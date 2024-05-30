Modern Bread & Bagel 1427 3rd Avenue
SPECIALS
MAY SPECIALS
- Blueberry Bagel (DF)$3.50
Blueberry Bagel. Dairy Free. Contains Eggs.
- Lemon Cake$6.95
Lemon Cake. Mini lemon bundt cake with lemon icing and zest. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
- Lemon Meringue Cream Cheese (1/2 lb)$6.95
1/2 lb. Lemon Meringue Cream Cheese. Lemon cream cheese with lemon curd sauce sauce and toasted meringue. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
- Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka$5.95
Lemon Blueberry Pie Babka. Babka filled with lemon curd filling, blueberry compote filling, and vanilla crumble, topped with vanilla crumble. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
- Coconut Pineapple Fritter$6.95
Coconut Pineapple Fritter. Pineapple fritter with coconut glaze and topped with toasted coconut. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
- Cookies and Cream Rugelach$3.50
Cookies and Cream Rugelach. Vanilla rugelach dough filled with chocolate cookie crumble and vanilla cream cheese filling and topped with chocolate cookie crumble and topped with chocolate cookie. Contains eggs, dairy and corn.
- Strawberry Pastry Tart (DF)$6.50
Strawberry Pop Tart. Flaky pop tart filled with strawberry filling, top with strawberry icing and fruity pebbles crumble. Dairy Free. Contains eggs and corn.
MODERN. BREAD AND BAGEL
BUILD YOUR OWN BAGELS
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$5.95
Gluten Free. Choice of bagel, choice of cream cheese.
- Classic Smoked Salmon Bagel$5.95
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread.
- Loaded Smoked Salmon Bagel$15.95
Gluten Free. Bagel, nova smoked salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
- Loaded Pastrami Crusted Salmon Bagel$16.45
Gluten Free. Bagel, pastrami smoked salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
- Loaded Vegan Lox Bagel$13.95
Gluten Free and Vegan Superseed Bagel, Vegan Carrot Lox, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
- Jerusalem Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Egg Salad, Aioli, Mustard Seed, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
- Za'atar Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.50
Flaked Albacore Tuna Salad with Celery, Bell Pepper, Lemon and Za’atar + Tomato, Cucumber, and Arugula
- Smoked Whitefish Sandwich$15.50
Hand Pick Whitefish Salad with Creme Fraiche, Citrus, and Herbs + Tomato, Cucumber, and Arugula
HOT BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
- B.E.C.$10.50
Homemade Vegan Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese
- Sweet Billy$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Goat Cheese, Chili Jam
- The Big Show$11.50
Homemade Vegan Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese
- G'Day Mate$10.50
Fried Egg, Avocado, Harissa Aioli
- The Shroom$11.50
Scrambled Eggs, Mushroom Sausage and Truffle Aioli
- Eggs on a Bagel$6.50
Two Eggs Scrambled on your choice of bread
- Breakfast Grilled Cheese$11.50
Cheddar cheese, homemade onion jam, fried egg
- Morning Stretch$12.00
Scrambled Egg Whites, Avocado, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomato and Red Pepper Pesto
OPEN FACED BAGELS
- Smashed Avo$9.50
Lemon & Cracked Blacked Pepper
- Avo and Smoke$16.00
Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Arugula & Pickled Onion. For a vegan option sub out bagel for 5&5 bread and smoked salmon for our homemade vegan lox!
- Farmer's Garden$13.50
Cream cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Olive Oil, Torn Basil, Crispy Capers, Lemon, Dill, Broken Tomato, Black Pepper
- Sugarfish$17.00Out of stock
Brown Sugar Cured Salmon, Herloom Tomato, Radish, Dill, Little Gem, Horseradish Cream
- Cool as a Cucumber (VO)$13.00
Hummus, Green Chili Sauce, Persian Cucumbers, Za'atar Everything Topping
- Spicy Feta$14.50
Smashed Avo, Feta Fried Eggs, Homemade Chili Crunch, Parsley
SALADS AND BOWLS
- Trip To Mykonos Salad$15.00Out of stock
Crispy Fried Feta, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Romaine, Garbanzo Beans, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Marinated Olives, Red Onion, Lemon Oregano Chickpea Vinaigrette
- Bounty Bowl$14.00Out of stock
Brown Rice, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato, Chopped Kale, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Avocado, Spicy Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- St Tropez$14.50
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Mint, Orange, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Hot Honey Dijon Dressing
- New York Caesar (V)$14.00
Romaine, Kale, Vegan Parmesan, Dill, Everything Croutons, Sunflower Caesar Dressing
- Power Bowl$19.00Out of stock
Smoked Salmon, Jammy Eggs, Avocado, Quinoa, Crunchy Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Pickled Onion, Verde Sauce
- Smoked Trout Salad$16.50
Smoked Trout, Little Gem, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs, Potatoes, Crispy Shallots, Radish, Dijon Creme Fraiche Vinaigrette
SWEET STUFF
- Coconut French Toast Sticks$14.50
Coated in shredded coconut with coffee caramel sauce and vanilla coconut custard
- Short Stack$14.00Out of stock
Ricotta pancake with homemade blueberry sauce
- Good Morning Bowl$13.00Out of stock
Homemade Buckwheat Granola, Greek Yogurt, Sliced Banana, Berries, Honey, Bee Pollen
- Yumtown$13.00Out of stock
Open Faced Bagel with Dark Choc Cream Cheese, Sliced Banana, Halva Drizzle, and Cacao Nibs
EXTRAS
DELI CASE
SPREADS
- Plain Cream Cheese (1/2lb)$6.00
- Veggie Cream Cheese (1/2lb)$6.50
- Chive Cream Cheese (1/2lb)$6.50
- Jalapeño Cheddar Cream Cheese (1/2lb)$6.50
- Strawberry Cream Cheese (1/2lb)$6.50Out of stock
- Tofu Cream Cheese (1/2lb) (v)$6.50
- Smashed Avo (1/2lb) (v)$6.50
- Hummus with Olive Oil and Za'atar (1/2lb) (v)$6.00
- Cream Cheese of the Month (1/2lb)$6.50Out of stock
PASTRIES
- Cinnamon Bun Slice$6.95
Gluten Free, Soy Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy and Corn.
- Chocolate Babka Slice$6.50
Gluten Free, Soy Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy.
- Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread (V)$5.25
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (DF)$4.75
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free.
- Linzer Tart$4.95
Contains Dairy and Egg.
- Chocolate Rugelach$2.95
Gluten Free, Nut Free, Soy Free. Contains Dairy.
- Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.50
- Funfetti Cupcake$5.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Dairy and Corn
- Chocolate Cupcake (V)$5.50
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Corn.
- Chocolate Glazed Donut$5.95
- Strawberry Glazed Donut$5.95
- Glazed Donut$5.95
- (V) Blueberry Coffee Cake$4.95
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free.
BAGELS
BREADS
COLD DRINKS
- Orange San Pellegrino Sparkling$3.00
aranciata orange
- Limonata San Pellegrino Sparkling$3.00
- Blood Orange San Pellegrino Sparkling$3.00
- Saratoga Still Water$2.75
- Saratoga Sparkling Water$2.75
- Harney & Sons Lemonade + Tea$3.00
- Harney & Sons Peach Lemonade$3.00
- Natalie's Squeezed Lemonade$3.50
- Natalie's Orange Juice$5.50
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade$3.75
- Natalie's Guava Lemonade$3.75
HOT/ICED TEA
HOT COFFEE
RETAIL
- Sydney Blend$8.99
- London Blend$8.99
- Tuscany Blend$8.99
- Grumpy Coffee 12 oz Bag (Whole beans)$16.00
- Bagel Chips$6.95
Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Egg and Sesame.
- Homemade Truffle & Black Lime Potato Chips (V)$6.50
- Raisin Challah$8.99
- Chocolate Chip Challah Mix$8.99
- Challah Mix$8.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix$8.95
- Chocolate Zucchini Cake Mix$8.95
- Vanilla Cake Mix$8.95
- Grainless Pancake Mix$8.95
- Mini Black and Whites (8 pack)$19.95
- Mini Linzer Tarts (10 pack)$19.95
- Modern Sweatshirt*$65.00