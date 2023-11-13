Times Square Now Open! Located at 39th & Broadway.
Miznon - Times Square Time Square
In a Pita
- Lavan$14.00Out of stock
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
- Falafel Burger$15.50
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini
- Wild Mushroom$16.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
- Eggs No Steak$14.00
Fried egg, sour cream, tomato, Lebanese cucumbers
- Rib Eye Minute Steak$19.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
- Steak & Egg$16.00
- Folded Cheeseburger$15.50
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
- Rotisserie Broken Chicken$16.00
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
- Female Chicken Liver$14.50Out of stock
- Lamb Kebab Pita$17.00
- Intimate (Slow Cooked Beef & Roots) Pita$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel$16.50
- Fish N Chips$16.00
- Hraime Pita$19.00Out of stock
OUT-OF-PITA
- The Original Whole Roasted Baby Cauliflower$12.00Out of stock
- Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
- Batata$9.00Out of stock
Baked sweet potato, sour cream to dip
- Masabaha of Lima Beans$19.00
Stewed lima beans with tomato seeds, chili pepper, hardboiled egg.
- Intimate (Slow Cooked Beef & Roots) Plate$21.00
Slow cooked beef and roots stew, tahini, spicy. Served with pita.
- Lamb Kebab Plate$24.00Out of stock
- Hraime Plat$21.00Out of stock
Matok=SWEET
