Sandwich Meals

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style

$13.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy

$15.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Hot Link Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Brisket Bama

$16.00

Platter Meals

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Platter - Bama Style

$14.00
Smoked Half Chicken Platter

$16.00

Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Ribs Platter, Small (4)

$15.00

Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs Platter, Large (6)

$19.00

Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Ribs for Two Platter

$35.00

A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread

Smoked Wings Platter

$18.00

Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping

Southern Fried Catfish Platter

$17.00

Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Southern Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges

Side Platter

$9.00

Smoked Hot Link Platter

$16.00

2 Meat Combo

$20.00

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Platter

$18.00

Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Redneck Nacos

$15.00

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Pulled Pork Platter

$7.50

Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Smoked Chicken Platter

$7.50

Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Smoked Turkey Platter

$7.50

Kids Rib

$7.50

Kids Smoked Wings

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Brisket Platter

$7.50

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Hot Links Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Hot Links Platter

$7.50

Single Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo

$8.50

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo

$8.50

Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo

$11.50

Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo

$10.50

Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles

Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo

$10.50

Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich Solo

$11.50

Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles

Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich Solo

$11.50

Smoked Tofu Sandwich Solo

$8.50

Smoked Hot Link Sandwich Solo

$10.50

Haul it Home Family Meals

Double Wide Pork

$35.00

1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Chicken

$35.00

1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Turkey

$35.00

1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Double Wide Brisket

$39.00

Double Wide Hot Links

$35.00

Double Wide Combo

$35.00

Triple Wide Pork

$52.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Chicken

$52.00

1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Turkey

$52.00

1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles

Triple Wide Brisket

$58.00

Triple Wide Hot Links

$52.00

Triple Wide Combo

$52.00

Bulk Meat

Half Dozen Wings

$10.00

Dozen Wings

$20.00

Half Pound of Pulled Pork

$8.00

Pound of Pulled Pork

$16.00

Half Smoked Chicken

$10.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$20.00

Half Pound of Smoked Turkey

$10.00Out of stock

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$20.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Rack Of Ribs

$30.00

1/2 # Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 # Of Hotlinks

$9.00

Single Items

Small Side

$2.25

1/2 Pint Side

$4.00

Pint Side

$7.00

Single Tofu

$3.00