Modern Life Deli and Drinks
FOOD
Appetizers
- Tortilla Chips & Dip$8.50
House made Salsa & Queso Dip
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.00
- Soft Pretzels$8.00
Two soft hot pretzels served w/ yellow mustard
- Hummus & Flatbread$8.50
House made hummus served w/ garlic herb flatbread and veggies
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Corn, Black Beans served w/ Sour Cream & Slasa
- That's Nacho Pig$12.00
Tortilla Chips, Buffalo Style Pulled Pork, Queso, Scallions, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn & Sour Cream
- Cheese ONLY Quesadilla$9.00
Tortilla with cheese only, side sour cream, side salsa
Salads
- Alison$9.50
Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, House Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Caesar$5.00+
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon Crumbles, Croutons with Housemade Caesar Dressing.
- Chef$13.50
Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Egg, Red Onions and choice of dressing.
- Garden$5.00+
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Cheddar Cheese
- Greek$5.00+
Romaine, Feta, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, with Housemade Greek Dressing
- Mandarin & Pear$10.50
Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Pears, Red Onions, Candied Almonds, Goat Cheese, Chow Mein Noodles, House Sriracha Dressing
- Southwest$10.50
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Sweet Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Tortilla Strips, House Jalapeno Ranch
- Spinach & Stawberry$10.50
Fresh Strawberries, Spinach, Candied Almonds, Goat Cheese, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Steak And Bleu Cheese$13.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions Straws, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Topped w/ Thinly Sliced Steak, Drizzled w/ Basalmic Reduction, House Bleu Cheese Dressing
Sandwiches
- B.L.T$9.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato w/ Mayo Served on Toasted White Bread.
- Banh Mi$12.50
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Onions, Goat Cheese, and Mayo on a Club Roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles all Drizzeled with Ranch and Wrapped to Perfection.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, and Bacon Crumbles. All Drizzled in Our House Casaer Dressing and Wrapped to Perfection.
- Chicken Ciabatta$10.50
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Our House Made Chicken Salad, on top of Lettuce and Sevrved on White Bread.
- Cuban$12.50
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Smoked Ham, Fresh Cut Swiss Cheese, Diced Pickles and Yellow Mustard on a Club Roll.
- Grilled Piminto Cheese$10.50
Bacon, Tomato, and Avacado Between Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, and Grilled on Panini.
- Island Hopper$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Ham, Spicy Pineapple Relish, and Swiss Cheese Grilled on Panini and served on White Bread.
- Rachel - Turkey$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye Bread.
- Reuben$12.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island Dressing Served on Marble Rye Bread.
- Roast Beef$12.00
- Roasted Portabella$10.00
A Portabella Cap Marinated In Italian Dressing, Provolone, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Rosemary Pesto, Red Onion and Tomato on a Ciabatta Bun.
- That's A Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Mushrooms, Drizzeled with Our House Balsamic Reduction and Wrapped to Perfection.
- The Italian$14.00
Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Salami, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Provolone, Lettuce, and Mayo. All Drizzled with an Italian Oil & Vinegar Mix.
- The MOD Burger$13.00
Chopped Beef, Jalapeno Piminto Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Mayo on a Fluffy Potato Bun.
- The Philly Cheesteak$14.00
Sliced Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Mayo On Club Roll
- Turkey Club$13.00
Tripled Stacked Toasted White Bread layered with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham, and Turkey w/ Mayo
- Turkey Pesto$10.00
Smoked Turkey, Provolone, House Made Rosemary Pesto, and Mayo Served on White Bread and Grilled on Panini.
Pick Two
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
Melted Cheddar and American Cheese Between White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips
- Ham & Cheese$6.50
Smoked Ham and Cheddar Cheese on White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips
- PB&J$6.50
Peanut Butter and Jelly on White Bread, Served w/ a side of chips
- Turkey & Cheese$6.50
Smoked Turkey and Cheddar Cheese on White Bread, Served w/ a side of Chips
Beverages
Desserts
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken$17.00
Sweet BBQ Sauce Base, Garlic, Mozzarella, Shredded BBQ Chicken, and Caramelized Onions topped with Cilantro.
- Buffalo Willy$17.00
Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Buffalo Shredded Chicked, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles all Drizzled with Ranch.
- Build your Own$17.00
- Cheese$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar.
- Margherita$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, and topped with Basil.
- Pepperoni$15.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni.
- Pineapple Bacon$17.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Spicy Pineapple Relish.
- R.U. Caprese$16.00
Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Rosemary Pesto, and Parmesan topped with Basil.
- Roasted Artichoke$17.00
Garlic & Olive OIl Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, and Parmesan.
- Roasted Mushroom$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Topped with Basil.
- Roasted Pepper$16.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Mushrooms, and Onions.
- Sicilian Deli$19.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Smoked Ham.
- The Emerson$17.00
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Spinach, Italian Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Rosemary Pesto, and Parmesan topped with Cilantro.
- The Greek Freek$16.00
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Spinach, Feta, Red Onions, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, and Pepperoncini.
- The Hulk$16.00
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Red Onions, Broccoli, and Mushrooms.
- The Melted Roast$19.00
Garlic & Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Roast Beef, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions & Mushrooms, Topped w/ Provolone.
EXTRAS
ALCOHOL
Beer
- $4 Draft$4.00
- $5.50 Draft$5.50
- $6 Draft$6.00
- $7 Draft$7.00
- 1/2 Pint$3.50
- 21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA$6.00
- Ace Pineapple$6.00
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$5.50
- Bear Creek Honey Pale Ale$6.00
- Bell's Two Hearted IPA$5.50
- Blake's Rotating$6.00
- Blue Moon Belgian Wheat$5.50
- BMC Brewing Rotating$6.00
- Bull City Cider$6.00
- Burial Prophet Maker$7.00
- Burial Shimmers of A World Wheat$6.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Carolina Brewery Copperline$6.00
- Carolina Brewery Sky Blue Kolsch$6.00
- Catawba$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Crank Arm$6.00
- Foothill's Peoples Porter$5.50
- Foothill's Torch Pilsner$5.50
- Founder's All Day IPA$5.00
- Guinness Nitro Stout$6.00
- Haw River Rotating$7.00
- Highland$6.00
- Hopfly$6.00
- KA-BAR Brown Ale$6.00
- Kona Big Wave$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Modelo$5.50
- Narragansett Lager$4.00
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA$6.00
- New Holland Dragon's Milk$7.00
- NoDa Roting$6.00
- Potter’s Craft Cider$6.00
- Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet Sour$7.00
- Raleigh Brewing Hell Yes Ma'am$7.00
- Red Oak Amber$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing$6.00
- Southern Pines Brewing$7.00
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Thirsty Skull Pittsboro Pilsner$7.00
- Thirsty Skull Pressure Drop$7.00
- Thirsty Skull Rotating$7.00
- Trophy Brewing$6.00
- Wicked Weed Appalachia$7.00
- Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA$7.00
Beer Cans
- Bud Light Small/Bottle$3.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Corona$4.00
- Heinikin (Non-Alcoholic)$3.00
- High Noon$6.00
- Mango Cart$3.00
- Milk and Cookies$5.50
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Lite Small$3.00
- Mountain Time$4.00
- Natural Light Small$3.00
- PBR Large$4.00
- PBR Small$3.00
- Red Bull$5.50
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Ultra Bottle$3.00
- Voodoo Ranger$7.00
- White Claw$3.00
Liquor
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Gin - New Amsterdam$7.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- Rum - Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Tequila Blanco - Lunazul$7.00
- Tequila Reposado - 1800$7.00
- Vodka - Luksusova$7.00
- Whiskey-Evan Williams$7.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Bombay$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jager$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Seagrams$9.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Titos$9.00
- 114 Old Grand-Dad$8.00
- 1792 Single Barrel$10.00
- 1792 Sweet Wheat$10.00
- A Midwinter's Dram$30.00
- Angel's & Envy$18.00
- Ava Gardener's Select Limited Release$20.00
- Banker's 7 Year$20.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$10.00
- Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke$10.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$10.00
- Belle Meade Reserve$18.00
- Belle Meade Sour Mash$10.00
- Bib & Tucker 6 Year$10.00
- Blackened x Willett$15.00
- Blade & Bow$10.00
- Blanton's$30.00
- Blood Oath$20.00
- Bomberger’s$32.00
- Booker's$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Buffalo Trace White Dog Mash #1$8.00
- Buffalo Trace White Dog Wheated Mash$8.00
- Bulleit 10 Year$12.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$8.00
- Caribou Crossing Single Barrel$15.00
- Chivalry$20.00
- Cleveland Underground Black Cherry Wood$10.00
- Colonel E. H. Taylor Single Barrel$50.00
- Colonel E.H Straight Rye$30.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch$25.00
- Courage & Conviction$12.00
- Crazy Chuck's Purple Jesus Moonshine$10.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Crown XO$15.00
- Daniel Boone
- Eagle Rare 10 Year$20.00
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$15.00
- Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18 Year$25.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel$15.00
- Elmer T. Lee$30.00
- Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch$8.00
- Ezra Brooks$8.00
- Fair Game Amber Rum$12.00
- Fair Game Brandy$15.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$12.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$10.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$15.00
- Frying Pan Shoals$10.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- George Dickel$10.00
- Glenmorangie 14$15.00
- H. Deringer$20.00
- Haven Hill Heritage Collection 17 Year$50.00
- Henry McKenna 10 Year$15.00
- High West Rendezvous Rye$12.00
- Hirsch Horizon$8.00
- I. W. Harper 15 Year$12.00
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7$8.00
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select$12.00
- Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey$9.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea$12.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$10.00
- Jim Beam Black$9.00
- John A.P. Conoley Salted Carmel$8.00
- Kentucky Owl Confiscated$25.00
- Kentucky Owl St. Patty's$25.00
- Knob Creek 9 Year$10.00
- Knob Creek Smoked Maple$12.00
- L1p Service$10.00
- Larceny$8.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$15.00
- Lonerider Deadwood Cask$10.00
- Lonerider Sherry Cask$10.00
- Lonerider Snakebite$10.00
- Lonerider Tequila Cask$10.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Maker's Mark 101$10.00
- Maker's Mark 46$12.00
- Mister Sam Tribute$50.00
- Mitcher's Limited Release Barrel Strength$50.00
- Mitcher's Small Batch$15.00
- Nut Cracker$10.00
- Old Elk$12.00
- Old Elk Rye$20.00
- Old Fitzgerald 14 Year$40.00
- Old Fitzgerald 17 Year$50.00
- Old Fitzgerald 8 Year$20.00
- Old Forester$8.00
- Old Forester Statesman$10.00
- Old Nick Carolina$8.00
- Old Scout Single Barrel Select$10.00
- Old Soul$10.00
- Old'e Raleigh Whiskey Society$25.00
- Ole Smoky Butter Pecan Moonshine$8.00
- Pendleton 20 Year$40.00
- Pikesville Straight Rye$12.00
- Pinhook$10.00
- Proper Twelve$10.00
- Redemption Rye$8.00
- Redwood Empire Cask Strength$10.00
- Russell's Reserve 10 Year$10.00
- Russell's Reserve 13 Year$20.00
- Sazerac Rye$20.00
- Screwball$8.00
- Seagrams 7$8.00
- Shenk’s$30.00
- Skrewball PB$8.00
- SmokeWagon$12.00
- Southern Comfort Original$8.00
- Stagg$15.00
- Tempelton Rye$12.00
- The Burning Chair$10.00
- Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Cask$12.00
- Thomas S Moore Port Cask$12.00
- Uncle Nearest$12.00
- Very Old Barton$8.00
- Weller Antique 107$15.00
- Weller Full Proof$50.00
- Wheat Penny$10.00
- Whistle Pig 10 year Rye$18.00
- Widow Jane 10 Year$12.00
- Wild Turkey 101$8.00
- Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit$10.00
- Wild Turkey One$40.00
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$15.00
- Williams Christ Pear Brandy$12.00
- Woodenville Straight Bourbon Whisky$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Yamato Mizuna Oak Cask$20.00
- Yamato Samurai Edition$20.00
- Yamazaki 12 Year$30.00
- 1000 Piers$9.00
- Alembic Zing 72$12.00
- Aviation$9.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay$9.00
- Bombay Blackberry & Raspberry (RED)$10.00
- Bombay East (Blue Label)$9.00
- Bombshell$9.00
- Citadelle$8.00
- Conniption$10.00
- Empress 1908$12.00
- Gunpowder$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Indoggo$9.00
- New Amsterdam - HOUSE$7.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- Sutlers$10.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Tanqueray No. 10$10.00
- Tanqueray Rangpur$10.00
- Uncle Val's$10.00
- Apple Pucker$5.00
- Bailey's$8.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$5.00
- Campari$8.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Domaine De Canton$8.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Jager$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Midori$5.00
- Pama Pomegranate$5.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Rumchata Limon$8.00
- St. Germain$8.00
- Triple Sec$5.00
- Watermelon Pucker$5.00
- Black Raspberry$7.00
- Creme De Menth$5.00
- Creme De Cocoa$5.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Blue Chair Coconut$8.00
- Bumbu$12.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Fair Game Amber$10.00
- Kill Devil Pecan$10.00
- Kraken Black Spiced$9.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Myer's Original Dark$8.00
- Novo Fogo$10.00
- Brugal Anejo$9.00
- Dewar's White Label$8.00
- Famous Grouse$8.00
- Glenmoramgie Extremely Rare 18 Year$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$50.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Label$8.00
