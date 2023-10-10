Mo's Breakfast Burrito's

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Classic Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and soure cream.

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs, jalapenos, hash browns, sriracha and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, diced tomato, avocado, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Fajita Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers and onions, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito

$16.90

Two scrambled eggs, chopped steak, grilled onions and peppers, sauteed mushrooms, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs, jalapenos, hash browns, sriracha and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Hungry Ham Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs with savory ham, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, and caramelized onions wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Spicy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Two scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, and sauteed onions and peppers wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Millennial Avocado Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Two scrambled eggs with delicious breakfast sausage, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, avocado, tomato, and caramelized onions wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Alarm Clock Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Two scrambled eggs with hot sausage, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, spicy salsa, caramelized onions, and tomatoes wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Spicy Steak Breakfast Burrito

$17.50

2 Eggs, chopped beef steak, carne asada, tater tots, melted cheese, jalapenos, caramelized onions, avocado, hot sauce and side of salsa and sour cream.

Comfy Tomato and Spinach Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Two scrambled eggs with delicious breakfast sausage, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, tomatoes, and spinach wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Burrito

$15.49

Two scrambled eggs with crispy potatoes, melted chees, spinach, and mushrooms wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.

Mo's Breakfast Sandwishes

Eggs with melted cheese with your choice of meat and bread.
House Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Eggs with crispy bacon, hash brown, melted cheese, and house sauce.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs with crispy bacon and melted cheese.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs with savory sausage and melted cheese.

Meat Lovers Breakfast Burger

$14.50

Eggs with beef burger, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, melted cheese, and hash brown.

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs with savory ham and melted cheese.

Cali Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs with melted cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, and avocado.

Steak, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Eggs with sliced steak and melted cheese.

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Eggs with melted cheese, savory ham, sauteed peppers and onions, and avocado.

Chorizo, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs with spicy chorizo and melted cheese.

Mo's Egg Muffin

$5.00

Eggs with cheese on English Muffin

Mo's Susage Egg Muffin

$6.99

Eggs, sussage and cheese on English Muffin

Mo's French Toast

Thick slices of our classic french toast topped with maple syrup and butter.
Le Classic French Toast

$10.00

4 thick slices of our classic french toast topped with maple syrup and butter

Le Chocolate Chip French Toast

$14.00

Sometimes you're feeling fancy, and other times you just want it simple. Classic French toast topped with chocolate chips and syrup on the side.

Le Bacon French Toast Sandwich

$16.00

Get ready to be “le stuffed.” Bacon, fried egg sandwiched between 2 slices of classic French toast. Served with syrup on the side.

Le Sausage, French Toast Sandwich

$17.00

So good, it’ll make you wondering why. It's made of Sausage, fried egg, sandwiched between 2 slices of classic French toast. Served with syrup on the side.

Mo's Breakfast Diner

Three egg omelette with gooey melted cheeses, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.
Two Egg Platter with Meat

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs with two slices of buttered toast, and your choice of meat and hashbrown.

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with gooey melted cheddar and swiss cheesse, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.

Western Omelette

$14.50

Three egg omelette with melted cheddar, ham, onion, and bell peppers, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$13.00

Three egg omelette with crispy bacon bits and gooey melted cheddar cheesse, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.

Greek Omelette

$13.50

Three egg omelette with spinach, feta, tomato, and melted cheddar, served with buttered toast and hashbrown

Belgian Waffles

$12.00

One large Belgian-style waffle with maple syrup and butter.

Mo's Breakfast Bowl's

2 Eggs, choice of meat, hashbrown, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Egg Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

2 Fried Eggs, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Bacon Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Chorizo Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Chorizo, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Steak Breakfast Bowl

$21.00

2 Fried Eggs, Steak, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Fajita Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Fajita Peppers and Onions, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Roasted Mushrooms, and Avocado over Kale

Turkey Bacon Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

2 Fried Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula

Vegan Sausage Breakfast Bowl

$18.00

2 Fried Eggs, Impossible Sausage, Hashbrown, Vegan Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula