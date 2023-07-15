BEVERAGE

Coffee

$2.00

DeCaf Coffee

$2.00

Just For Adults

Morning After

$7.00

Shirtless Jogger

$11.00

Ghent's That Way

$5.00

Craney Island

$11.00

Drink This, not smoked

$13.00

OV Late Night

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.49

Cran Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull Diet

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Sprite

$2.49

Sprite Zero 20oz

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Wine Red

Cline Ancient Vines Zinfandel Bottle

$21.99

Cline Ancient Vines Zinfandel Glass

$10.99

COUSING Cabernet Franc Bottle

$21.99

COUSING Cabernet Franc Glass

$10.99

Los Dos Bottle

$16.99

Villa Maria Pinot Noir Bottle

$21.99

Villa Maria Pinot Noir Glass

$10.99

DINNER

Beef and Pork

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$11.00

Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.

Meat Loaf Dinner

$11.00

House made goodness covered in gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.

Pork Steak Dinner

$14.00

Grilled over an open flame the way the juicy chop is supposed to be. Served with Baked Potato.

Steak Dinner

$15.00

8 oz Sirloin Juicy and cooked to perfection served with baked potato.

Chicken and Seafood

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Grilled chicken breasts, moist and delicious. Served with Baked Potato.

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

Popcorn shrimp served with your choice of house made cocktail or tarter sauce. Served with Fries.

Pound Steam Shrimp

$14.00
Tuna Steak Dinner

$21.00

Grilled to perfection, Cajun seasoned and served with MJ’s Thai Wasabi sauce. Served with Baked Potato.

KIDS

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$6.50
Kids Hot Dog

$6.50
Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.50
Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50