- Lagavulin Islay Single Malt 16 Year$20.00
- Monkey Shoulder$10.00
- Glenlivet 12 Year$12.00
- Macallan 12 Year$15.00
- 1800 Cristalino Anejo$20.00
- 1800 Reposado - HOUSE$7.00
- Avion Reserva 44$30.00
- Cabo Wabo Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Casta Pasion Reposado$50.00
- Centenario Anejo$10.00
- Cincoro Reposado$30.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Corazon Single Barrel Reposado$10.00
- Corralejo 1821$30.00
- Corralejo Extra Anejo$20.00
- Corralejo Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Primavera$30.00
- Don Julio Private Cask$18.00
- Dr. Stoners$10.00
- Espolon Blanco$10.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Essential 1800 Artists Silver$12.00
- Gran Corralejo$30.00
- Herradura$10.00
- Herradura Legend$25.00
- Lunazul - HOUSE$7.00
- Maestro Dobel$15.00
- Milargo Select Silver$15.00
- Patron Anejo$20.00
- Patron Reposado$20.00
- Santo Blanco$15.00
- Santo Reposado$15.00
- Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo$50.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolut Mandarin$9.00
- Absolut Watermelon$9.00
- Bedlam$10.00
- Belvedere Smogory Forest$10.00
- Blue Shark$9.00
- Broken Shed$9.00
- Deep Eddy$6.00
- Dixie$8.00
- Effen Cucumber$8.00
- ET 51 - Skeleton$12.00
- Flying Pepper$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemon Grass$9.00
- Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$9.00
- Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom$9.00
- Luksusowa HOUSE$7.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$7.00
- Tito's$9.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$9.00
- Vitzellen$10.00
- D'usse$15.00
- Hennessy$12.00
Wine
- Conquista "Oak Cask" Malbec$8.00+
- Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00+
- Gran Conti Montepulciano$8.00+
- Le Grand Pinot Noir$8.00+
- Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00+
- Souverain Merlot$8.00+
- Woodbridge Bourbon Barrel Red$9.00+
- Cooper and Thief Red Blend$11.00+
- Astoria Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- Kiona Riesling$8.00+
- La Marca Prosecco$8.00
- Placido Pinto Grigio$8.00+
- Rosehaven Rose$8.00+
- Storypoint Chardonnay *Unaoked*$9.00+
- Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+
- William Hill Chardonnay *Oaked*$7.00+
- Wycliff Brut$7.00+
- Childress Riesling$8.00+
Cocktails
- 7 & 7$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- American$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blue Lagoon$10.00
- Blue Motorcycle$10.00
- Blue Motorcyle$10.00
- Cosmo$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Dreamsicle$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Gold Rush$10.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- I Don't Know SUPRISE!$10.00
- Irish Car Bomb$15.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- L.I.T.$10.00
- Liquid Marijuana$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$12.00
- Melon Patch$10.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Pain Killer$10.00
- Paloma$10.00
- Pink Flamingo$12.00
- Redbull Vodka$10.00
- Rum Punch$10.00
- Sangria$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sex on the Beach$10.00
- Strawberry Lip Gloss$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$10.00
Shots
- B52$8.00
- Buttery Nipple$8.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$8.00
- Closed on Sundays$8.00
- Duck Fart$10.00
- Fuzzy Navel$8.00
- Green Tea$8.00
- Hand Grenade$10.00
- Kamikaze$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Mini Beer$10.00
- PB&J$10.00
- Pickle Back$8.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$8.00
- Red Headed Slut$8.00
- Royal Flush$8.00
- Salty Dog$8.00
- Silk Panty$8.00
- Stop Light$16.00
- Sweetart Shot$8.00
- White Tea$8.00
- Blue Bandana$8.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Blackberry Bramble$12.00
- Bloody Mary/Maria$12.00
- Bombay Negroni$11.00
- Bourbon of the Month Old Fashioned$12.00
- Carolina Mule$10.00
- Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita$12.00
- Meyer's Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Mod Martini$12.00
- Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Rum Punch$12.00
- Salty Goose$12.00
- Strawberry Margarita$12.00
- Tanqueray French 75$12.00
- Woodford Manhattan$12.00
Specials
- Tuesday $2 Pints$2.00
- Wednesday $5 Wine$5.00
- Thursday $6 House Liquor & Mixer$6.00
- Friday $5 Bourbon$5.00
- Friday/Saturday $5 Shot Special$5.00
- Saturday $7 Margs$7.00
- Saturday / Sunday $7 Bloodys$7.00
- $5 Mixed Drink Special$5.00
- $6 Mixed Drink Special$6.00
- $7 Mixed Drink Special$7.00
- $8 Mixed Drink Special$8.00
- $3 Beer Special$3.00
- $4 Beer Special$4.00
- $10 Drink Special$10.00
- $9 Drink Special$9.00
- $3 Mimosa$3.00