Mo Breakfast Club Richfield
Mo's Breakfast Burrito's
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and soure cream.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, diced tomato, avocado, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Fajita Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers and onions, hash browns, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, chopped steak, grilled onions and peppers, sauteed mushrooms, and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Spicy Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, jalapenos, hash browns, sriracha and melted cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Hungry Ham Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with savory ham, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, and caramelized onions wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Spicy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, and sauteed onions and peppers wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Millennial Avocado Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with delicious breakfast sausage, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, avocado, tomato, and caramelized onions wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Alarm Clock Spicy Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with hot sausage, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, spicy salsa, caramelized onions, and tomatoes wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Spicy Steak Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs, chopped beef steak, carne asada, tater tots, melted cheese, jalapenos, caramelized onions, avocado, hot sauce and side of salsa and sour cream.
Comfy Tomato and Spinach Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with delicious breakfast sausage, crispy potatoes, melted cheese, tomatoes, and spinach wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Veggie Spinach and Mushroom Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with crispy potatoes, melted chees, spinach, and mushrooms wrapped up in a flour tortilla and side of salsa and sour cream.
Mo's Breakfast Sandwishes
House Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs with crispy bacon, hash brown, melted cheese, and house sauce.
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Eggs with crispy bacon and melted cheese.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Eggs with savory sausage and melted cheese.
Meat Lovers Breakfast Burger
Eggs with beef burger, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, melted cheese, and hash brown.
Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Eggs with savory ham and melted cheese.
Cali Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs with melted cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, and avocado.
Steak, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Eggs with sliced steak and melted cheese.
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs with melted cheese, savory ham, sauteed peppers and onions, and avocado.
Chorizo, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Eggs with spicy chorizo and melted cheese.
Mo's Egg Muffin
Eggs with cheese on English Muffin
Mo's Susage Egg Muffin
Eggs, sussage and cheese on English Muffin
Mo's French Toast
Le Classic French Toast
4 thick slices of our classic french toast topped with maple syrup and butter
Le Chocolate Chip French Toast
Sometimes you're feeling fancy, and other times you just want it simple. Classic French toast topped with chocolate chips and syrup on the side.
Le Bacon French Toast Sandwich
Get ready to be “le stuffed.” Bacon, fried egg sandwiched between 2 slices of classic French toast. Served with syrup on the side.
Le Sausage, French Toast Sandwich
So good, it’ll make you wondering why. It's made of Sausage, fried egg, sandwiched between 2 slices of classic French toast. Served with syrup on the side.
Mo's Breakfast Diner
Two Egg Platter with Meat
Two scrambled eggs with two slices of buttered toast, and your choice of meat and hashbrown.
Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with gooey melted cheddar and swiss cheesse, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.
Western Omelette
Three egg omelette with melted cheddar, ham, onion, and bell peppers, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.
Bacon Cheddar Omelette
Three egg omelette with crispy bacon bits and gooey melted cheddar cheesse, served with buttered toast and hashbrown.
Greek Omelette
Three egg omelette with spinach, feta, tomato, and melted cheddar, served with buttered toast and hashbrown
Belgian Waffles
One large Belgian-style waffle with maple syrup and butter.
Mo's Breakfast Bowl's
Egg Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Bacon Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Sausage Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Chorizo, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Steak Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Steak, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Fajita Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Fajita Peppers and Onions, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, Tomato, Cilantro, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Veggie Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Roasted Mushrooms, and Avocado over Kale
Turkey Bacon Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Turkey Bacon, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Hashbrownes, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula
Vegan Sausage Breakfast Bowl
2 Fried Eggs, Impossible Sausage, Hashbrown, Vegan Cheese, and Sliced Avocado over Arugula