Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeño Poppers
$7.99

Served with ranch dressing

Black Bean Dip
$7.99

With toasted pita points

Blue chips
$5.50
Buffalo Shrimp
$13.99

One dozen fried jumbo shrimp tossed in moe's hot sauce served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Tenders
$10.50

Chicken strips tossed in moe's hot sauce with hand-cut fries, celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Cheese and Bacon Chips
$6.50
Cheese Chips
$5.50
Chicken Tenders
$9.99

Served with hand-cut fries and choice of sauce

Chili Cheese Fries
$7.50
Chips
$4.25
Fish N' Chips
$12.99

Beer battered Atlantic cod filets served with hand-cut fries and cocktail sauce or jalapeño remoulade

Fried Mac N Cheese
$8.99

Served with ranch dressing

Fried Shrimp
$12.99

Served with cocktail sauce or jalapeño remoulade

Fries
$4.25
Onion Rings
$6.50

Served with chili ranch

Panko Fried Veggies
$7.99

Squash and zucchini with horseradish dill sauce

Pierogies
$9.50

Fried polish dumplings served with chive sour cream

Pimento Cheese
$7.99

With toasted pita points

Spicy Cheese and Bacon Chips
$7.95
Spicy Cheese and Bacon Fries
$6.75
Spicy Chili Cheese Chips
$7.95
Spicy Chili Cheese Fries
$7.95
Spicy Chips
$4.50
Spicy Fries
$4.50
Veggie Spring Rolls
$7.99

Served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Wings
$8.99+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesa
$10.95
Chicken Quesa
$12.95

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese

Quesa Special
$13.95
Shrimp Quesa
$12.95

Blackened shrimp, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, Monterey jack and goat cheese

Steak Quesa
$12.95

Marinated flank steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese

Veggie Quesa
$12.95

Roasted públano, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Monterey jack and goat cheese

Burgers

Build Your Own
$11.95
BBQ, Bacon Cheddar
$13.99
Black & Bleu
$13.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and blackened seasoning

BLT Burger
$13.99

Fried tomato, bacon, mozzarella, pesto mayo and mixed greens

Buffalo Burger
$13.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and hot sauce

Burger Special
$14.99
Eye Opener
$13.99

Bacon, cheddar, fried egg

Goat Cheese & Poblano
$13.99
Patty Melt
$13.99

Sautéed onions, swiss, spicy mustard and mayo on toasted marble rye

Rutledge
$13.99

Pimento cheese, bacon, fried tomato

Sandwiches

Chop Steak
$11.99

Marinated flank steak, sauteed mushrooms. Swiss, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato

Cuban
$12.99

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, dill pickles, and spicy mustard on a pressed hoagie with mojo sauce

Gold Rush
$11.99

Fried chicken strips, swiss, bacon, honey, dijon mustard, lettuce and tomato

Jerk Chicken
$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, provolone, lettuce, and tomato

Moe's Club
$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat bread

Moe's Extraordinary BLT
$11.99

Herb-encrusted fried tomato, mozzarella, bacon, pesto mayo, and mixed greens on Texas toast

Monte Cristo
$11.99

Turkey, ham, and cheddar on bourbon French toast served with maple syrup

Cheesesteak
$11.99

Shaved ribeye or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie

Po' Boy
$12.95

Beer-battered cod filet or fried shrimp, jalapeno remoulade, red onion, tomato, and romaine on a toasted hoagie

Polish Kielbasy
$12.99

Sauerkraut, sauteed peppers, and onions on a toasted hoagie with a side of spicy mustard

Pulled Pork
$11.99

BBQ sauce, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted kaiser roll

Reuben
$11.99

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on toasted marble rye

Tim's Chicken Parm
$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken, marinara, provolone and parmesan on a toasted hoagie

Wraps

Balsamic Shrimp
$11.99

Blackened shrimp, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, and mixed greens

Bronco
$11.99

Fried chicken, ham, bacon. Ranch dressing, cheddar, Monterey jack, and scallions

Buffalo Chicken
$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken, cheddar, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Shrimp* Wrap
$12.50

Fried or grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Caesar
$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, and parmesan cheese

Fried Chicken
$11.99

Fried chicken strips, cheddar, honey mustard lettuce and tomato

Greek Veggie
$11.99

Banana peppers, cucumber, red bell pepper, black olives, red onion, feta, Greek dressing, tomato, and romaine

Santa Fe
$11.99

Blackened chicken, black beans, rice, cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa, and sour cream

Southwest Chicken
$11.99

Grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar and mixed greens

Steak Wrap
$11.99

Shaved ribeye, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, tomato, and mixed greens

Salads

House Salad
$8.25

Mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan

Caesar Salad
$8.25

Romaine, house Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and cracked black pepper

Caprese
$9.99

Mesclun greens, tomato slices, mozzarella, and fresh basil with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad
$9.99

Romaine, banana pepper, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomato and feta

Steak Salad
$12.99

Mesclun greens, marinated flank steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan

Side House
$4.99
Side Caesar
$4.99
Side Caprese
$5.99
Side Greek
$5.99

Soup

Cup Soup
$3.25
Bowl Soup
$4.50
Cup Chili
$3.25
Bowl Chili
$4.50

Wings

6 Wings
$8.99
12 Wings
$17.99
18 Wings
$23.99
24 Wings
$29.99
30 Wings
$34.99

Extra Sauces

SD RANCH
$0.75
SD BLEU CHEESE
$0.75
SD HONEY MUSTARD
$0.75
SD BBQ
$0.75
SD CAESAR DRSG
$0.75
SD CAJUN
$0.75
SD CHILI RANCH
$0.75
SD CHIVE SOUR CREAM
$0.75
SD COCKTAIL SAUCE
$0.75
SD GARLIC PARMESAN
$0.75
SD GREEK DRESSING
$0.75
SD HORSERADISH DILL SAUCE
$0.75
SD HORSEY DILL
$0.75
SD HORSEY MAYO
$0.75
SD HOT
$0.75
SD HOT BBQ
$0.75
SD HOT HONEY GARLIC
$0.75
SD HOT HONEY MUSTARD
$0.75
SD HOT TERIYAKI
$0.75
SD JALAPENO REMOULADE
$0.75
SD JAMAICAN JERK
$0.75
SD LEMON PEPPER
$0.75
SD MARINARA SAUCE
$0.75
SD MILD
$0.75
SD MOE HOT
$0.75
SD MOJO
$0.75
SD SALSA
$0.75
SD SOUR CREAM
$0.75
SD SWEET CHILI SAUCE
$0.75
SD TARTAR SAUCE
$0.75
SD TERIYAKI
$0.75
SD THAI CHILI
$0.75
SD 1000 ISLAND
$0.75
SD BALSAMIC
$0.75
SD PESTO MAYO
$0.75
SD SYRUP
$0.75