Moe's Original BBQ Myrtle Beach
Sandwich Meals
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style$13.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.50
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy$16.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Southern Fried Catfish Sandwich$16.00
Golden brown fried catfish served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Platter Meals
- Pulled Pork Platter$15.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Half Chicken Platter$17.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Platter$16.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
- Ribs Platter, Small (4)$16.25
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Ribs Platter, Large (6)$21.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Side Platter$9.50
- Smoked Wings Platter$20.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
- Southern Fried Catfish Platter$17.50
Golden brown fried catfish served with hush puppies, tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
- Southern Fried Shrimp Platter$17.50
Golden brown fried shrimp served with tartar sauce, and lemon wedges
- Ribs for Two Platter$38.50
A full rack of St. Louis style spare ribs served with our house made red BBQ sauce, two half pint sides, two drinks and two pieces of cornbread
Kids Meals
Single Sandwich
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Style Solo$9.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo$11.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$10.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
- Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy Solo$11.50
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Haul it Home Family Meals
- Double Wide Pork$33.00
1lb of Pulled Pork, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Chicken$37.00
1lb of Chicken, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Double Wide Turkey$35.00
1lb of sliced smoked Turkey, served with two side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Pork$49.50
1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Chicken$55.50
1.5 lbs of Chicken, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles
- Triple Wide Turkey$52.50
1.5 lbs of Turkey, served with three side pints, choice of bread, sauce and pickles