Rice$16.50
Tempura
Dessert
- Ice Cream$6.00
Choose from green tea, red bean or vanilla
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
2 pieces. Sweetened rice-wrapped ice cream
- Tempura Banana$6.50
Tempura banana, drizzled with honey & chocolate
- Tempura Cheesecake$7.50
Tempura cheesecake, drizzled with honey
- Tempura Ice Cream$7.50
Tempura fried ice cream wrapped with pound cake
- Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
Entrée
- Vegetable Teriyaki$15.50
- Tofu Teriyaki$16.50
- Chicken Teriyaki$18.50
- Steak Teriyaki$22.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki$22.00
- Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
- Scallop Teriyaki$25.00
- Filet Mignon Teriyaki$26.00
- Teriyaki Combo$25.00
Choice of two: vegetable, tofu, chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon, scallop (+$2) or filet mignon (+$3)
- Basil Chicken$19.00
- Basil Shrimp$22.00
Sauteed chicken or shrimp with fresh basil, onion, green pepper & seasonal vegetables
- Thai Curry Chicken$19.50
Sauteed chicken breast with onion, green pepper & seasonal vegs. In thai style red massaman curry
- Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail$35.00
A 6oz lobster tail & usda choice filet mignon with seasonal vegetable & garlic lemon butter sauce
- Lobster & Shrimp$34.00
Grilled, garlic lemon butter sauce & wok vegetable fried rice
- Mango Chicken$19.50
- Mango Shrimp$22.00
Sauteed chicken or shrimp with mango, green pepper, onion & seasonal vegetables, sweet chili sauce
- Miso Salmon$22.00
Broiled sushi grade salmon, sauteed seasonal vegetable & orange miso glaze
- Chicken Katsu Don$17.00
Fried chicken cooked with egg & onion over rice
- Pork Katsu Don$17.00
Pork tender cooked with egg & onion over rice
- Fried Rice$3.95
- Brown Rice$3.25
- Side Noodle$5.50
Miyako Bento Box
Side Item
- (L) Orang Sauce$9.50
- (L) Salad Dressing$9.75
- (S) Orang Sauce$5.75
- (S) Salad Dressing$6.00
- X-Orang Sauce$0.75
- X-Salad Dressing$0.95
- X-Ginger Sauce$0.75
- X- Spicy Mayo$0.75
- X-Eel Sauce$0.75
- X-Teriyaki Sauce$0.75
- X-Sriache Sauce$0.75
- Add Noodle$5.50
- Add Veg$5.50
- Add Egg$2.50
- Add CH$9.00
- Add SH$12.00
- Add Scallop$14.00
- Add Steak$12.00
- Add FM$15.00
- Add LOB$20.00
- Add Mushroom$6.00
- Add Brocci$3.75
- Add Zucchini$3.75
- Add Salmon$12.00
- Add Tufo$6.50
- Side Steam Rice$2.50
- Brown Rice$3.25
- Side Fried Rice$3.95
Noodle
Pad Thai
Yaki Udon or Yakisoba
Ramen
- Tonkatsu Ramen$14.00
Ramen and thick creamy broth with roast pork and green onion
- Miso Ramen$14.00
Ramen and thick creamy soybean paste pork broth with roast pork and green onion
- Spicy Miso Ramen$14.00
Ramen and spicy thick creamy soybean paste pork broth with roast pork and green onion
- Vegetarian Ramen$12.00
Ramen and vegetable broth