Moe's Crosstown 714 Rutledge Ave
Appetizers
Served with marinara sauce
Served with ranch dressing
With toasted pita points
One dozen fried jumbo shrimp tossed in moe's hot sauce served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken strips tossed in moe's hot sauce with hand-cut fries, celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Served with hand-cut fries and choice of sauce
Beer battered Atlantic cod filets served with hand-cut fries and cocktail sauce or jalapeño remoulade
Served with ranch dressing
Served with cocktail sauce or jalapeño remoulade
Served with chili ranch
Squash and zucchini with horseradish dill sauce
Fried polish dumplings served with chive sour cream
With toasted pita points
Served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Quesadillas
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese
Blackened shrimp, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, Monterey jack and goat cheese
Marinated flank steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey jack cheese
Roasted públano, sautéed onions, mushrooms, Monterey jack and goat cheese
Burgers
Bleu cheese crumbles and blackened seasoning
Fried tomato, bacon, mozzarella, pesto mayo and mixed greens
Bleu cheese crumbles and hot sauce
Bacon, cheddar, fried egg
Sautéed onions, swiss, spicy mustard and mayo on toasted marble rye
Pimento cheese, bacon, fried tomato
Sandwiches
Marinated flank steak, sauteed mushrooms. Swiss, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, dill pickles, and spicy mustard on a pressed hoagie with mojo sauce
Fried chicken strips, swiss, bacon, honey, dijon mustard, lettuce and tomato
Grilled chicken breast, jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, provolone, lettuce, and tomato
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat bread
Herb-encrusted fried tomato, mozzarella, bacon, pesto mayo, and mixed greens on Texas toast
Turkey, ham, and cheddar on bourbon French toast served with maple syrup
Shaved ribeye or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers, onions, and provolone on a toasted hoagie
Beer-battered cod filet or fried shrimp, jalapeno remoulade, red onion, tomato, and romaine on a toasted hoagie
Sauerkraut, sauteed peppers, and onions on a toasted hoagie with a side of spicy mustard
BBQ sauce, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a toasted kaiser roll
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on toasted marble rye
Fried or grilled chicken, marinara, provolone and parmesan on a toasted hoagie
Wraps
Blackened shrimp, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, and mixed greens
Fried chicken, ham, bacon. Ranch dressing, cheddar, Monterey jack, and scallions
Fried or grilled chicken, cheddar, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
Fried or grilled shrimp, bleu cheese crumbles, hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato
Fried or grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, and parmesan cheese
Fried chicken strips, cheddar, honey mustard lettuce and tomato
Banana peppers, cucumber, red bell pepper, black olives, red onion, feta, Greek dressing, tomato, and romaine
Blackened chicken, black beans, rice, cheddar, Monterey jack, salsa, and sour cream
Grilled chicken, salsa, cheddar and mixed greens
Shaved ribeye, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, tomato, and mixed greens
Salads
Mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and cracked black pepper
Mesclun greens, tomato slices, mozzarella, and fresh basil with balsamic vinaigrette
Romaine, banana pepper, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomato and feta
Mesclun greens, marinated flank steak, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan