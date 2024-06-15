Modern China Cafe
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler
Crispy Spring Roll, Shrimp Avocado Roll, Potsticker, Pork Rib, Coconut Prawn (1 piece of each)$16.00
- BBQ Pork Ribs
Lemongrass Sauce and Green Onions$17.00
- Beef Short Ribs
Grilled with Soy-Chili Glaze$19.00
- Beef Skewers (5)$16.00
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
- Chicken Nuggets (5)$7.00
- Chicken Potstickers (4)
4 Pieces, served with Spicy Soy Sauce$10.00
- Chicken Skewers (5)
Served with Mango Salsa$16.00
- Crab Cake (2)
Two Pieces, served with Relish & Aioli$13.00
- Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (4)
4 Pieces, Served with Sweet & Sour Sauce$10.00
- Duck Lettuce Wraps$17.00
- Fried Chicken Wings (5)$13.00
- Lamb Skewers (5)$17.00
- Moo Shu
Minced Cabbage, Chinese Pancakes, Duck, Chicken, Shrimp, Pork, Veggie, Extra Pancakes: $0.5/each$17.00
- Pork Potstickers (4)$10.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Veggie Gyoza (4)$10.00
Dessert
- Chocolate Souffle$10.00
- Coffee Truffle
Mocha Ice Cream with Nuts and Whipped Cream$10.00
- Ice Cream
Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, or Green Tea$10.00
- Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$10.00
- Raspberry Cheesecake$10.00
- Red Velvet Cake$10.00
- Tempura Ice Cream
Tempura-Fried Vanilla or Green Tea Ice Cream with Chocolate Fudge$10.00
- Triple Chocolate Mousse
Three Layers of Chocolate. Served with Chocolate Shavings$10.00
Dim Sum
- BBQ Pork Buns (3)$7.00
- Chicken and Shrimp Dumplings (3)
Steamed$7.00
- Chicken Potstickers (2)$6.00
- Coconut Prawns (3)$7.00
- Crab and Pork Dumplings (3)
Steamed$7.00
- Crab Cake (1)
One Piece, Served With Relish & Aioli$7.00
- Crab Rangoons (4)$7.00
- Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (2)$6.00
- Dim Sum Platter$16.00
- Green Onion Pancake (4)$7.00
- Har Gow (4)$7.00
- Pan Fried Wontons (4)$7.00
- Sesame Balls (3)$7.00
- Shrimp and Chive Dumplings (3)
Steamed or Pan Fried$7.00
- Siu Mai (4)$7.00
- Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf (2)$7.00
- Vegetable Tempura
Your Choice of Broccoli, Asparagus, Green Beans or Cauliflower$7.00
- Veggie Dumplings (3)
Steamed or Pan Fried$7.00
- Veggie Gyoza (2)$6.00
- Pork Potstickers (2)$6.00
Dinner Greens
- Asparagus & Shiitake Mushrooms
with Brown Garlic Sauce$16.00
- Asparagus & Snow Peas
with Brown Garlic Sauce$16.00
- Bamboo Steamed Vegetables
Ginger Chili Sauce on Side$16.00
- Chinese Broccoli
with Brown Garlic Sauce$16.00
- Green Beans
with Garlic, Ginger Hoisin Sauce$16.00
- Kung Pao Tofu$17.00
- Mongolian Tofu$16.00
- Organic Baby Spinach
with Fried Shallots$16.00
- Salt & Pepper Tofu$17.00
- Spicy Garlic Eggplant
Basil, Jalapenos, Onions$16.00
- Tofu Claypot
Lemongrass Sauce, Shiitake Mushrooms, Onion, Thai Chili$16.00
Dinner Land
- Asparagus Beef$18.00
- Broccoli Beef$19.00
- Green Beans Beef$18.00
- Mongolian Beef
White & Green Onions, Hoisin Pepper Sauce, Served on Crispy Rice Noodles$19.00
- Shaking Black Pepper Beef
Garlic, Onion, Sesame Seeds$19.00
- Sweet & Sour Pork$18.00
- Wok Seared Lemongrass Pork
Rice Vermicelli, Onion, Jalapeno$18.00
- Salt & Pepper Pork$18.00
- Steamed Veggies w/Beef$19.00
- Asparagus Chicken
Asparagus, Carrots, Black Bean Sauce$18.00
- Broccoli Chicken
Carrots, Broccoli with Brown Garlic Sauce$18.00
- Coconut Curry Chicken Claypot
Potato, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Coconut Curry Sauce$18.00
- Crispy Peking Roast Duck
With Steamed Chinese Buns, Slivered Scallion, Plum Sauce$24.00
- Firecracker Chicken
Red and Green Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Cayenne Pepper Sauce$18.00
- Green Beans Chicken
Ginger Hoisin Sauce$18.00
- Kung Pao Chicken
Red & Green Onions, Chili Peppers, Peanuts, Cayenne Pepper Sauce$18.00
- Mango Chicken$18.00
- Orange Chicken
Sweet & Spicy Orange Sauce, Orange Chunks$18.00
- Salt & Pepper Chicken$18.00
- Spicy Crispy Chicken
Onion, Ginger, Basil, Jalapeno, Sweet & Spicy Sauce$18.00
- Steamed Veggies w/Chicken$18.00
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$18.00
- Szechuan Basil Chicken
Red and Green Peppers, Onion, Jalapenos, Basil$18.00
- Sesame Chicken$18.00
- Lemon Chicken$18.00
Dinner Water
- Caramelized Tiger Prawn Claypot
Garlic, Onion, Tomato, Wine Vinegar & Thai Chili$22.00
- Eggplant w/ Shrimp & Scallops
Basil, Jalapeno, Onion$23.00
- Fresh Mussels with Black Bean Sauce
Spicy Mussels, Bell Peppers, Jalapeno, Onion, Black Bean Sauce$22.00
- Grilled Jumbo Prawns
Mushroom, Mashed Potatoes, Chinese Broccoli, Lobster Cream Sauce$22.00
- Grilled King Salmon
Vegetable Chop Suey, Lemon Pepper Sauce$23.00
- Honey Walnut Prawns
Lightly battered, Fried Prawns with Honey Mayo$22.00
- Kung Pao Prawns
Red & Green Onions, Chili peppers, Peanuts, Cayenne Pepper Sauce$22.00
- Prawns Asparagus & Snow Peas
Asparagus, Snow Peas, Carrots, White Garlic Ginger Sauce$22.00
- Prawns w/ Broccoli$22.00
- Prawns w/ Green Bean
Garlic, with Ginger Hoisin Sauce for Green Bean/ with Brown Garlic Sauce for Broccoli$22.00