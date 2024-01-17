Modern Margarita Chandler Chandler, AZ
Food
Tacos
- Chicken Tinga$5.50
Chipotle Aioli, purple cabbage, pico de gallo
- Carne Asada$5.50
Salsa verde, chimichurri, c.o.c, grilled onion, avocado
- Carnitas$5.50
Citrus Slaw, Pineapple Pico, Anaheim Aioli
- Fried Mahi$5.75
Spicy slaw, c.o.c, spike aioli, fresno peppers
- Grilled Mahi$5.75
C.O.C, spiked aioli, pico de gallo
- Gringo$4.00
Ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, tomato
- Korean Beef$5.50
Carrots, herb slaw, korean BBQ sauce
- Miso Carne$5.50
Carrots, purple cabbage, miso aioli
- Miso Mahi$5.75
Carrots, purple cabbage, miso aioli
- Nashville Hot$5.50
Burnt orange slaw, pickled red onion, cotija cheese
- Shrimp$5.50
Pineapple pico, chimichurri, guacamole
- Short Rib$5.50
Chipotle Aioli, corn, carrots
- Vegetarian$5.50
Portobello Mushroom, avocado crema, elote, cotija, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Taco Flight$75.00
3-chicken tinga, carne asada, carnitas, fried mahi, and vegetarian tacos
- Jerk Shrimp$5.50
Dips
- House Salsa$5.00
*UNLIMITED* house made salsa
- Salsa Verde$4.50
House made roasted tomatillo salsa
- Pico de Gallo$4.50
House made salsa with chopped tomatio, onion, jalapeno, lime juice
- Fantasma$4.00
Spicy house made salsa
- Queso$8.00
white american cheese, beer, jalapenos
- Guacamole$8.75
avocado, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, lime juice, salt
- Elote$10.00
corn, elote dressings, cotija cheese
- Hot Bean Dip$6.50
Black bean puree topped with tomatio and cotija cheese
- Dip Duo$14.00
Your choice of any two dips (Guacamole, Queso, Hot Bean Dip, Pico de Gallo, House Salsa, Salsa Verde)
- Salsa Refil
- sm house salsa$1.50
*UNLIMITED* house made salsa
- sm salsa verde$1.50
House made roasted tomatillo salsa
- sm pico de gallo$1.50
House made salsa with chopped tomatio, onion, jalapeno, lime juice
- sm fantasma$2.00
Spicy house made salsa
- sm bean dip$1.50
Black bean puree topped with tomatio and cotija cheese
- sm queso$2.00
white american cheese, beer, jalapenos
- sm guacamole$3.50
avocado, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, lime juice, salt
- Chip Refill
Bites
- Loaded Fries$14.00
Fries, queso, carne asada, pico de gallo, mexican crema
- Modern Chicken Strips$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with buffalo sauce. Served with fries and choice of dipping sauce.
- Nachos$10.50
House made chips, queso, pico de gallo, mexican crema
- Carne Tostadas$11.00
Tostada shell, carne asada, lettuce, guacamole, spiked aioli, cotija cheese, freso peppers
- Shrimp Tostadas$14.00
Tostada shell, shrimp, guacamole, avocado crema, pineapple pico, pickled red onion
- Veggie Tostadas$9.00
Tostada shell, lettuce, corn, tomato, cotija cheese, spiked aioli, fresno peppers
- Taquitos$12.00
chicken or pork rolled in a corn tortilla, enchilada sauce, avocado crema, pickled red onion, cotija cheese
- Shrimp Wraps$14.00
shrimp, lettuce shell, avocado salad, yum yum sauce
- Wings$11.50
Wings fried with choice of sauce
- Enfrijoladas$11.00
- Pozole$10.00
Sides
- Large Rice$5.50
rice, green chiles, corn, onion, cilantro
- Large Beans$5.50
topped with tomato and cotija cheese
- Rice$3.50
rice, green chiles, corn, onion, cilantro
- Beans$3.50
topped with tomato and cotija cheese
- Side salad$6.00
romaine, avocado, corn, cherry tomato, red onion
- Large Fries$7.00
choice of dipping sauce
- Large Onion RIngs$7.00
Beer battered onion rings
- SIde Fries$5.00
choice of dipping sauce
- SIde Onion Rings$5.00
Beer battered onion rings
- Side Avocado$1.50
sliced avocado
- Side Cucumber$2.00
- Side Celery$1.00
- SIde Elote$5.00
corn, elote dressings, cotija cheese
- Sauce
- Side Cheese
- Side Jalapenos$0.50
- Extra Tortilla$1.00
- Side Chicken Tinga$6.00
- Side Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Carnitas$6.00
- Side Carne Asada$7.00
- Side Fried Mahi$8.00
- Side Grilled Mahi$8.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Side Short Rib$8.00
Dessert
- Churros$7.00
Mini churros fried and tossed in cinnamon and sugar topped with Caramel sauce
- Modern Dessert$10.00
4 fried mini churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar and topped with Caramel Dulce de Lech Gelato. Drizzled with Chocolate and Caramel sauce
- Margarita Cheesecake$9.00
New York style with a margarita citrus glaze
- Caramel Cheescake$9.00
New York style topped with caramel sauce and cinnamon and sugar
- Gelato$4.50
Caramel Dulce de Leche Gelato