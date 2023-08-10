Moe's Original BBQ Boulder
Sandwich Meals
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Smoked Tofu Sandwich
Smoked Hot Link Sandwich
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Brisket Bama
Platter Meals
Pulled Pork Platter
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style
Smoked Half Chicken Platter
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Ribs Platter, Small (4)
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs for Two Platter
A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread
Smoked Wings Platter
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
Southern Fried Catfish Platter
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Southern Fried Shrimp Platter
Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
Side Platter
Smoked Hot Link Platter
2 Meat Combo
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Platter
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Redneck Nacos
Kids Meals
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
Kids Pulled Pork Platter
Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Kids Smoked Chicken Platter
Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Kids Smoked Turkey Platter
Kids Rib
Kids Smoked Wings
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Brisket Platter
Kids Brisket Sandwich
Kids Hot Links Sandwich
Kids Hot Links Platter
Single Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich Solo
Smoked Tofu Sandwich Solo
Smoked Hot Link Sandwich Solo
Haul it Home Family Meals
Double Wide Pork
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Chicken
1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Turkey
1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Double Wide Brisket
Double Wide Hot Links
Double Wide Combo
Triple Wide Pork
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Chicken
1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
Triple Wide Turkey
1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles