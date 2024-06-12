Skip to Main content
Mochi Donut Factory
Pickup
ASAP
from
16023 Manchester Rd
0
Your order
Mochi Donut Factory
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
16023 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011
Bubble Tea
Mochi Donut
Featured Items
Strawberry Milk Tea
$4.75
Thai Tea
$4.75
Bubble Tea
Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
$4.75
Matcha Green Tea
$4.75
Strawberry Milk Tea
$4.75
Taro Milk Tea
$4.75
Thai Tea
$4.75
Toffee Caramel
$4.75
Fruit Tea
Pineapple Passion Fruit Tea
$4.75
Blueberry Dragon Fruit Tea
$4.75
Mango Fruit Tea
$4.75
Strawberry Fruit Tea
$4.75
Green Apple Mango Fruit Tea
$4.75
Strawberry Mango Fruit Tea
$4.75
Mochi Donut
Signature Flavors
Taro
$2.00
Churro
$2.00
Black Sesame
$2.00
Chocolate
$2.00
White Chocolate Pebbles
$2.00
Strawberry
$2.00
Rocky Road
$2.00
Mango
$2.00
Hazelnut
$2.00
Matcha Green Tea
$2.00
Cookies 'N Cream
$2.00
Pistachio
$2.00
Maple Syrup
$2.00
Salted Caramel
$2.00
Mochi Donut Factory Location and Ordering Hours
(636) 422-1401
16023 Manchester Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 6:45AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement