MO Wings 301 S Kyler
Food
Wings By The Piece
- 100 Piece (Wings Only)$110.11
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 5 Sauces or Rubs
- 75 Piece (Wings Only)$82.79
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 5 Sauces or Rubs
- 50 Piece (Wings Only)$55.57
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 4 Sauces or Rubs
- 30 Pieces (Wings Only)$34.56
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 4 Sauces or Rubs
- 20 Piece (Wings Only)$22.66
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 3 Sauces or Rubs
- 12 Piece (Wings Only)$13.76
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 3 Sauces or Rubs
- 8 Piece (Wings Only)$9.61
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 2 Sauces or Rubs
- 6 Piece (Wings Only)$7.25
Bone in or Boneless, Up to 2 Sauces or Rubs
Combo Meals
Starters
Dipping Sauces
Side Items
Desserts
Bulk Items
- Cup Of Beans 21oz$7.23
- Cup Of Slaw 21oz$7.23
- 21oz Blue Cheese$6.20
- 21oz Cup of Sauce$6.72
- 21oz Dry Rub$12.41
- 21oz Honey Mustard$6.20
- 21oz MO Yum Yum$6.20
- 21oz Ranch$6.20
- Mac-N-Cheese Half Pan$30.00
- Rub 6oz$5.16
- Mango Habanero Sauce Bottled$5.99
21oz Bottle
- Amazin Mazin Sauce Bottled$5.99
21oz Bottle
- Sweet Hawaiian Sauce Bottled$5.99
21oz Bottle
- Sweet N Sour Sauce Bottled$5.99
21oz Bottle
- Sweet Southern BBQ Sauce Bottle$5.50
21oz Bottle
- Honey Sriracha SauceBottled$5.99
21oz Bottle
- Blazin Asian Sauce Bottled$5.99
21oz Bottle
- Memphis Heat Rub Bottled$5.50
3oz
- Sweet Southern Rub Bottled$5.50
3oz
- Baked Beans Full Pan$72.44
- Baked Beans Half Pan$41.39
- Coleslaw Full Pan$72.44
- Coleslaw Half Pan$41.39
- 21 OZ Mac N Cheese$10.71
21 OZ cup of Mac N Cheese
MO Wings Location and Ordering Hours
(417) 489-1808
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:15AM