Moe Coffee Little Italy
Drinks
Coffee
Cappuccino
Cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam (microfoam). Cappuccino is traditionally small with a thick layer of foam, while "latte" traditionally is larger.
Cold Brew
Unlike regular coffee, cold brew is never exposed to heat. Cold brew uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine. Therefor cold brew tastes different than iced coffee, which is made with “hot-brewed” (AKA: regular) coffee.
Con Panna
Espresso con panna, which means "espresso with cream" in Italian, is exactly that, espresso topped with whipped cream. In the United States it may also be called café vienne.
Cortado
A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many other Italian coffee drinks.
Double Shot
The name says all: an espresso is to be freshly prepared and enjoyed immediately. Expressly! For coffee purists, espresso is the quintessential coffee preparation – rich, aromatic and velvety all at once; a natural layer of crema on top belying a full-bodied, yet deftly balanced liquid below.
Drip Coffee
One of many methods to brew coffee. With the drip method, where hot water is run through the coffee grounds which are held in a paper filter, you may find a nice bouquet of flavors and aroma that's not otherwise available in espresso.
Macchiato
Caffè macchiato, sometimes called espresso macchiato, is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so the literal translation of caffè macchiato is "stained coffee", or coffee with a spot of milk.
Nitro
When nitrogen - a colorless, odorless gas - is added to coffee, you get nitro brew. Although it may sound like a strange combination, it tastes amazing! The nitro foam gives a perception of sweetness without anything being added. Must try!
Golden Latte
*Does Not Contain Espresso
Chai Latte
*Does Not Contain Espresso
Matcha Tea Latte
Matcha, which literally means "powdered tea", is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. This premium green tea powder is used for drinking as tea or as an ingredient in recipes.
Frozen Frappé
Caramel Mocha Frappé
Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative for customized frozen treat! Top it off with our non-dairy whip cream for a true indulgence we are sure you will love!
Custom Frozen Frappé-Pick Your Flavor
Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.
Matcha Frappé
Our Matcha green tea frozen treat! No coffee in this one, just green tea and your choice of milk or milk alternative.
Mocha Frappé
Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.
Vanilla Bean Frappé
Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.
White Mocha Frappé
Frappé coffee is a Greek iced coffee drink made from coffee, milk and sugar. We use our cold brew in the base of all of our frappé drinks with your choice of milk or milk alternative .Customize your favorite flavors and make it your own or try one of our local recipes. Top it with our non dairy whip cream for extra indulgence.
Other Drinks
Moe's Homemade Lemonade
Original~Muddled-Mint, Lavender Basil
Steamers ( Hot Milk/Alternative)
A steamer is a drink made with creamy steamed milk (or milk substitute), topped with a sweet shot of specially branded flavoured syrup to make a coffee, espresso free latte. Not only is it great tasting but it is also caffeine-free!
Hot Chocolate
Our hot chocolate, also known as drinking chocolate, is a heated drink consisting of cacao powder, heated milk and sweetened with vanilla. You can top it with our house made whipped cream! Our cacao powder is dairy free. Substitute milk with plant based alternative to get vegan hot chocolate.
H2O
Stash Tea
Food & Merchandise & Coffee At Home
Split Bakehouse-Vegan Friendly
(Not Vegan) Ham & Cheese Croissant
(V) Almond Croissant
Split Bakehouse almond croissants are stuffed with almond paste and handfuls of sliced almonds!
(V) Banana Nut Muffin
(V) Blueberry Muffin
(V) Cheese Danish
(V) Chocolate Croissant
Delicious Chocolate Croissants with A chocolate drizzle and chocolate stick inside.
(V) Cinnamon Roll
(V) Jalapeno cheeze galette
(V) Pop Tart
(V) Seasonal-Surprise Me
(V) Spinach & Chz Pocket
(V) Vanilla Chai Scone
(V) Vegan Plain Croissant
Split bakehouse says "This croissant is made with our vegan butter and even non-vegans have a hard time telling the difference! Super flaky and “buttery” all around!"
(V) Strawberry Rhubarb Croissant
(V) Gluten Friendly Orange Berry Scone
(V) Lemon Bar Danish
(V) Horchata Custard filled Vanilla Concha
(V) Lemon Lavender Muffin
Bread & Cie - Traditional Pastry
Apple Cinnamon Muffin
Fruit Danish
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Blackberry Banana Muffin
Cheese Danish
Seasonal Fruit Turnover
Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Croissant
Crumbonne
Seasonal-Surprise Me
Almond Bear Claw
Clara's Kitchen Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin
Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich
Made with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, topped with a delicious pesto sauce on a sourdough english muffin
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey Sausage along with whole cage-free eggs and provolone cheese, on a sourdough english muffin